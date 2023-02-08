ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWEEK

The Buzz Surrounding Street Disco’s Move From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Is Well Deserved

When popular pop-up Street Disco announced it would make the leap to a brick-and-mortar, Portland’s food scene started buzzing with the kind of excitement that usually precedes the highest of high-profile openings. That may have to do with the fact that Kyle Christy is at the helm. The chef established his reputation at Northeast Killingsworth Street restaurant Dame, then started a seafood-centric Street Disco predecessor called Gusto in 2019 with Dame compadre Jessie Manning.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Is the Water Bureau Just Guessing at My Bill?

I haven’t seen anyone reading my water meter reader in ages. Indeed, it’s so overgrown it’s hard to believe anyone could read it. Is the Water Bureau just guessing at my bill? And if they’re charging me for something they don’t know for sure that I used, isn’t that just stealing? —Recently Mugged Liberal.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Wrongful Death Lawsuit Filed In Hillsboro Murder Case

What began as a civil stalking lawsuit has become a $10 million accusation of wrongful death after Kenneth Fandrich, 56, was found dead Jan. 31 in a parking garage on the Intel campus where he worked. The defendant, Steve Milner, 55, was arrested by Hillsboro police and charged with Fandrich’s...
HILLSBORO, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy