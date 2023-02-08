Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: President Biden shouts out Portland during State of the Union speech and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
Asian Pacific American Network buys former Canton Grill restaurant in SE Portland with big plans ahead
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Canton Grill building in Southeast Portland — known as one of the oldest Chinese-American restaurants in the metro area — finally has a new owner. The Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO) bought it last month after over 76 years in the business. They closed their doors back in 2020.
kptv.com
Report: Downtown Portland Clean & Safe finds troubling trend of needles on streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A report from Downton Portland’s Clean & Safe program shows an alarming increase in the number of hypodermic needles found in parts of Old Town and Downtown. Downtown Portland confirmed Friday with FOX 12 that in 2022, cleaning crews in the Clean & Safe District...
Want to take your Valentine for a soak or sauna in Portland? Here are 5 options for all types of sweethearts
Valentine’s Day is around the corner and what better way to show someone you care than by taking them to a spa or a sauna? We recently visited nine such places in the Portland area, but if you’re looking for specific recommendations based on who your Valentine is, we’ve got those, too!
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Channel 6000
Nice weekend for mid-February, but don’t kiss winter goodbye just yet
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We have a nice weekend ahead for the middle of February, with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the low 50s. Saturday morning temps will bite just a little — expect mid- to upper-30s with some areas of fog. No rain in the weekend forecast means you can gather round the campfire or around your television for the Big Game on Sunday.
$150 cups of coffee sell out in one day at Portland coffee shop
It only took one day for a Portland café to sell out of a limited number of cups of coffee that each cost more than some people’s daily salary.
tourcounsel.com
Eastport Plaza | Shopping mall in Portland, Oregon
Eastport Plaza is a shopping center located in Portland, Oregon, in the United States. It is anchored by Century 16 Theatres, LA Fitness, and Walmart. Originally an enclosed shopping mall, construction began on October 20, 1959, and was carried out by the Anderson–Westfall Construction Company. It was one of...
kptv.com
Portland’s Army Corps of Engineers 2023 cat calendar is the cat’s meow
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – The Army Corps of Engineers - Portland District is engaging with the public in a fun way, by photoshopping cats onto the infrastructure they build and manage! And now those images they posted on social media are in calendar form. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks...
Spring is coming: The PNW is mere weeks away from seeing 7 p.m. sunsets again
As the days grow longer and daylight saving time gets closer, Portland and much of the Pacific Northwest is weeks away from a 7 p.m. sunset.
Can Downtown Portland be saved? 4 Portland developers have plans
In conversations with these developers and with Mayor Ted Wheeler, one thing is clear: The time to act is now -- and there are things that are moving forward.
Study: Oregon serves most expensive cheese pizzas in U.S.
According to MarketWatch Oregon has the highest average price for a large cheese pizza in the United States.
Hundreds of Portland buildings have ‘very weak’ earthquake defense
If an earthquake came to the Rose City, how would the infrastructure hold up? And what's being done to minimize tragedy?
kptv.com
Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year. Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus...
Top 3 Restaurants in the Three Fastest Growing Cities in Oregon
EAT TO LIVE, LOVE TO EAT... Spring "road trip" weather is just around the corner and I’ve been dying to travel to Oregon when it starts warming up. I want to do a foodie's road trip experience when I go!. I am always looking for recommendations for the best...
Famed Portland goats let loose in protest of homeless sweep
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A herd of city goats well-known in Portland, Oregon, were temporarily set free Tuesday morning in what appeared to be an act of protest against a planned sweep of a nearby homeless encampment. The fence of the goats’ enclosure in north Portland was cut, allowing...
WWEEK
The Buzz Surrounding Street Disco’s Move From Pop-Up to Brick-and-Mortar Is Well Deserved
When popular pop-up Street Disco announced it would make the leap to a brick-and-mortar, Portland’s food scene started buzzing with the kind of excitement that usually precedes the highest of high-profile openings. That may have to do with the fact that Kyle Christy is at the helm. The chef established his reputation at Northeast Killingsworth Street restaurant Dame, then started a seafood-centric Street Disco predecessor called Gusto in 2019 with Dame compadre Jessie Manning.
focushillsboro.com
What To Do In Hillsboro Today? 5 Amazing Places to Visit!
Hillsboro is a bustling city in Oregon known for its rich history and cultural heritage. If you are planning a visit to Hillsboro, here are some exciting activities to consider:. Visit the Rice Northwest Museum of Rocks and Minerals – This museum is dedicated to studying and appreciating rocks, minerals,...
‘Food is universal’: Salem restaurant merges cuisine and community
Salem is in the culinary spotlight as chef and restaurant owner Jonathan Jones was named a James Beard Award semifinalist for Best Chef in the Region for the second year in a row.
Portland pizzeria named one of the best in the U.S.
The world is starting to realize what your nana already knows: Portland makes a primo pizza pie. The travel publication Trips to Discover recently named Ken’s Artisan Pizza on Southeast 28th as one of the top 20 pizzerias in the U.S.
thatoregonlife.com
This Heavenly Bakery In Oregon Has Been A Local Favorite Since 1980
The Toll Gate Inn Bakery in Sandy, Oregon is a hidden gem that has been serving fresh baked goods and delicious comfort food to the local community since 1980. The bakery is located in the heart of Sandy and is known for their delicious baked goods that customers can’t seem to get enough of.
Comments / 0