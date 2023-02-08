Read full article on original website
Related
AI is deciphering a 2,000-year-old 'lost book' describing life after Alexander the Great
When Mount Vesuvius erupted in A.D. 79, it carbonized a book on rulers who followed Alexander the Great. Now, machine learning is deciphering the "lost book."
Codebreakers Have Deciphered The Lost Letters of Mary, Queen of Scots
A trio of codebreakers has accidentally stumbled upon a lost series of secret letters written by Mary, Queen of Scots in the years before her execution in 1587. The incredible, seven-year-long correspondence was encrypted so successfully, the documents were archived in an unmarked file and mistakenly placed in a part of France's national library involved with Italian affairs.
Mary, Queen of Scots' cryptic prison letters finally deciphered
International codebreakers have cracked the code of Mary, Queen of Scots' cryptic letters.
‘I buckled when I saw her remains’ – the biopic about ‘Europe’s first female suicide bomber’
After repeating ‘fake news’ about Hasna Aït Boulahcen’s role in the Paris attacks, Dina Amer switched from journalism to directing – to uncover deeper truths about this tragic misfit
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
Gina Lollobrigida, "the most beautiful woman in the world," dies at 95
Italian film legend Gina Lollobrigida, who achieved international stardom during the 1950s and was dubbed "the most beautiful woman in the world" after the title of one of her movies, died in Rome on Monday, her agent said. She was 95.The agent, Paola Comin, didn't provide details. Lollobrigida had surgery in September to repair a thigh bone broken in a fall. She returned home and said she had quickly resumed walking.Culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano wrote on Twitter: "Farewell to a diva of the silver screen, protagonist of more than half a century of Italian cinema history. Her charm will remain...
The Last Queen of Egypt: The Story of Cleopatra
Cleopatra was a legendary queen of ancient Egypt, who ruled the kingdom from 51 BC to 30 BC. She was the last of the Ptolemaic dynasty and is considered one of the most powerful and influential women in history. Cleopatra was born in Alexandria, Egypt, in 69 BC, and she was the daughter of King Ptolemy XII. She was raised in a palace filled with luxury, wealth, and political intrigue, and she was well-educated in various subjects such as politics, mathematics, and science.
Royal Author Believes King Charles Wed Princess Diana Over Queen Camilla For One Reason
Before King Charles III tied the knot with Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, he had a very public and tumultuous relationship with Princess Diana, the mother of his two children, William, Prince of Wales, and Harry, Duke of Sussex, per Vanity Fair. After the couple's engagement announcement in 1981, it seemed everything went downhill quickly.
How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?
The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.
Princess Eugenie’s heartbreak as second baby will miss out on precious moment
Princess Eugenie’s second baby will very sadly miss out on a special family moment that her son August Brooksbank got to experience...
Sister André — the world's oldest person — has died at 118. She drank a glass of wine every day and credited her long life to working until she was 108.
Sister André, a French nun who survived two world wars, the 1918 influenza pandemic, and then a COVID-19 infection in 2021, also loved chocolate.
Prince William's Shock at Looking Like Charlotte Goes Viral: 'Incredible'
Prince William exclaims "oh my goodness" after spotting a childhood photo in which he looks "just like" Princess Charlotte in a viral clip.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE
Dwight D. Eisenhower Took Extra Measures to Ensure the Holocaust Was Never Forgotten
Dwight D. Eisenhower viewed firsthand the crimes that were committed by the Germans at concentration camps when he visited the newly-liberated Ohrdruf during the Second World War. The sights were so heinous that he knew he needed to not only bring the information home to America, but make sure the truth was preserved. Eisenhower had the foresight to ensure a future where the crimes of the Holocaust could be denied would never exist.
Princess Margaret's clever trick for hiding body insecurity after being left 'scarred' by cruel comment revealed
Princess Margaret was left with a 'complex' after receiving a cruel comment about her height, according to The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter
‘Scary but fascinating’: What Nostradamus may have seen for 2023
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Predictions are just that: Predictions. But recently, social media has picked up on the well-known prophecies of French physician and astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus. On TikTok, videos detailing what to expect for 2023, supposedly based on Nostradamus’ forecast, have caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers […]
The Japanese man who paid $23k to transform himself into a wolf
A Japanese man named Toru Ueda has made headlines for a shocking transformation. He claims that he does not want to be a human anymore. He wants to be a wolf. He spent more than $23,000 on a custom-made wolf suit. He is a self-proclaimed "wolf man" who wears the suit as a form of self-expression. He also feels that the suit brings him closer to nature.
This medieval English king died from eating too much of this horrific, parasitic fish
The life of King Henry I of England could be mistaken for a subplot in "Game of Thrones": He acquired the throne after bloody wars with his brothers, was as well-educated and cunning as he was harsh and ruthless, and ultimately died in a rather undignified manner: gorging himself on a rather disgusting eel-like fish that resembles nothing more than a teethed funnel with a tail.
Popculture
King Charles to Pass Over Princess Charlotte When Handing Down Major Royal Title, Report Says
King Charles III is passing over his granddaughter Princess Charlotte for an important royal honor, favoring his brother Prince Edward instead. Recently, there have been reports that the new king would make his granddaughter the Duchess of Edinburgh, but the idea reportedly offended his Prince Edward. Now, a source close to the royal family tells The Daily Mail that the king has decided to give the title to Prince Edward after all.
Today in history: The beheading of Mary Queen of Scots - 1587
Disclosure. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. There are affiliate links in this article which means if you purchase after clicking on one, I may make a small commission at no extra cost to you.
Vice
Brooklyn, NY
120K+
Followers
24K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT
VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.https://www.vice.com/
Comments / 0