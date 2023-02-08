ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Meeting the Movement' action plan is making progress, CTA says

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA will tout the progress made on its "Meeting the Moment" action plan Wednesday.

Six months ago, the transit authority promised to hire more employees and create a more consistent schedule for riders on the El and buses.

The CTA says it improved service reliability in January compared to December.

The largest improvements were seen on CTA buses. The agency says it delivered more than 93% of scheduled buses in January.

