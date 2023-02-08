Read full article on original website
Local racer is number 1
Emma Hadley, a senior at West Washington, came home with the hardware after being named the2022 Pro Women’s champion at the Fly Showdown Series championship awards banquet this past weekend in Casey, Illinois. Follow her racing triumphs on her Facebook page, Hair Ties and Hole Shots Racing. Her parents are Tyson and Devin Shields, Campbellsburg.
City of Jasper considering ways to pay for Indoor Recreation and Wellness Center
With early estimates of $35 million for the proposed Indoor Recreation and Wellness Center, the City of Jasper is exploring ways to take on the project while easing the impact on property taxes. During the process of updating the city’s comprehensive plan in 2018, an indoor recreation and indoor aquatics...
Victoria Jean (Hay) Bertke, 77, formerly of Huntingburg
Victoria Jean (Hay) Bertke, 77, formerly of Huntingburg, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She was born on April 6, 1945, in Evansville to Allen and Juanita Hay. She was married to Kenneth Bertke on December 22, 1973, at Neu Chapel in Evansville. She earned her Bachelor...
Schroeder will seek another term as Jasper’s Distict 2 council representative
John Schroeder has announced his candidacy for Jasper Common Council, District 2 as the Democratic candidate in the November election. He has been the District 2 council member since 2017 and served in the same position from 2000 to 2011. In addition to his Council seat, Schroeder serves on the Redevelopment Commission and Wastewater Subcommittee for the City.
Employees are now working inside of Pratt Paper’s New Building
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving down Kentucky 425, what was once a mass of steel beams and framing on the side of the road is looking more and more like a building every day. An employee confirmed with 14 News that they are physically inside of it doing work, and all of this progress has got people keeping an eye on things according to Henderson County Judge Executive Brad Schneider.
Mouth-Watering Evansville Meal Prep Service Dishes Exciting Location News
It's only been one month since The Milk Barn Cafe closed and listed its Read Street location for sale, and another locally-owned business will be moving in soon. Read St. BBQ opened in 2018 at 421 Read Street in Evansville. It was built on the property that was formerly Fred's Bar & Grill. The folks with The Milk Barn Cafe swapped their food truck for the cute blue building. In January The Milk Barn closed and the property went back on the market.
A 25-year career by the numbers
9,131 — that’s how many days were in the past 25 years. That’s how many days since Judi Brown began her career with the Dubois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) on January 1, 1998. The days have quickly dwindled on that career, with her retirement on January 31st.
Jerome Peter “Pete” Kunkler, 92, Tell City
Jerome Peter “Pete” Kunkler was born near Adyeville in Perry County on Jan. 27, 1930, the son of Joseph and Otillia (Otto) Kunkler. He was baptized as a member of the St. Meinrad Catholic Church and received his First Holy Communion, First Confession, and Solemn Communion in the St. Meinrad Archabbey Church before the parish had its own church built. He attended St. Meinrad Grade School and Mount Gilead Grade School and one semester at Bristow High School.
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
Westside Evansville jewelry store closing after 20 years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — After two decades of serving the Tri-State, McCarty’s Diamonds & Fine Jewelry will be closing their doors for the final time. Owners Bob and Mary McCarty announced they will be retiring and using their time to usher in a new chapter of their lives. “Throughout the years, Bob and Mary both […]
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Newburgh coffee shop listed as Airbnb for tourists
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh coffee shop has opened space for tourists to rent through Airbnb. Honey Moon Coffee in Newburgh has a fully-suited room above their coffee shop. It’s been in construction for the last six months and has been a passion project for the owners. The room has already received six bookings for the year, including Friday.
Jasper Post names their Trooper of the Year
————– Official news release from the Indiana State Police……. At a recent post-meeting, Lieutenant Jason Allen, Jasper District Commander, announced Master Trooper Jarrod Lents has been selected as the 2022 “Trooper of the District.” M/Trp. Lents will be recognized later this year in Indianapolis by Superintendent Douglas G. Carter, along with other Troopers who were selected by their respective districts.”This honor is bestowed upon a deserving Trooper that exemplifies the Department’s high standards and expectations as related to the overall mission,” emphasized Lt. Allen, “and a Trooper’s professionalism, integrity, well-rounded work ethic, service to the community both on and off duty, and assigned responsibilities are just a few areas taken into consideration when nominated.”
Knies running for re-election as Jasper Clerk-Treasurer
City of Jasper Clerk-Treasurer Kiersten Knies has announced her intent to seek re-election. “The City of Jasper’s financial status is strong and healthy, and it is the responsibility of my department to make certain it remains so,” Knies stated as she made a formal declaration of candidacy for the elected office she currently holds.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
Nowotarski seeking District 3 Jasper Council seat
Ben Nowotarski, 41, is seeking the Democratic nomination for the Jasper City Council seat representing District 3. He filed official paperwork with the county clerk on Thursday, January 26th. Nowotarski is a 1999 graduate of Jasper High School. He later earned a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology and Education from DePauw...
Dispatch: Vehicle flips on Green River Rd. and Washington Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Dispatch confirms that a vehicle flipped over during an accident on Sunday morning. According to dispatch, the call came in at 8:43 a.m. in response to a vehicle accident with injuries at Green River Road and Washington Avenue. Dispatch says that one person was trapped...
Evansville Police Department swears in two new officers
The Evansville Police Department swore its two newest officers in on Wednesday morning. The department says Derek Mitchell and Bryant Fletcher were both sworn in as EPD Officers on Wednesday. Mitchell is a 22-year-old Santa Claus native, who graduated from Heritage Hills High School in Lincoln City. EPD says he...
Where Will You be on The Coldest Night of the Year in Evansville, IN?
If you've ever wondered what happens inside the tall building next to the Downtown YMCA, let me tell you, a lot goes on there! It's home to United Caring Services, providing values-based, low-barrier, sustainable, and high-quality homeless shelter, services, and solutions. The first floor is home to the Day Shelter,...
