Kansas City, MO

Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KXAN

2 Texas QBs in Super Bowl, but who already won the state’s heart?

LUBBOCK, Texas – In Super Bowl LVII, Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will battle it out in the quarterback position. Mahomes comes from Whitehouse and was a legendary Texas Tech QB from 2014 through 2016. Hurts comes from Channelview and was a superstar QB for Alabama during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019. So, in some sense, it’s a battle of two Big 12 quarterbacks.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

5 Texas Longhorns invited to NFL Scouting Combine

What used to be a low-key event where team personnel would evaluate prospects and potential draft picks has become a made-for-TV spectacle, broadcast on the NFL Network. The main goal is for all 32 NFL teams to get medical information on prospective players, but they'll also do drills and activities to gauge how their athleticism could transfer to the NFL.
AUSTIN, TX

