LUBBOCK, Texas – In Super Bowl LVII, Texas natives Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts will battle it out in the quarterback position. Mahomes comes from Whitehouse and was a legendary Texas Tech QB from 2014 through 2016. Hurts comes from Channelview and was a superstar QB for Alabama during the 2016, 2017 and 2018 seasons before transferring to the Oklahoma Sooners in 2019. So, in some sense, it’s a battle of two Big 12 quarterbacks.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO