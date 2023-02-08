ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pittsburgh Steelers First Round Pick Found Dead

It’s never fun when someone passes away, especially someone you’ve looked up too and if your a fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers this death might hit you a little harder. A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety John “Paul” Martha died Saturday in Pittsburgh. He was 80-years-old. Martha...
The field is ready for the Super Bowl

GLENDALE, Arizona ( ) – State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona will host Super Bowl LVII and the NFL has had people on the ground for more than a month making sure the stadium is ready for game day. Since we’ve been on the ground in Arizona, we have...
Derek Carr Trade Framework Is in Place, per Report

The Raiders quarterback visited the Saints on Wednesday and Thursday. Derek Carr spent Wednesday and Thursday visiting the Saints as he approaches his contract extension deadline with the Raiders next week. The Raiders, where Carr has played his entire nine-year career, reportedly gave him permission on Friday to speak with...
