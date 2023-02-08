Read full article on original website
Patrick Stewart opens a can of speculative worms after admitting he’s ‘on standby’ for ‘Deadpool 3’
If you’ve ever been in, or are attached to a project in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s important to know that saying anything on the internet that involves your place in Kevin Feige’s imagination is akin to tiptoeing through a family of sleeping howler monkeys and somehow managing to step on all of their tails at once.
MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere
The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn is barred from touching one beloved DC property, but ‘Harry Potter’ and Netflix crossovers have fallen into his lap
James Gunn must be like a kid in a candy store — or, more appropriately, a comic book store — now that he’s been given the keys to the entire DC multiverse and can pretty much make whatever movies and TV shows he wants to. Although that’s not strictly true, if he wants to keep the fans on his side, certain folks have some very strong feelings on which projects he should and shouldn’t touch. Elsewhere, Star Trek fans get answers on why yet another filmmaker has fled the franchise.
Latest Marvel News: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ unveils heart-wrenching new Chadwick Boseman footage as ‘Ant-Man 4’ is already making mistakes
You have to hand it to Marvel fans, they’re getting more efficient all the time. Ant-Man 4 — the surprise sequel to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that’s already being talked about — is still just a whisper on the wind, but it’s immediately inspiring backlash from certain quarters of the community. That’s got to be a record, right? Elsewhere, some new Black Panther behind-the-scenes footage is resulting in a totally different emotion from Wakanda Forever followers still missing Chadwick Boseman…
The director of the MCU’s red-headed stepchild mistakenly takes credit for the entire franchise
Although things have finally changed, it looked for the longest time that Louis Leterrier’s The Incredible Hulk would go down in the Marvel Cinematic Universe history books for all the wrong reasons. It was almost a decade until the second installment in the superhero franchise was welcomed back into...
‘Fast X’ already coming under fire for having a distinct lack of Dwayne Johnson
The first trailer for Fast X has finally been revealed, and it looks every bit as excessively outrageous as we’ve come to expect from the family over the last two decades. Virtually every member is present and accounted for – with John Cena and Jason Statham even popping up to kick some ass in the footage – but fans are already voicing their disappointment that Dwayne Johnson isn’t going to be one of them. Of course, everyone knows why he’s not returning, but that hasn’t made it any less disappointing.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
A horror film which will make you too terrified to travel again is coming to streaming
The world is beginning to open up a lot more following three years of living in a pandemic-addled world, and movie studios are ready to make you scared of travelling the world again. Horror-specific streamer Shudder has acquired the distribution rights to a travel-themed thriller called Influencer, which sees a...
Ben Affleck found out in real-time his sad night at the Grammys had become an instant meme
Having come in for his fair share of criticism during his lengthy stint near the top of the industry ladder, Ben Affleck is self-aware enough to know that there’s always some form of backlash or furor lurking around the corner. Ever since he rocketed out of obscurity and into...
2023’s scariest horror movie is already being hailed as the modern-day ‘Blair Witch Project’
From glowing reviews for Blumhouse’s M3GAN to the unsettling nature of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, 2023 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest and brightest years for the realm of cinematic horror — and much to the surprise of absolutely no one. Although, there’s one found-footage horror movie in particular that continues to garner significant praise, so much so that film critics are now describing it as the modern-day version of 1999’s The Blair Witch Project.
Ryan Reynolds makes Disney sweat with unscripted ‘Deadpool 3’ announcement about Rob Delaney’s possible return
Ryan Reynolds is a man without fear, a man who isn’t afraid to push the boundaries, a man who can stare into the eye of the storm – aka Disney’s legal team – and laugh as the sweat drips down their proverbial forehead. The 46-year-old actor...
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ antisemitism claims are almost impossible to deny following troubling goblin discovery
Hogwarts Legacy officially releases tomorrow, though those who bought the Deluxe Edition have been busily exploring every inch of Hogwarts and its grounds since Tuesday. The controversy surrounding the game has reached fever pitch: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia and the boycott of the game are dominating discussion, a sticky situation compounded by the game featuring Harry Potter‘s first trans character and having a gender-agnostic character creator.
An unexpected Lois Lane casting suggestion goes down surprisingly well among DC diehards
James Gunn’s upcoming Man of Steel reboot might be called Superman: Legacy, but let’s not overlook the equally important legacy of the Kryptonian crusader’s love interest Lois Lane, who’s had just as long and legendary a cinematic history. Finding the right Lois for the film is just as integral as finding the perfect Clark Kent, then. And, luckily for Gunn, the best casting choice for the role we’ve yet heard might have just fallen into his lap.
MCU fans ponder if an underutilized veteran could have ended Thanos in an instant
Marvel fans have stumbled upon an interesting theory as they reflect on which characters could realistically defeat Thanos. A fan took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to test their rationale. If the Bifrost Bridge calls Stormbreaker and Stormbreaker annihilates Thanos, might it be possible that Heimdall (Idris Elba) can kill Thanos (Josh Brolin)?
The most powerful members of James Gunn’s new DC lineup, ranked
The death of the DCEU didn’t come as a shock to many who had grown tired of the lackluster live-action storytelling over the years, but with a new and hopefully improved DCU on the way, good things are around the corner for the fans. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now at the steering wheel for what many hope to be a rejuvenation of the live-action treatment of comic book characters and stories that have stood the test of time.
A dystopian disaster that significantly set back a promising career isn’t being greeted any kinder with time
Duncan Jones established himself as one of the most interesting and talented young filmmakers in the industry out of the gate, but the disappointing reception to Netflix’s dystopian sci-fi Mute saw his hot streak come to a crushing end, and it’s frustratingly now been half a decade since he last helmed a feature.
‘Fast X’ footage of Paul Walker hits ‘Fast & Furious’ fans square in the feels
The highly anticipated Fast X trailer hit an awaiting internet on Friday and it predictably has everything Fast & Furious fans could hope for and more. Jason Momoa makes his debut as the franchise’s latest villain; legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno is brought in as the Toretto family matriarch; and Brie Larson is likewise introduced as a new character who we don’t know much about yet.
A bone-chilling new horror movie is coming to make you too afraid to ever visit a carnival again
Over the years, the versatile horror genre has featured a wild variety of different settings. From spooky haunted houses to abandoned psychiatric hospitals, each divine setting attracts a separate group of genre fanatics. Although, as a way to constantly expand the collective catalog and introduce new concepts, a new horror movie has promised to steer away from traditional settings and offer up a stomach-turning extravaganza that will make you completely terrified of clowns, fair snacks, and carnivals.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ director teases the buildup to ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’
We’re nearly a week away until Jonathan Majors shatters any concept of the word “safety,” when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania finally makes its bow in theaters. As we gear up for our formal introduction to Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, it would be wise for us to also be prepared to say goodbye to a member of Ant-Man’s family, or even Ant-Man himself.
Latest DC News: James Gunn isn’t having it from Snyder fans, and we may have a perfect candidate to play the DCU’s Lois Lane
The Snyderverse will stay right where it is (on the ground) as far as James Gunn is concerned. Also, one of the greatest Marvel big bads of all time gets goosebumps over one of the new DCU movies, and fans may have figured out the best Lois Lane for the new DCU era.
