Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Who is performing at Super Bowl 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs may be the stars on the playing field, but there are many performers who will grab a piece of the Super Bowl LVII spotlight as well. Many music artists, actors and performers from Grammy-award winning performers to viral TikTok stars will appear...
Super Bowl 2023: Why ex-MVP running back likes the Eagles’ run game heading into Sunday

PHOENIX – Outside of the Phoenix Convention Center, former MVP running back Shaun Alexander stood in the bright Arizona sun, standing near a food truck where the smell of jalapenos emanated from the vehicle. The food truck was from Café Momentum, a program that originally started in Dallas and has expanded to two other cities with the support of the Stand Together Foundation and the Players Coalition. The truck was part of the events leading up to Super Bowl LVII between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, and current and former players were hanging around the area, showing support for the cause.
Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2023?

Before the game kicks off, Grammy award-winning performer Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem. Stapleton has won 15 Country Music Awards and 10 Academy of Country Music Awards, according to his website. Actor Troy Kotzur, most known for his work in “CODA”, will perform the national anthem in American...
