A Crypto.com commercial during last year's Super Bowl featured LeBron James and a 2003 version of himself sitting down for a heart-to-heart, with the younger James asking the elder: Is the hype too much? Am I ready? To which the elder replies: I can't tell you everything, but if you want to make history, you've got to call your own shots.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO