The Comeback

Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will not be 100 percent against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt became the latest franchise official to confirm that Mahomes will remain hobbled in the biggest game of the season. “The great thing is Patrick’s a very fast healer, and he was Read more... The post Chiefs owner reacts to troubling Patrick Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The road to Super Bowl LVII as told by off-the-field antics

It's theKansas City Chiefsvs. thePhiladelphia Eaglesfor all the marbles atSuper Bowl LVII. To the untrained eye, Sunday is nothing more than an opportunity for Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's mother, Donna, to clear up any confusion over who is her favorite son. But to those who have been paying attention...
Fun props to play on Super Bowl Sunday

Long gone are the days of bringing Super Bowl proposition bet packets for radio hits. Every media outlet is ready to rock and quite familiar with props. I guess that makes sense, given that over 30 states have legalized betting and this Sunday will be the first time that fans can legally wager from their seats.
Crypto, Super Bowl LVII and why this year won't be another 'Crypto Bowl'

A Crypto.com commercial during last year's Super Bowl featured LeBron James and a 2003 version of himself sitting down for a heart-to-heart, with the younger James asking the elder: Is the hype too much? Am I ready? To which the elder replies: I can't tell you everything, but if you want to make history, you've got to call your own shots.
Eagles DE Brandon Graham eyes strip sack of 'GOAT' Mahomes

PHOENIX -- Defensive end Brandon Graham is the author of one of the biggest plays in Philadelphia Eagles history -- a strip sack on Tom Brady late in Super Bowl LII to help secure Philadelphia's first-ever Lombardi Trophy with a win over the New England Patriots. Five years later, Graham...
