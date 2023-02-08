Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Man flown to Skyline after industrial accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital following an industrial accident Thursday afternoon at White Drive Motors on Bill Bryan Boulevard. Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the man was pinned under a piece of operating equipment and employees were able to free him using a fork lift.
WSMV
Pregnancy trauma predictor of heart disease
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Heart disease is the number one killer in the U.S., taking the lives of 1 in 5 American women. A common pregnancy trauma can be a predictor of which women may experience heart problems in the future. “Pregnancy is a stress test,” says Dr. Cornelia Graves,...
whvoradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Factory Accident
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was trapped under a machine at White Drive Motors and Steering on Bill Bryan Boulevard Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton Rogers says the man’s leg and arm were trapped. He was freed by employees before authorities arrived.
clarksvillenow.com
Habitat for Humanity dedicates home for Clarksville family of 8
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery County dedicated a home on Saturday with the help of supporters and community volunteers. The home of Brandon and Lakeitshia Allen and their six children was funded by the Clarksville Montgomery County Community Health Foundation. The home is the third for Habitat on Elder Street, near the heart of downtown Clarksville.
A Beloved 54-Year Old Drive-In Theater in Kentucky is Closing But Offering Hope to a New Entrepreneur
It's the end of an era in Franklin, Kentucky. The Franklin Drive-In, which opened way back in 1969, has been sold. And the beloved drive-in theater is going to close after an impressive and memory-making 54-year run. The announcement was shared via social media on Monday. Moviegoers, it is official...
clarksvillenow.com
Joseph E. Foley
(SFC Ret.) Joseph Eldridge Foley, age 82, of Radcliff, KY, passed away peacefully at the Tennessee State Veterans Home in Clarksville, TN. Joseph was born May 27, 1940, in Webbs Crossroads, KY, to the late Joseph Foley and Shirley E. Bennett Foley. Joseph is also predeceased by his brother Ernest Foley.
whvoradio.com
Princeton Man Flown To The Hospital After Christian County Crash
A Caldwell County man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Princeton Road in Christian County Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Josh Steeley was northbound when he lost control of his vehicle causing it to run off the road and hit an embankment. He was treated at...
wkdzradio.com
Regional Bed Bath & Beyond Stores To Close In Coming Weeks
Crippling financial struggles continue to plague Bed Bath & Beyond, which announced Thursday morning an additional 149 stores would be closing in the coming weeks. CNN Business reports the closures come a week after the company announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. The latest round is among 400 total closures for the company, which includes 5 buybuy Baby locations and the remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
clarksvillenow.com
Ramona Joyce Limbaugh
Ramona Joyce Limbaugh, age 89, of Clarksville, passed away Thursday, February 9, 2023,at Tennova Healthcare. Mrs. Limbaugh was born March 23, 1933, in Kennett, MO, to the late George Welsey Wilkison and Lettie Mae Morgan. In addition to her parents, Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James Wilson Limbaugh Jr. and a brother, Wayne Wilkison.
clarksvillenow.com
Linda Herrera
Linda Lea Herrera, age 74, of Clarksville, TN went to be with our Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023, after courageously battling lung cancer. Linda was surrounded by her loving family when she passed. Linda entered this life on May 1, 1948, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado to the late Bernie and...
WKRN
1st newborn surrendered in KY Safe Haven Baby Box
There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix, and the newly acquired Anne. She will be making her debut to the public in the future. TN House GOP fights with democratic lawmaker who wore Dashiki on floor. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …
WBKO
Habitat for Humanity Restore relocating, grand opening on Feb. 11
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Habitat for Humanity of Bowling Green and Warren County’s Restore is just days away from the grand opening of their new location in downtown Bowling Green. Right across from the Bowling Green Ballpark will be the new home of the organization’s secondhand store.
whopam.com
Woman injured in KY 115 accident
A woman was taken to a local hospital following a single vehicle accident Friday morning on KY 115 in Christian County. It happened just after 7 a.m. and Hopkinsville Fire & EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the patient was taken by ambulance to Tennova Health Hospital in Clarksville. The Christian...
wkdzradio.com
Christian County Facilities Plan Amended To Put 6th Grade In Middle Schools
The Christian County Public Schools Facility Planning Committee is sending a revised plan to the Kentucky Department of Education for review. Thursday night, the Committee gathered at the Board office to discuss the potential changes. Superintendent Chris Bentzel says the amendment would move 6th grade back into the middle schools and transition three other buildings.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU to offer new graduate degree concentrations in diversity and community leadership
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Last month, the business-focused social media site LinkedIn released its annual “Jobs on the Rise” list, highlighting the “25 fastest-growing job titles over the past five years.” This year’s list ranked “Diversity and Inclusion Manager” as the third fastest-growing job in the U.S., and according to LinkedIn, “a search of ‘diversity and inclusion’ among current job openings shows hundreds of thousands of results.” More and more employers are adding this type of position to their organizations, but who exactly is qualified to fill these new roles?
whopam.com
Woman has medical episode behind wheel, crashes into house
A woman was taken to the hospital after her car hit the rear of a home on Winchester Drive Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police Captain Tony Sierra says a woman had a seizure while pulling out of her driveway and entered Millview Court, with her car eventually accelerating through the dead end and jumping a ditch before going through a fence and striking the rear of a home in the 600 block of Winchester.
whvoradio.com
Woman Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A woman was injured when her vehicle collided with a deer on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV was northbound when it collided with a deer around the 21-mile marker causing the vehicle to run off the road. The driver...
17-year-old now off ventilator one month after nearly drowning in Robertson County
A Robertson County teen that nearly drowned last month is slowly making progress, according to her family.
clarksvillenow.com
Earl William Voyles
Earl William Voyles, age 81, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on February 7, 2023, at his residence. Earl was born on January 12, 1942, in Indianapolis, IN to the late Herman Voyles and Daisy Combs Voyles. He is also preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Magill. Earl is...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville High School selected for national Blue-Collar Tour
CLARKSVILLE, TN – It only takes a spark to light an interest in a student’s future. Inside the Mechatronics classroom at Clarksville High School, sparks were flying as students had the opportunity to experience TIG welding first-hand through participation in the Blue-Collar Tour hosted by Western Welding Academy.
