Read full article on original website
Related
OilPrice.com
A New Bottleneck Emerges For U.S. Oil And Gas
When the energy crisis hit a nadir two years ago, highly indebted E&P companies quickly changed their operational playbook, adopting stricter cost discipline, cutting back on expensive drilling programs and vowing to return more cash to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. But E&Ps are not the only...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Company Strikes Oil Off Suriname Coast
APA Corporation has struck oil offshore Suriname in a deposit that could hold more than 200 million barrels in reserves. APA Corp. partners with TotalEnergies in Suriname, with a 50:50 split of the stakes in the project. So far, the two have drilled two appraisal wells and another two are scheduled for drilling in the block that the two companies are exploring.
OilPrice.com
Oil Up For 3rd Day In a Row As Fed Proves Less Hawkish
Brent crude is up 1.55% today, rising for the third day in a row following Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s unexpectedly less hawkish statement on Tuesday, which appears to have given risk appetites a bit of a boost. While Brent was trading at $84.99 per barrel on Wednesday at...
OilPrice.com
Enbridge Books Q4 Loss Due To Goodwill Impairment Charge
Canada's pipeline operator Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) reported on Friday a loss for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a profit for the same period of 2021, due to a non-cash goodwill impairment of US$1.86 billion (C$2.5 billion) in its gas transmission reporting unit. Enbridge, which moves large volumes of...
OilPrice.com
Central Bank Gold Buying Spikes By 152%
Central banks closed out 2022 with reported net purchases of 28 tons of gold in December. Including large unreported purchases, this brought total central bank gold buying in 2022 to 1,136 tons. It was the second-highest level of net purchases on record, dating back to 1950, and the 13th straight year of net central bank gold purchases.
OilPrice.com
Lyft Stock Sheds $2 Billion After Massive Earnings Miss
Lyft is trailing behind competitor Uber as disappointing forecasts have caused investors to lose confidence. Shares in the ride-hailing company dropped more than 30 percent this week after it reported lower than expected first quarter profit forecasts of $975m (£805m). Initially, analysts forecasted it would be at $1.09bn (£900m), according to Refinitiv data.
OilPrice.com
BP Shares Have Jumped Nearly 20% This Week
Investors seem to have liked BP’s latest strategy update that told of its goal to produce more oil and gas in the short term as the UK-based supermajor is once again worth more than £100 billion ($121 billion) on the London stock exchange for the first time in three years.
OilPrice.com
Embattled Adani Embarks On A Coal Fire Sale To Boost Liquidity
India’s conglomerate Adani is offering coal cargoes at a discount to benchmarks in a move suggesting that the group’s traders are eager to sell the coal quickly and potentially boost the liquidity at Adani Group, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. The giant industrial conglomerate...
OilPrice.com
Exxon Unveils New Trading Division To Compete With Shell And BP
Exxon Mobil shares are rebounding back towards record highs this morning after The Wall Street Journal reports that the giant energy company will be combining business units as part of a continuing corporate reorganization that will cut costs and trim some jobs. After recently posting a record profit in 2022...
OilPrice.com
Climate Crisis Tide Turns For Big Oil
Constant accusations of knowing the effects of their products on the environment and lawsuits have become constant companions of oil companies in the last few years. The successes that activists have had—such as Friends of the Earth’s court win that obliged Shell to cut its emissions by 45 percent—have been celebrated loudly and globally.
OilPrice.com
Fair Or Not, Big Oil Has To Deal With Public Opinion
The energy markets are currently going through a seismic shift only rivaled by the global energy crisis of the 1970s. Commodity analysts at Standard Chartered have pointed out that the oil majors in particular are facing one of their greatest tests due to a host of conflicting objectives, some of which are mutually exclusive while others demand tradeoffs of some sort:
OilPrice.com
EU Pledges To Respond To U.S. And Chinese Clean Tech Subsidies
The European Union must preserve its competitiveness in clean technology manufacturing and will take decisive steps to keep Europe in the lead in the industry in the face of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act and massive subsidies in China, the leaders of the bloc agreed in talks late on Thursday and early Friday.
OilPrice.com
Investment Group Presses European Banks To Stop Funding Oil And Gas Projects
Nonprofit ShareAction has urged five large European banks to stop funding oil and gas projects, warning they will jeopardize the transition to low-carbon energy if they do not. Per a Reuters report, the responsible investment group sent letters to Barclays, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, and Societe Generale, in...
OilPrice.com
Fossil Fuel Emissions To Peak In 2025
1. Fossil Emissions Are Set to Peak in 2025 As Energy Industries Adapt. - A new Rystad Energy study indicates carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuel usage will peak in 2025, hitting 39 gigatonnes before trending lower. - One signal of the upcoming plateau is the expectation that CO2 emissions...
OilPrice.com
Fraud Findings Force Trafigura To Fire Head Of Nickel And Cobalt Trading
The global nickel trading market is once again in the spotlight. Having been at the epicenter of a massive short-squeeze that almost shuttered the London Metal Exchange (and remains mired in litigation), Bloomberg reports that the nickel market has been rocked once again as one of the world's largest commodity traders, Trafigura Group, is facing more than half a billion dollars in losses after discovering metal cargoes it bought didn’t contain the metal they were supposed to.
OilPrice.com
Tech Startups Look To Revitalize Tourism In Emerging Markets
Global tourism figures are recovering but remain below 2019 levels in most regions. Support for smaller firms and local content is expanding tourism offerings. Markets in the Middle East target the sector as path to economic diversification. Regenerative tourism supports both revenue- and emissions-focused targets. As emerging markets develop new...
OilPrice.com
Oil Prices Continue To Slide On Rising US, EU Inventories
After rebounding by some 5% earlier this week on China demand recovery optimism, crude oil prices have shed over 1% on Thursday, following U.S. inventory data showing increasing stockpiles. At 12.24 p.m. EST, Brent crude was trading down 1.09% on the day at $84.16 per barrel, while WTI was trading...
OilPrice.com
Has Natural Gas Finally Bottomed Out?
A few weeks ago, I had a go at catching the falling knife that is natural gas right now. For all of two trading days it looked like that might have been a good call as natty popped around 10%, but then it quickly resumed its drop…. As I have...
OilPrice.com
U.S. ESG Funds Suffer Disastrous Fourth Quarter In 2022
Sustainable investment funds and ETFs booked outflows of $6.2 billion in the last quarter of 2022, reducing the net inflows for the year to $3 billion, a report by Morningstar has found. The final net result was made possible by massive inflows of some $10.2 billion made during the first...
OilPrice.com
U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Picks Up Amid Rising Crude Prices
The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 2 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count rose to 761 this week—126 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2022 and 314 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.
Comments / 0