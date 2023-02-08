Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot, killed in Wesley Chapel parking lot, deputies say
Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Friday night at a shopping plaza in Wesley Chapel.
Lakeland gang member gets life in prison for murdering 17-year-old boy
A Polk County man will be spending the rest of his life in prison after being convicted in the murder of a 17-year-old Bartow boy, according to prosecutors.
Troopers investigate crash that killed 2 in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A single-vehicle crash that left two people dead is currently under investigation near Umatilla, according to a statement Saturday from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred where Live Oak Ranch Road meets County Road 439, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Troopers...
‘No-win situation’: Hernando County deputies shoot domestic violence suspect and victim
Officials are giving an update on a Hernando County deputy-involved shooting that wounded two men on Jan. 29.
New surveillance video may connect murder suspect Matthew Flores to disappearance of Lyft driver Gary Levin
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — There is surveillance video from Okeechobee County that may connect Hardee Countymurder suspect Matthew Flores to the disappearance of Lyft Driver Gary Levin. Flores is in the Rutherford County, North Carolina, jail after speeding away from North Carolina police in Levin’s missing Kia last week.
Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Sheriff
Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.
Woman arrested after dog found with rope embedded in neck, deputies say
A Polk County woman was arrested after her dog was found with a rope embedded in its neck, deputies said.
86-year-old crashes pickup truck into Polk County Dollar Tree
First responders were called to a vehicle crash Friday after a pickup truck slammed through the front doors of a Dollar Tree in Haines City.
Family in shock after woman killed in Plant City train crash
A Plant City family is mourning a member of their large family after she was killed in an Amtrak train crash Friday night.
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
'It's no joke': Manatee law enforcement urges parents to caution teens as investigation into school threats continues
PARRISH, Fla. — Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff's Office are still investigating anonymous bomb and shooting threats made to Parrish Community High School in the past week. So far three students have been arrested – not for the threats, but instead for using the chaos of the lockdown...
Search of Truck Driven by Shooting Suspect Reveals Guns and Drugs
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released additional information about Alex Michael Greene, 21, who was killed by a Lakeland Police captain following a chase through Eagle Lake and Winter Haven, a car-jacking, and an attempt to run over the LPD captain. Greene was under investigation by the Lakeland...
Tampa father charged with 13-year-old son’s death at illegal street racing event
A Tampa father has been charged with the death of his teenage son in January.
Hernando deputies respond to armed robbery
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrived at a Chevron on Cortez Boulevard on Friday to respond to the robbery.
Hillsborough County’s Animal Control Saves Three Bulldogs From Neglect, Heat Stroke
TAMPA, Fla. – Three bulldogs neglected by their owner were seized on February 2nd by Hillsborough County’s Division of Animal Control. An “Emergency Petition for Custody and Enjoinment” was filed on February 6 against the dogs’ owner, Marquis Burton of Tampa. Burton was in between
Elderly Black Woman Sues After Arrest Over $600 ATM Discrepancy at MidFlorida Credit Union
This senior woman was allegedly mistreated during her overnight stay in jail. A Florida woman, Linda Stephens, has filed a civil lawsuit against MidFlorida Credit Union after a dispute about a $600 ATM deposit landed her in jail. According to Credit Union Times, the Black woman is a 70-year-old retired...
Man stabbed in the back of the head at Tampa sports bar, police say
A man was taken to the hospital last night after he was stabbed in the back of the head at a sports bar.
1 dead after truck crashes into Lakeland building
A 52-year-old man is dead after he crashed his truck into the side of a building in Lakeland on Wednesday morning.
Tampa rapper arrested for young mother's murder days after being acquitted of recording studio double-murder
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa jury acquitted Billy Adams of killing two men in a makeshift recording studio in Lutz. He walked free from a Tampa courtroom on January 27. Three days later, a young mother who was pregnant with her second child was found shot to death in a residential area of New Tampa. Her toddler was still in her vehicle nearby.
Villager who excelled in batterer’s intervention class jailed after new domestic brawl
A Villager sent to a batterer’s intervention class after a 2021 attack on her husband has been arrested after another domestic brawl at their home. Gail Beth Iosue, 63, was arrested Monday at her home on Pickering Path in the Village of Dunedin after knocking her husband’s eyeglasses off his face and attempting to kick him in the groin area while battling over a cell phone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She fell during the altercation. Her husband told deputies that Iosue “had been drinking all night.”
