See What Divers Found in a Flooded Historic Missouri Mine
Most scuba divers would likely argue their dives are almost always interesting. Even more so when it happens inside a flooded historic Missouri mine where tools from two centuries ago remain. Bonne Terre Mine in Missouri was an operating mine back in the 1860's and continued well into the 1900's....
KFVS12
Construction begins on LifeHouse Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Construction began at the site of LifeHouse Cape Girardeau. Located at 535 Main Street, it’s scheduled to begin receiving clients in early 2024. The group will serve homeless pregnant women of southeast Missouri over the 18, along with their young children under the age of five, and their newborn babies.
kbsi23.com
Car wash to replace former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A new car wash is coming to Cape Girardeau. Club Car Wash recently purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens and Florist property at 206 North Kingshighway in Cape. The business was in operation for 30 years before closing its doors last spring. The 1.6...
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
wfcnnews.com
Pearson's Skating Rink in Benton to permanently close
BENTON - A long time family business in Franklin County will now be permanently closing their doors. Pearson's Skating Rink, located just south of Benton, announced tonight they will not be reopening after a water pipe burst and ruined their wood floor this winter. "In order for us to get...
KFVS12
New Madrid County hit with M3.1 earthquake during Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month
NEW MADRID, Mo. (KFVS) - February is Missouri Earthquake Awareness Month, and it focuses on the importance of being prepared for the natural disaster. And just last night, an earthquake was detected in the Heartland that registered as a 3.1 in magnitude. According to Emergency Management officials, it’s important to...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond will close its Paducah store, along with 149 others announced this week. The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced the company was shuttering 87 other stores. Over the past several months, it has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations,
wpsdlocal6.com
Crushed vehicles roll off truck, scatter along roadway on U.S. 51 near the 3 mile marker
Wickliffe, KY — U.S. 51 is blocked near the three mile marker at the south edge of Wickliffe for an estimated 3 hours, the Ballard County Sheriff's Office says. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, about a half-dozen crushed vehicles rolled off a truck and scattered along the roadway.
wpsdlocal6.com
Wind gusts in Paducah cause 50-year-old tree to fall
PADUCAH — The 50 to 60 mph winds Wednesday night caused minor damage in our area, but a Paducah homeowner lost a large pine tree. Local 6 only found minimal damage in the area, but Julie Griggs lost a 50-year-old tree she has watched continue to grow since she built her home 25 years ago.
When an earthquake caused the Mississippi River to flow backwards
On February 7, 1812, one of the strongest quakes to hit the U.S. struck Missouri and caused the Mississippi River to run backwards for several hours.
westkentuckystar.com
3.0 Bootheel quake felt in Paducah, Metropolis
Dozens reported feeling an earthquake centered in Missouri's New Madrid County on Thursday night. According to the US Geological Survey in Memphis, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake registered 4 miles south of Catron at 9:10 p.m. That's about 20 miles west of Hickman, Kentucky. Most reports of the quake came from...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 9 years for unlawfully possessing firearm
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Mark A. Brand, 33, appeared for his sentencing hearing Thursday, Feb. 9 before United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. at the federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau.
New Madrid Fault Registers Strongest Quake of 2023 Thursday Night
After a very small quake swarm earlier this week, the New Madrid Fault has just registered its strongest quake of 2023 so far. While not even close to being strong enough to cause real damage, it's worth paying attention to. At approximately 9:10pm Thursday night, the USGS initially reported a...
kbsi23.com
Roadway in Jackson temporarily closes due to fallen tree
JACKSON, Mo. (KBSI) – At approximately 4:06 p.m. Feb. 9, the City of Jackson received a report that a large tree fell across E. Jackson Trail between Royal Drive and Shady Lane in the Forest Acres subdivision. No injuries were reported, but this section of roadway is temporarily closed...
wpsdlocal6.com
Woman accused of murdering stepdaughter on trial in southern Illinois
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL — A woman accused of murdering her stepdaughter in southern Illinois has been on trial this week. The prosecution continued to lay out its case against Julia Bevely Thursday. She's being tried for murder in Williamson County, Illinois, accused of killing her 11-year-old stepdaughter, Jade Beasley.
Kait 8
Dozens report feeling overnight earthquake
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Dozens of people reported feeling one of two consecutive earthquakes. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, 58 people reported feeling a 3.0 quake centered three miles northwest of Marston and 31 miles northeast of Kennett. The USGS reported the quake, which was recorded at 9:10 p.m....
KFVS12
‘Godmother of Soul’ Patti LaBelle coming to Marion, Ill.
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The “Godmother of Soul” is coming to the Marion Cultural and Civic Center in May. The event center announced on its Facebook page Friday, February 10 that tickets to see Patti LaBelle will go on sale Friday, February 17 at 10 a.m. You can buy them online here.
KFVS12
Florida man arrested after shooting a woman at a hotel in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Authorities said a suspect was taken into custody after an active shooter investigation in Paducah, Kentucky. On February 11, at around 10 a.m., McCracken County deputies and Paducah police responded to multiple 911 calls about an active shooter at the Best Western on John Puryear Drive off of Exit 11.
KFVS12
Murder/Suicide investigation in Jackson, Mo
Missouri’s amendment makes clear, it’s not intended to allow pot users to drive under the influence. As we celebrate Black History Month, we look at how Black culture is presented through hairstyles. Jefferson County sheriff public meeting. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The Jefferson County sheriff answered questions...
KFVS12
Man in custody after standoff in Sikeston, Mo.
Crews were on the scene of a fire at a vacant church Monday morning, February 6. Illinois looking into warehouse safety. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Updated: 25 minutes ago. |. U.S. Agriculture propose new nutrition standards for school meals. Illinois State Police launch new crisis...
