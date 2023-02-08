ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Springfield Business Journal

Missouri revenue department stops $118M fraud scheme

The Missouri Department of Revenue announced it put a stop to a $118 million fraud scheme. The state received fake payments designed to generate tax refunds as part of the scheme. "The diligent work of the Department’s Taxation Division staff ensured that no Missouri taxpayer money was lost,” said Anne...
MISSOURI STATE
abc17news.com

Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri’s man’s murder conviction

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man’s conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn’t there.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX2Now

SILVER Advisory issued for missing St. Louis Co. man

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing St. Louis County man. Gary Robert Boerschig, 71, was last seen Thursday morning from a home in the 2800 block of Westlawn Street in south county. The St. Louis County Police Department says Boerschig is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
Madison County Record

Former nurse alleges retaliation for reporting working conditions, billing practices

BELLEVILLE – A former nurse at Da Vita Healthcare claims she was terminated for reporting alleged unsafe working conditions and fraudulent billing practices. Plaintiff Elizabeth S. Duncan filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Da Vita Healthcare Partners, Inc., Da Vita, Inc., Total Renal Care, Inc. and Rochelle Stockman, citing wrongful termination in violation of the Illinois Whistleblower Act.
O'FALLON, IL
5 On Your Side

2 men accused of robbing, killing man in St. Ann

ST ANN, Mo. — Two men are facing murder charges after police said they tricked a man into a St. Ann home and killed him during a robbery. Over the weekend, 19-year-old Antonio Jones and 18-year-old Marlois Moore were each charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts on armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Vaughn on Feb. 3.
SAINT ANN, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Auditor finds state’s financial and human resources management system needs better security controls

State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has released an audit of the Statewide Advantage for Missouri (SAM II) system, which handles billions of dollars in financial transactions each year for the state of Missouri. The report found security control weaknesses that could leave the system vulnerable to unauthorized or inappropriate transactions. Several of the findings were also reported in the previous state audit of SAM II, released in December 2019.

