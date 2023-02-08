Read full article on original website
St. Louis County Assessor warns of vehicle value issue on some 2023 Personal Property Declarations
The St. Louis County Assessor says some 2023 personal property declarations mailed to taxpayers show inaccurate vehicle values.
Springfield Business Journal
Missouri revenue department stops $118M fraud scheme
The Missouri Department of Revenue announced it put a stop to a $118 million fraud scheme. The state received fake payments designed to generate tax refunds as part of the scheme. "The diligent work of the Department’s Taxation Division staff ensured that no Missouri taxpayer money was lost,” said Anne...
31-year-old serial car thief charged with burglary, carjackings and theft
A 31-year-old man is charged with theft in multiple incidents involving six people over seven months throughout St. Louis County.
Mother charged in child's drug-related death
St. Louis County Police reported Friday the arrest of Cherelle Nolan, 32, of Castle Point. She’s accused of exposing her one-year-old child to fentanyl. That child has since died. Bond is set at 250-thousand-dollars.
St. Louis County police found elderly man safe
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department found a missing man Friday night after asking the public for help in the morning.
KMOV
St. Charles County Prosecutor rules deadly task force shooting justified, officers cleared
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar said two officers who shot and killed an armed convicted felon following a high-speed chase were justified in the January shooting. On January 17th, officers with the county’s crime task force spotted a stolen truck traveling on westbound...
abc17news.com
Judge to rule Tuesday on Missouri’s man’s murder conviction
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge plans to announce next week whether a Missouri man’s conviction for murder should be overturned. St. Louis Circuit Judge David Mason has set a hearing for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday to announce his decision in the case of Lamar Johnson. St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner is seeking to vacate Johnson’s conviction in the 1994 killing of Marcus Boyd in St. Louis. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office says Johnson should stay behind bars. Johnson has always maintained he did not kill Boyd. Another man who is in prison for different murder testified in December that he and another man killed Boyd and Johnson wasn’t there.
Young criminals find different consequences depending on jurisdiction
It’s a dirty little secret among some teens. If you get caught committing a crime, you might not get locked up. But there’s a twist involving the Missouri River.
Baby dies from fentanyl exposure; St. Louis County mother charged
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police arrested a St. Louis County mother after her baby recently died from fentanyl exposure. Cherelle Nolan, 32, faces one felony of endangering the welfare of a child in the case. Police say Nolan’s one-year-old baby girl died from fentanyl exposure. According to...
Four wanted for St. Charles credit card thefts
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Police are searching for four men accused of stealing credit cards and using them for various purchases in St. Charles. The St. Charles Police Department says all four used “fraudulent credit cards” Thursday to purchase items from a business located on Country Club Road.
KMOV
MO attorney general launches investigation into St. Louis transgender center, alleging it harms children
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey launched an investigation into the Washington University Pediatric Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, alleging staff there have harmed hundreds of kids. Bailey launched the investigation two weeks ago after a whistleblower who worked there as a case manager...
St. Louis police recruit arrested, charged with stealing from beauty store
ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis police recruit has been charged with stealing after St. Louis County police say she stole from a beauty store and hit the manager who tried to stop her. St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell’s Office charged Brittany Hamilton, 33, with one count of...
myleaderpaper.com
Three men allegedly used stolen credit cards to buy items at Arnold Walmart
Arnold Police are trying to identify three men who reportedly were seen in surveillance video using stolen credit cards at Walmart, 2201 Michigan Ave. The men allegedly charged a total of $5,614.32 on the two cards, which belonged to a 45-year-old Byrnes Mill woman and a 41-year-old St. Louis woman, authorities reported.
Appraisers to start visiting, inspecting St. Louis County homes
St. Louis County officials plan to send appraisers to many homes over the next few months. Some homes and residential properties have increased at least 15 percent over the past year.
SILVER Advisory issued for missing St. Louis Co. man
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police have issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing St. Louis County man. Gary Robert Boerschig, 71, was last seen Thursday morning from a home in the 2800 block of Westlawn Street in south county. The St. Louis County Police Department says Boerschig is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Madison County Record
Former nurse alleges retaliation for reporting working conditions, billing practices
BELLEVILLE – A former nurse at Da Vita Healthcare claims she was terminated for reporting alleged unsafe working conditions and fraudulent billing practices. Plaintiff Elizabeth S. Duncan filed a lawsuit in the St. Clair County Circuit Court against Da Vita Healthcare Partners, Inc., Da Vita, Inc., Total Renal Care, Inc. and Rochelle Stockman, citing wrongful termination in violation of the Illinois Whistleblower Act.
2 men accused of robbing, killing man in St. Ann
ST ANN, Mo. — Two men are facing murder charges after police said they tricked a man into a St. Ann home and killed him during a robbery. Over the weekend, 19-year-old Antonio Jones and 18-year-old Marlois Moore were each charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and two counts on armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Joshua Vaughn on Feb. 3.
kttn.com
Missouri State Auditor finds state’s financial and human resources management system needs better security controls
State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick has released an audit of the Statewide Advantage for Missouri (SAM II) system, which handles billions of dollars in financial transactions each year for the state of Missouri. The report found security control weaknesses that could leave the system vulnerable to unauthorized or inappropriate transactions. Several of the findings were also reported in the previous state audit of SAM II, released in December 2019.
kmmo.com
DRIVER EXAMINATION STATIONS TO CLOSE STATEWIDE IN OBSERVANCE OF PRESIDENTS BIRTHDAYS
The Missouri State Highway Patrol would like to remind the public that driver examination stations throughout the state will be closed in observance of Lincoln’s birthday on Monday, February 13, 2023 and in observance of Washington’s birthday on Monday, February 21, 2023. Normal operations will resume each of...
KMOV
One person dead following overnight shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - St. Louis County Police have taken over a homicide investigation in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Police responded to a call for shots fired just after midnight at Ashbrook and Golden Drives. There, officers found a man shot to death in a white SUV. He was later identified as 20-year-old Ian Hayes of Florissant.
