Springfield Business Journal

Yahoo to lay off 20% of staff

Yahoo plans to lay off more than 20% of its workforce. Hardest hit are Yahoo's ad tech employees. The changes will be "tremendously beneficial for the profitability of Yahoo overall," said CEO Jim Lanzone.
Springfield Business Journal

Former Salesforce CEO launching AI startup

Former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor announced plans to launch a startup in the artificial intelligence space. He's teaming with Clay Bavor, vice president of Labs, Google’s experimental division. Bavor plans to leave Google in March to help start the venture. "Rarely do you encounter a new technology so powerful...
Springfield Business Journal

GM signs semiconductor deal with GlobalFoundries

General Motors signed a semiconductor production deal with tech manufacturer GlobalFoundries. The electronic components will be made in upstate New York. GlobalFoundries CEO Thomas Caulfield said the direct relationship would give GM a secure supply of chips and help control costs.
Springfield Business Journal

Uber reports ‘strongest quarter ever’

Uber on Wednesday reported its "strongest quarter ever," according to CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Revenue of $8.6 billion marked a 49% increased from a year earlier. It also beat analysts' expectations. Trips amounted to 2.1 billion, an all-time quarterly high for the company.
Springfield Business Journal

Taco Bell boosts Yum Brands' quarterly results

Strong same-store sales growth at Taco Bell contributed to parent company Yum Brands' quarterly results. Yum Brands' adjusted earnings per share were $1.31, compared with expectations of $1.26 per share. Revenue was roughly $2 billion. Analysts were looking for $1.9 billion.
Springfield Business Journal

Disney beats quarterly expectations

Disney posted better-than-expected quarterly results. Adjusted earnings per share were 99 cents, above expectations of 78 cents per share. Revenue was $23.5 billion. Analysts were looking for $23.4 billion.

