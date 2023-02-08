Read full article on original website
SFGate
CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow...
Surf advisory warns of 18-22 foot waves and dangerous beach conditions
A high surf advisory from the National Weather Service is in effect for San Francisco and Coastal North Bay areas, as well as south Monterey Bay, with waves forecast to be between 18-22 feet along with dangerous currents. A beach hazards statement for is likewise in effect for northern Monterey...
Massive rainbow forms over San Francisco amid light rain
Moisture-packed clouds and rays of light shooting out from a setting sun provided the perfect ingredients for a magnificent rainbow to form over San Francisco on Friday evening.
Hikers plucked off steep, icy slope in daring Death Valley rescue
"There's always snow up there in the winter. It surprises a lot of people."
This Tahoe lodge is among the top-rated U.S. ski hotels by guests
Hotels.com guests love this recently expanded spot.
Second Jury Convicts Man Of 1981 Murder In Carmel
A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of...
