Pendleton, OR

SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Second Jury Convicts Man Of 1981 Murder In Carmel

A man first charged more than 41 years ago in the brutal killing of a Carmel woman has been convicted of murder, according to an announcement Wednesday from the office of the Monterey County District Attorney. A jury convicted Michael Scott Glazebrook, 67, of Seaside, in the 1981 murder of...
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, CA

