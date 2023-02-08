Lakers News: Watch LeBron James's Controversial Speech After Setting New NBA Scoring Record

Fans will remember this for a hot minute.

Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James headed straight for the history books last night, when he scored 38 points for LA (in a narrow loss, but still) in a 133-130 Oklahoma City Thunder road win.

In so doing, he reached his 38,390th NBA point, now the new NBA record, having at last moved past LA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's nearly-40-year regular season scoring record.

The televised moment was captured by Digits Hoops:

"I want to say thank you to the Laker faithful, you guys are one-of-a-kind. To be able to be in the presence of a such a legend and great as Kareem means so much to me . It's very humbling. Please give a standing ovation to Cap, please."

James went on to thank his friends, family, and LA fans at large.

"And to the NBA, to Adam Silver, to the late great David Stern, I thank you guys for allowing me to be a part of something I've always dreamed about, and I would never in a million years [have] dreamt this even better than what it is tonight so... f---, man," Jams joked. "Thank you guys."

Last night, James scored 38 points on 13-of-20 shooting from the floor and 4-of-6 shooting from long range, and 8-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, seven rebounds, tree dimes, three assists and