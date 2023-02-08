As Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara preps for 2023, he’s still waiting for his Cy Young plaque

Sandy Alcantara had a season to remember in 2022, culminating with the Miami Marlins’ ace becoming the first in franchise history to win the National League Cy Young Award .

Eventually, he’ll have the plaque to commemorate it.

Alcantara was presented his Cy Young Award on Jan. 28 at the Baseball Writers Association of America’s annual dinner in New York., but there was one slight problem.

Both the plaques given to Alcantara and Justin Verlander (the American League Cy Young Award winner) had a misprint, with the inscription on the awards recognizing the “most valuble pitcher” in baseball instead of the “most valuable pitcher.”

Alcantara on Tuesday said he did not keep the award and that he was told he will receive one without any typos.

When that will come is still undetermined.

Alcantara said he noticed the typo as soon as he got the award but didn’t want to make a big deal about it during the ceremony.

“When I got there and they put [the award] in my hand, I saw it,” Alcantara said. “I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want it to be like ‘Ah, Sandy’s saying something.’ But people saw it and they starting doing something funny on [social] media.”

Alcantara did get in on the fun on Twitter, too. He posted a picture of himself with the plaque along with the caption “Blessed. Gracias a dioss”

An hour later, he replied to his own tweet : “*valuable”

Nevertheless, Alcantara is understanding about the mistake.

“We’re not going to be perfect all the time,” Alcantara said, “but I can’t wait to have the plaque at my house.”

Until then, the Marlins’ ace is getting ready to follow up on the best season of his young career. He was the first Marlins player to win a Cy Young Award and the first NL pitcher to win the award in unanimous fashion since the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw in 2014.

He led MLB in innings pitched (228 2/3) and complete games (six) and worked at least eight innings in 14 of his starts — the most by any MLB pitcher since 2014. Alcantara’s 2.28 ERA was the second-lowest in Marlins’ history (behind Kevin Brown’s 1.89 in 1996) and in the National League in 2022 (behind Julio Urias’ 2.16). He held opponents to two earned runs or fewer in 25 of his 32 starts.

He went on a run of 13 consecutive starts with at least seven innings pitched heading into the All-Star Break and gave up no more than two earned runs in 12 of those outings. Eight of those 13 games came against teams that made the postseason — three against the Mets, two against the Braves, two against the Phillies and one against the Cardinals.

Pitchers and catchers report to spring training sites next week. Alcantara said he has already thrown about a half-dozen bullpens and three live batting practice sessions ahead of his return to Jupiter.

“I can’t wait to be out there,” Alcantara said. “I’m the guy who always likes to be early. ... I can’t wait to get together with my teammates.”

Jon Berti signs deal

The Marlins on Monday agreed to terms with utility player Jon Berti on a one-year deal with a club option for 2024.

Berti, who was arbitration-eligible for the first time this offseason, will make $2.1 million in 2023. His club option for 2024 is worth $3.5 million with incentives that could push the deal up to as much as $4.125 million. If the option is not enacted, Berti will receive a $25,000 buyout and will still be under team control through the 2025 season.

The 33-year-old Berti led MLB with 41 stolen bases despite playing only 102 games. He played games at second base, shortstop, left field, center field and designated hitter last season.

Reaching the deal allowed the Marlins to avoid an arbitration hearing with Berti. The team lost its cases with the other two arbitration-eligible players who they were set to have hearings with in infielder Luis Arraez and left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo.