Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky storeKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
Louisville-based non-profit provides free service dogs for disabled veterans, first responders and corrections officersAmarie M.Louisville, KY
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Related
bellarmine.edu
Knights notch 14-10 victory over Bonnies in home opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—A strong second half spelled success for the Bellarmine lacrosse team as the Knights won their home opener 14-10 over St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon at Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. After going into the locker room at halftime tied at 7, Bellarmine came out and pitched a shutout...
bellarmine.edu
Softball drops two in final day at Pinacle Blue Hose Invitational
CLINTON, S.C. — It was a tough day at the plate for Bellarmine softball as the Knights fell to Toledo and Presbyterian in games three and four of the 2023 season. The Knights (0-4) allowed only six runs on the day but totaled just one hit between the two games. Bellarmine fell in game one to Toledo by a final score of 2-0 and lost to Presbyterian 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.
bellarmine.edu
Women's basketball drops another close one in loss to Owls
KENNESAW, Ga. — The Bellarmine University women's basketball team went cold from the field late as Kennesaw State snuck out of the KSU Convocation Center on Saturday with a 77-73 win over the Knights in ASUN action. Bellarmine (7-19, 3-10 ASUN) lost a pair of heartbreakers on the road...
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine men's golf opens spring season with successful showing at Carpenter-Chaney Classic
MIMS, Fla.—The Bellarmine men's golf team opened its spring 2023 season with a successful showing at the Carpenter-Chaney Classic, a match play even hosted by UT-Martin and Morehead on Friday and Saturday at Indian River Preserve Golf Club. The 10-team event featured three team matches for each team. The...
bellarmine.edu
Wrestling falls to SoCon leader Campbell
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In its third consecutive home dual, Bellarmine wrestling fell to defending SoCon champion Campbell by a final score of 34-15 at Knights Hall on Friday. Campbell (15-8, 6-0 SoCon) stayed undefeated in conference action, while Bellarmine (10-3, 2-3 SoCon) had its win streak stopped at three.
bellarmine.edu
Commanding second half lifts men's basketball over Queens
CHARLOTTE, NC — Freshman guard Ben Johnson made sure the Bellarmine University men's basketball team remained within striking distance in the first half. And, boy, did the Knights ever strike in the second half. Johnson poured in a game-high 29 points, sophomore forward Langdon Hatton joined him in providing...
bellarmine.edu
Knights to face off with St. Bonaventure in home debut on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine men's lacrosse team makes its home debut on Saturday at noon when the Knights welcome St. Bonaventure to Owsley B. Frazier Stadium. Bellarmine fell to No. 7 Duke in its season debut last week while the Bonnies are playing for the first time this season. The...
bellarmine.edu
Despite early hot bats, softball drops first two games of the season
CLINTON, S.C. — Bellarmine softball opened its 2023 season on Friday, and the Knights dropped a pair of games to Toledo and Presbyterian. The Knights (0-2) held an early lead against Toledo (1-1) but fell by a final score of 6-5 in game one. In the afternoon game, host Presbyterian (2-0) topped Bellarmine 7-0. Game One.
bellarmine.edu
2023 Baseball Season Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University baseball team is set to enter its third season in Division I, and the Knights will do so under the guidance of a new head coach who thrived in the NCAA's highest level as a player in the city. Former University of Louisville...
bellarmine.edu
Softball start times shifted for Pinacle Blue Hose Invitational
CLINTON, S.C. – Due to rain in the area, Bellarmine softball's schedule for the Pinacle Blue Hose Invitational at Presbyterian University has changed. Maryland Eastern-Shore has dropped out of the tournament, so the Knights will now play doubleheaders at the same times on Friday and Saturday:. Friday:. -Bellarmine vs....
bellarmine.edu
Men's tennis hits the road, women's tennis set for home doubleheader
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a week without competition, the Bellarmine men's and women's tennis teams are back in action this weekend. The men's team is ready for a pair of road matches. The Knights will face Xavier at Eastern Hills Indoor Country Club in Cincinnati on Friday at 6:00 p.m. Bellarmine will then head to Normal, Ill. for a matchup with Illinois State on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 a.m. CT).
bellarmine.edu
Men's tennis falls in tight match at Xavier
CINCINNATI, Ohio. — Bellarmine men's tennis engaged in a back-and-forth affair with Xavier on Friday night, and the Musketeers ultimately came out on top by a final score of 4-3. The Knights got off to a strong start by taking the doubles point.Brent Reynolds and Jack Batchelor teamed up for a 6-4 victory at the no. 2 spot, while Eli Wood and Xavier Ecarma claimed a 7-5 win at no. 3 doubles to lock up the point for BU.
bellarmine.edu
Slow start dooms Knights as Liberty posts 70-50 victory
LYNCHBURG, Va.—The league-leading Liberty Flames opened Thursday night's ASUN game on a roll while the visiting Bellarmine Knights had a nightmarish start to the game as Liberty cruised to a 70-50 victory in Liberty Arena. The Knights struggled with turnovers as Bellarmine was whistled for five early offensive fouls....
bellarmine.edu
Wrestling puts unbeaten home record on the line versus Campbell and The Citadel this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine wrestling has rolled to 10 dual wins this season – the most in program history. The Knights (10-2, 2-2 SoCon) are also unbeaten at home (3-0) and will attempt to continue that streak this weekend with SoCon duals versus Campbell and The Citadel. The...
bellarmine.edu
Jacksonville State clips women's basketball 59-54
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — At the conclusion of a tense fourth quarter that saw no lead extend beyond two possessions, Jacksonville State managed to squeak out a 59-54 victory over the Bellarmine University women's basketball team Thursday night in ASUN action in Pete Mathews Coliseum. With 12 seconds remaining, Bellarmine...
bellarmine.edu
Former men's soccer standout Skulstad signs pro contract in Denmark
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jonas Skulstad had a lot of high-level soccer left in him. The former Bellarmine University standout could feel it. More importantly, Aalborg Ballklubb recognized it. The result was that Skulstad last Friday signed a two-year professional contract with AaB, which competes in the Danish Superliga, the...
bellarmine.edu
Applications open for 2023-24 Noyce Knights Scholars Program
Applications are now being accepted for the 2023-24 Noyce Knights Scholars Program, which prepares highly qualified science and mathematics teachers for middle and high school settings. A generous grant from the National Science Foundation’s Robert Noyce program covers Knights Scholars’ total cost of attendance after financial aid is applied.
Comments / 0