CLINTON, S.C. — It was a tough day at the plate for Bellarmine softball as the Knights fell to Toledo and Presbyterian in games three and four of the 2023 season. The Knights (0-4) allowed only six runs on the day but totaled just one hit between the two games. Bellarmine fell in game one to Toledo by a final score of 2-0 and lost to Presbyterian 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 3 HOURS AGO