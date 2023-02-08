Panthers Part Ways with Front Office Member

A change in the Panthers' front office.

There will be a lot of changes made to the Carolina Panthers' roster, coaching staff, and even front office this offseason as the team moves into a new era under new head coach Frank Reich.

According to Joe Person of The Athletic , the Panthers are parting ways with Vice President of Player Personnel, Pat Stewart.

Stewart spent nearly three years with the organization, coming to Carolina in May of 2020. Prior to his stint in Carolina, Stewart spent two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles as the team’s national scout. He also spent 10 years with the New England Patriots’ organization (2007-2017) in a variety of roles in their scouting department. Stewart was also part of two Super Bowls during his time in Philadelphia and New England (XLIX and LI).

Stewart had ties to former Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the two were together at Temple in 2006 when Rhule was their defensive line coach and previously at Western Carolina in 2005 where Rhule was the associate head coach.

Following the firing of Marty Hurney, Stewart was one of the internal candidates who interviewed for GM job before the team hired Scott Fitterer.

