Las Vegas, NV

NFC South Team Expresses Interest in Raiders QB Derek Carr

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

Derek Carr could be on the move sooner than later.

The Las Vegas Raiders opted to bench Derek Carr toward the end of the season in favor of Jarrett Stidham, who completed 45/70 pass attempts for 584 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

That didn't sit well with Carr and now, it appears the two sides are headed for a divorce after spending the last nine seasons together.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network , the New Orleans Saints "invited" Carr in for a visit and the Raiders have granted permission for them to do so. February 15th is the deadline for Las Vegas to get a deal done as the team will owe the veteran quarterback $40 million in guaranteed money. If the team can't work out a trade before that date, they will more than likely release him.

As for New Orleans, adding Carr to the roster will involve moving some money around. They're currently $57 million over the salary cap and unless Carr reworks his contract, which is unlikely, they'll need to create enough room to fit his $34.8m cap hit in 2023.

This isn't unfamiliar territory for New Orleans, though. They were more than $75 million over the cap last offseason and cleared approximately $110 million in cap space by restructuring the contracts of 12 players.

Although Carr isn't a top-tier quarterback, he would be a clear upgrade over what the team has now in Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston.

Charlotte, NC
