FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
78 Legends: University of Kentucky Men's Basketball Bourbon ReleaseJC PhelpsLexington, KY
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork
There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
WTVQ
Local small business helps people get ready for Valentine’s Day
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- We are just three days away from Valentines Day and to help people find those last minute gifts for their loved ones, one store held a mini market today. Forage at Greyline Station brought in local makers and vendors of handcrafted jewelry and sweet treats. The market...
This Is Kentucky's Best Mom And Pop Restaurant For Incredible Comfort Food
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best mom and pop restaurants in every state for incredible comfort food.
iheart.com
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky
What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
WTVQ
Jessamine County horse adoption center holds Galloptine’s Day fundraiser
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- In Nicholasville, the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center held its’ first gallop-tine’s day fundraiser Saturday. The event included a horse kissing booth, hot chocolate and horse demonstrations. You could create valentines cards for their adoptable horses. The center takes in surrendered horses from neglect cases, the...
Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store
A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
Kentucky’s World Chicken Festival among top US food festivals
Thrillist put together a list of the best 18 food festivals to look forward to in 2023, and what better place to come and indulge in large amounts of fried chicken than the birthplace of KFC?
spectrumnews1.com
Natural hair expo helps Black, brown UK students love their hair
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A first-of-its-kind event was held Thursday afternoon on the University of Kenctucky campus at the Gatton Student Center. The UK Student Activities Board and Collegiate Curls hosted the first-ever Natural Hair Care Expo for Black and brown students that have textured hair. Aliyah McDaneil is the...
wnky.com
Mary Jane’s Chocolates featured in Kentucky chocolate road trip
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In downtown Bowling Green, you can find Mary Jane’s Chocolates, who just got featured on “Only In Your State.”. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Only in Your State listed seven old school chocolate stores in the commonwealth, the trail taking you across almost 500 miles of the state. From Bellevue to Louisville, over to Frankfort and Lexington, then over to Maysville and curving over to Bowling Green before ending in Paducah.
Fall In Love Again At The Most Romantic Restaurant In Kentucky
Reader's Digest lists the most romantic restaurant in every state.
Trader Joe’s Moving Into South Central KY But It’s Not What You Might Think
Have you ever visited a Trader Joe's? They have them in Louisville, Lexington, and Nashville. I've been to the one in Nashville. Of Trader Joe's and Whole Foods--the two chains I assume are direct rivals due to their offerings--I much prefer Trader Joe's. AMERICA'S FASCINATION WITH TRADER JOE'S. And that's...
WTVQ
Family returns to home for first time since devastating fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family returned to their home for the first time since a devastating fire Saturday. The family feels incomplete without their four pets who tragically died in the fire. “This has been probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with,”...
WTVQ
Donate Life KY, KBC partner for statewide blood drive
KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering to encourage blood donation for National Donor Day. The drive will help support the urgent-to-critical need for blood across the state, the pair wrote in a press release. On Feb. 13, donors can stop at the...
WKYT 27
Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Live in Kentucky State for Families
With the Appalachian Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Kentucky is a picturesque state with stunning landscapes. Best Places to Live in Kentucky: Home to Daniel Boone National Forest and Mammoth Cave National Park, the state offers ample outdoor adventure for families who love an active lifestyle. It is the birthplace of the famous Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and is also known for horse racing, bourbon, and bluegrass music.
wdrb.com
Cash-strapped AppHarvest to sell more shares
Morehead, Ky.-based AppHarvest drew praise for its vision of sustainable farming and good jobs in Appalachia. Now it is trying not to run out of money.
Art Lander’s Outdoors: Hunting Coyotes with rifles, shotguns in KY is open year-round with no bag limit
It’s just been in the past 50 years that the coyote (Canis latrans) become established east of the Mississippi River. Coyotes spread their range eastward from the Great Plains and Mountain West, filling the ecological niche of the gray wolf and red wolf, native species that no long exist here.
wdrb.com
Louisville man accused of leaving 3 children alone in a car for almost an hour
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he left three children alone in a vehicle for just short of an hour while he was inside a gym. According to court documents, 25-year-old Le'Waltrae Camp was arrested by the Middletown Police Department Thursday afternoon. Police...
bchsrebellion.com
History and hauntings draw people to two of northern Kentucky’s spookiest places
Northern Kentucky has multiple different unexplainable places, and according to local sources and sources like Travel Channel, these places are rumored to be haunted. These legends range from demonic possession, murder, mobsters and a bloody well. For people who don’t believe in ghosts or demons, these places still offer history...
WISN
A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
