ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KISS 106

Don’t Miss This Popular KY Dairy Barn, Its Amazing Ice Cream, or the Nearby Giant Fork

There are two types of day trips, in my opinion. On one type of excursion, you just hop in the car and go. Whatever you see that looks interesting, pull over and check it out. The other type has a pre-planned destination, but it's a last-minute call. You see, I get this from my dad. He was always one to announce, "We're going for a drive," and then we'd all get our shoes on and pile into the van. Sometimes he didn't have a destination in mind, and sometimes he did. But if it was the latter, he wouldn't tell us. And that's the key.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTVQ

Local small business helps people get ready for Valentine’s Day

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- We are just three days away from Valentines Day and to help people find those last minute gifts for their loved ones, one store held a mini market today. Forage at Greyline Station brought in local makers and vendors of handcrafted jewelry and sweet treats. The market...
LEXINGTON, KY
iheart.com

This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Kentucky

What better way to spend the best holiday of the year than with a steamy, cheesy slice of the best pizza in Kentucky! Where can you find it, you ask? Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best pizza restaurant in every state. "We’ve done the detective work to find the best pizza in every state, using a combination of local knowledge, sales figures, rave reviews, and simply following our noses," the magazine said about its process.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Jessamine County horse adoption center holds Galloptine’s Day fundraiser

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- In Nicholasville, the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center held its’ first gallop-tine’s day fundraiser Saturday. The event included a horse kissing booth, hot chocolate and horse demonstrations. You could create valentines cards for their adoptable horses. The center takes in surrendered horses from neglect cases, the...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Kristen Walters

Major store chain announces grand opening for new Kentucky store

A major store chain recently announced that it would be celebrating the grand opening of its new Kentucky store location next week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 15, 2023, the popular book retail store chain Barnes & Noble will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Kentucky store location in Louisville, according to local reports.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Natural hair expo helps Black, brown UK students love their hair

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A first-of-its-kind event was held Thursday afternoon on the University of Kenctucky campus at the Gatton Student Center. The UK Student Activities Board and Collegiate Curls hosted the first-ever Natural Hair Care Expo for Black and brown students that have textured hair. Aliyah McDaneil is the...
LEXINGTON, KY
wnky.com

Mary Jane’s Chocolates featured in Kentucky chocolate road trip

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – In downtown Bowling Green, you can find Mary Jane’s Chocolates, who just got featured on “Only In Your State.”. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Only in Your State listed seven old school chocolate stores in the commonwealth, the trail taking you across almost 500 miles of the state. From Bellevue to Louisville, over to Frankfort and Lexington, then over to Maysville and curving over to Bowling Green before ending in Paducah.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTVQ

Family returns to home for first time since devastating fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family returned to their home for the first time since a devastating fire Saturday. The family feels incomplete without their four pets who tragically died in the fire. “This has been probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to deal with,”...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Donate Life KY, KBC partner for statewide blood drive

KENTUCKY (WTVQ) — Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering to encourage blood donation for National Donor Day. The drive will help support the urgent-to-critical need for blood across the state, the pair wrote in a press release. On Feb. 13, donors can stop at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Airline stopping service at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Avelo Airlines will no longer be operating at Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport. The company confirmed that to WKYT, saying demand has not met expectations. They told us the last Avelo flight will be on February 21. They say all customers who booked past that date...
LEXINGTON, KY
nomadlawyer.org

10 Best Places to Live in Kentucky State for Families

With the Appalachian Mountains to the east and the Mississippi River to the west, Kentucky is a picturesque state with stunning landscapes. Best Places to Live in Kentucky: Home to Daniel Boone National Forest and Mammoth Cave National Park, the state offers ample outdoor adventure for families who love an active lifestyle. It is the birthplace of the famous Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) and is also known for horse racing, bourbon, and bluegrass music.
KENTUCKY STATE
WISN

A shot in the dark that shocked the University of Kentucky community

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Stream full episodes of “Hometown Tragedy” now by downloading the Very Local app for free. Trent DiGiuro was a popular kid growing up in Oldham County, Kentucky. His friends described him as “kind, someone who always looked out for others, and a big teddy bear.” Trent’s love for football began in elementary school. After finishing playing at Oldham High school, he walked on the football team at the University of Kentucky.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy