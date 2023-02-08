Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
Early Morning Fire in City of Cortland Knocked Down Quickly
Early yesterday morning, around 6:45am, the City of Cortland Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 185 Port Watson Street in the City of Cortland. When firefighters arrived, a fire was confirmed in the building with smoke showing. Additional firefighters arrived and began to search the building for anyone who may still be inside. As the search went on inside the building, firefighters outside began fire suppression, with additional firefighters placing ladders for fire safety and ventilation.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (February 8th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Wednesday’s events:. Varsity Track & Field: Cortland vs. Multiple Teams (Sectional Championships) The Cortland...
Central NY angler pulls in pretty pike from Barge Canal in Rome
Justin Cromwell of Rome recently pulled in this pretty 35-inch northern pike while ice fishing on the Barge Canal in Rome, using a live minnow on a tip up. Ice was anywhere from 5 to 7 inches in places. Cromwell didn’t get a weight on the fish before releasing it.
cortlandvoice.com
Public information meeting on Groton Avenue improvement project is next week
City of Cortland officials will have a public information meeting next week on the future Groton Avenue public improvements project. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Cortland Elks Lodge on 9 Groton Ave. BCA Architects & Engineers of Ithaca, the firm partnering...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Tuesday, Feb. 7
Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported recently that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low. As of...
cortlandvoice.com
Dock at Dwyer Memorial Park taking shape
A new dock at Dwyer Memorial Park is moving ahead, with members of the Cortland County Legislature looking forward to reinvigorating activities at the lakeside park. “This has been a long time coming,” said Legislator Linda Jones (R-LD-9) in a Facebook post. Highway superintendent Charles Sudbrink said at Tuesday’s...
Horse detained on State Street after brief traffic disruption Wednesday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A horse briefly interrupted traffic on East State Street during Wednesday afternoon’s sunny commute after escaping from a trailer that was traveling on the road. The horse, name and age unknown, appeared mostly calm as vehicles paused their routes around it, but headed toward Schuyler Place as...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have
Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
whcuradio.com
Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
wxhc.com
Time to Mark Your Calendars: 51st Annual Maple Festival Dates Announced
It is time to mark your calendar. The 51st annual Maple Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 15th and 16th in the Village of Marathon. The event is free with free parking available. Those who attend can learn about making maple syrup, have a stack of pancakes, see arts and crafts, enjoy all things maple, historical exhibits and re-enactments, and more.
Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways
Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
cortlandvoice.com
Cincinnatus girls volleyball team garners high seed for sectionals
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Cincinnatus varsity girls volleyball squad has garnered a high seed for the Section III Class D Tournament, which starts this week. The Lions (12-3)...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland girls basketball continues to appear in state rankings
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Cortland varsity girls basketball team has now gone seven-straight weeks appearing in the New York State Sportswriters Association’s rankings. Despite dropping from No....
cortlandvoice.com
Mental health in schools discussed at Cortland BOE meeting (Videos Included)
The Cortland Enlarged City School District Board of Education (BOE) hosted a packed meeting Tuesday evening at Randall Middle School. The agenda included presentations about Randall students, a recent population study, and the budget for the 2023-24 school year, but it was clear from the sea of purple Cortland United Teachers Union (CUTU) shirts that most attendees were there for the Audience Participation portion of the meeting, during which teachers and staff expressed concerns over a lack of support, which has led to at least one resignation.
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon wrestlers nab seeds for Section IV championship tournament
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. A few Marathon wrestlers nabbed seeds for this weekend’s Section IV championship tournament at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. Logan Jamison (27-6)...
18-year-old killed in Oxford crash
Yesterday, February 8th, at approximately 4:30 p.m., New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover crash on Hoben Road in the Town of Oxford.
syracuse.com
Update: All lanes reopened on I-81 North in Syracuse after person hit
Update as of 12:08 p.m.: All lanes on I-81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) have been reopened after a three-hour closure. Police confirmed a person was injured after being hit by a car. Update as of 9:45 a.m.: All northbound traffic in Syracuse is being diverted to Interstate 481...
State Police looking for missing Broome County woman
New York State Police are currently looking for a missing person out of Nineveh, New York.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
