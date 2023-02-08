ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

wxhc.com

Early Morning Fire in City of Cortland Knocked Down Quickly

Early yesterday morning, around 6:45am, the City of Cortland Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 185 Port Watson Street in the City of Cortland. When firefighters arrived, a fire was confirmed in the building with smoke showing. Additional firefighters arrived and began to search the building for anyone who may still be inside. As the search went on inside the building, firefighters outside began fire suppression, with additional firefighters placing ladders for fire safety and ventilation.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (February 8th)

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Wednesday’s events:. Varsity Track & Field: Cortland vs. Multiple Teams (Sectional Championships) The Cortland...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Tuesday, Feb. 7

Here is a breakdown of recent COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported recently that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the county is low. As of...
cortlandvoice.com

Dock at Dwyer Memorial Park taking shape

A new dock at Dwyer Memorial Park is moving ahead, with members of the Cortland County Legislature looking forward to reinvigorating activities at the lakeside park. “This has been a long time coming,” said Legislator Linda Jones (R-LD-9) in a Facebook post. Highway superintendent Charles Sudbrink said at Tuesday’s...
CORTLAND, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier's first cannabis dispensary to open Friday

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the first adult-use cannabis dispensary in the Southern Tier will open this Friday. The planning board in Binghamton gave its final approval for the storefront Tuesday, according to a release from the governor's office, setting the course for the Binghamton dispensary to be the first of the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses to open in the Southern Tier.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WIBX 950

Sheriff Maciol Warns Not to Fall for This Scam, Some Already Have

Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol is warning residents to be on the lookout for a "sob story" scam that was successful on at least one person in Rome so far. The sob story is the classic, "I lost my wallet and I need money to get back home." However, this one being conducted in the Walmart parking lot in the City of Rome, is offering up jewelry as collateral in exchange for a large sum of cash that will be returned as soon as the family is safely returned home.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Officials determine cause of Cortland car dealer fire

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — We now know the cause of a blaze at a local car dealership. Cortland Chrysler Dodge Jeep caught fire last month, heavily damaging the autobody shop. Cortlandville Deputy Fire Chief Mike Biviano tells WHCU state investigators say the blaze was caused by a lithium battery pack.
CORTLAND, NY
wxhc.com

Time to Mark Your Calendars: 51st Annual Maple Festival Dates Announced

It is time to mark your calendar. The 51st annual Maple Festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 15th and 16th in the Village of Marathon. The event is free with free parking available. Those who attend can learn about making maple syrup, have a stack of pancakes, see arts and crafts, enjoy all things maple, historical exhibits and re-enactments, and more.
MARATHON, NY
Syracuse.com

Tractor trailer hits Onondaga Parkway bridge, tips sideways

Salina, N.Y. — Another truck has hit the railroad bridge over the Onondaga Lake Parkway, only this one scraped by with minor damage. Around 12:49 p.m. Tuesday, the tractor trailer driver approached the bridge coming from Liverpool, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The tractor trailer hit the...
LIVERPOOL, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cincinnatus girls volleyball team garners high seed for sectionals

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Cincinnatus varsity girls volleyball squad has garnered a high seed for the Section III Class D Tournament, which starts this week. The Lions (12-3)...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland girls basketball continues to appear in state rankings

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The Cortland varsity girls basketball team has now gone seven-straight weeks appearing in the New York State Sportswriters Association’s rankings. Despite dropping from No....
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Mental health in schools discussed at Cortland BOE meeting (Videos Included)

The Cortland Enlarged City School District Board of Education (BOE) hosted a packed meeting Tuesday evening at Randall Middle School. The agenda included presentations about Randall students, a recent population study, and the budget for the 2023-24 school year, but it was clear from the sea of purple Cortland United Teachers Union (CUTU) shirts that most attendees were there for the Audience Participation portion of the meeting, during which teachers and staff expressed concerns over a lack of support, which has led to at least one resignation.
CORTLAND, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Marathon wrestlers nab seeds for Section IV championship tournament

A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. A few Marathon wrestlers nabbed seeds for this weekend’s Section IV championship tournament at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in Binghamton. Logan Jamison (27-6)...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
syracuse.com

Update: All lanes reopened on I-81 North in Syracuse after person hit

Update as of 12:08 p.m.: All lanes on I-81 North near Exit 18 (Harrison/Adams Street) have been reopened after a three-hour closure. Police confirmed a person was injured after being hit by a car. Update as of 9:45 a.m.: All northbound traffic in Syracuse is being diverted to Interstate 481...
SYRACUSE, NY

