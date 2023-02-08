Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Android 13 gets a wide rollout for Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy A23 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes more than a month after their factory-unlocked counterparts picked it up. International models gained the new Android version more than two months ago.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
The OnePlus 11 is a brand new smartphone at this point. It’s the best OnePlus has to offer, and we continue our series of comparisons with the best of Google. In this article, we’ll compare the OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro arrived in September last year, and it’s currently Google’s flagship. It’s considered by many to be one of the best, if not the best camera smartphone for stills. It will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 11 compares to that, amongst other things.
Android Headlines
What is Google Bard? Everything you need to know
For years, Google has been spending a ton of money on AI or Artificial Intelligence. It’s built into your smartphone, even if you don’t use an Android phone. So when OpenAI launched ChatGPT, and it showed just how good it was, it was clear that Google was behind. So it launched Bard. It’s own AI chatbot, that should be really good. After all, it has the power of Google Search behind it. Though it’s first demo didn’t go as planned.
Android Headlines
New Google Messages notification icon starts popping up
The brand new Google Messages notification icon has finally started popping up for users. This comes three months after Google announced it. As some of you may recall, Google changed the Messages icon entirely. New Google Messages notification icon is finally appearing for users. The new icon has been present...
Android Headlines
Check out Caseology's stunning new Galaxy S23 Ultra cases
Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 Ultra back on February 1. And since then, a lot of cases have come out for the new phone. Including a few from Caseology. That’s a company that we usually feature in our case buyer’s guide for most smartphones – including the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Caseology makes cases that we use personally, and we know that they are high-quality. So they usually get a spot.
Android Headlines
Google adds personalized directory to podcast search results
Google has updated how results for podcasts appear in Search. It now gives you a card-based personalized podcast directory instead of showing individual episodes. The new layout is similar to movie and TV show recommendations on Google. Google revamps podcast search results. Before this update, searching for podcasts on Google...
Android Headlines
Google Messages lets you react with any emoji
Google Messages is the company’s SMS messaging platform, and it’s been gaining certain features over the years. One feature is the ability to use emojis as a reaction. Now, Google Messages let you react using any emoji. Google Messages brought emoji reactions back in 2020, but there’s been...
Android Headlines
Android 14 says goodbye to terrible Battery Usage Screen
Yesterday, the first developer preview for Android 14 launched, and since then, many have been digging through to see what’s new this time around. One feature that many are going to be excited about, are the changes to the battery usage screen. Google revamped this screen with Android 12 a couple years ago, which made it pretty useless. But now, it’s going to be slightly less useless.
Android Headlines
Samsung updates Galaxy S10 Lite to February security patch
Samsung has begun rolling out the February 2023 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 Lite. The device is currently picking up the latest security update in Europe. A wider rollout should follow in the coming days. The handset received the January SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in the US just a few days back. So users stateside may have to wait a few weeks to get the new security release.
Android Headlines
Material You dynamic color swaps could hit Wear OS
Wear OS 3 appears to have Material You color swapping coming in a future update, according to a new report from 9To5Google. If that ends being the case, then Wear OS 3 watch owners should be able to have their color themes dynamically change. The way this works hinges on your wallpaper. Change it, and the Material You dynamic color swapping picks colors based on the colors in your wallpaper. It then changes elements of certain parts of the design to match those chosen colors.
Android Headlines
Here's why Samsung's Galaxy S23 uses so much storage for "System"
This week, there’s been a few articles circulating the Internet, about how much storage Samsung is using for “System” on the Galaxy S23 models. This all started with an article from Ars Technica this week, about how the Galaxy S23 was using 60GB of space for the System. This is true, and also not true at the same time.
Android Headlines
How to sign up for Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing
Microsoft announced this week, that it has integrated ChatGPT into Bing. However, this is not yet available for everyone, and it’s only available in a preview for now. So you’re going to need to sign up for the Microsoft’s new Bing waitlist. And that’s what we’re going to show you how to do today. How to sign up, and also how you can move up on the waitlist.
Android Headlines
Android 13 is finally available for Galaxy A51 5G in the US
After an unusually lengthy delay, Samsung has finally released the Android 13 update for the Galaxy A51 5G in the US. The big Android update is now available for the factory-unlocked units of the phone. The carrier-locked counterparts shouldn’t be too far behind. The new Android version, which also bundles Samsung’s One UI 5.0 custom software, has already reached the mid-range smartphone in most international markets. The Galaxy A51 4G has received Android 13 globally, including in the US.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi intros Hello Kitty smartphone, because why not?
Xiaomi has announced a limited edition Hello Kitty smartphone. It basically gave one of its existing smartphones a makeover. This is the Xiaomi Civi 2, in a Hello Kitty costume. Xiaomi announces a Hello Kitty smartphone, but you probably can’t get it. As many of you have immediately guessed,...
Android Headlines
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra durability test video goes live
Before purchasing the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, you might want to know if it is durable. Instead of purchasing this device and finding out if it is durable yourself, some professionals have put it to the test. This will help enlighten prospective buyers of this device on what to expect with the S23 Ultra.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs OnePlus 11
In this article, we’re comparing the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs OnePlus 11. Both of these smartphones are brand new. Both of them launched this month, and both of them are flagship-grade phones. These are the best devices Samsung and OnePlus have to offer, respectively. Comparing them will be interesting, but before we get started, do note that the Galaxy S23 Ultra is considerably more expensive.
Android Headlines
Alibaba starts internally testing its ChatGPT competitor
ChatGPT has created a sudden fervor for conversational AI in the tech industry, and everyone wants to be the master of it. Alibaba is the latest company to enter this race. The Chinese tech giant is reportedly conducting internal testing of its ChatGPT competitor. It hasn’t officially announced a launch date for the solution, which doesn’t yet have a name, at least not known to the public.
Android Headlines
Android 13 starts rolling out to LG Velvet 5G
Android 13 has started rolling out to the LG Velvet 5G. This smartphone launched back in May 2020, and you may remember it for its camera setup on the back. It had a ‘raindrop’ camera layout. Android 13 starts rolling out to the LG Velvet 5G from 2020.
Android Headlines
Previously banned accounts are making Twitter millions of dollars
Elon Much made some major changes to Twitter, bringing forth a new age for the bird app. This included bringing back accounts that were once exiled from the platform. Well, it turns out that Twitter is going to make millions of dollars from previously banned accounts. So, Twitter has gone...
Android Headlines
Spotify will let you exclude playlists from your taste profile
Streaming services like Spotify, YouTube Music, Apple Music, etc. are all about curating content for you. They take your listening history and use it to build a profile on you to deliver the music most suited to your tastes. Spotify now lets you exclude playlists from your Taste Profile. This helps you better curate music for your specific tastes.
Comments / 0