Magic 'Panicking' For Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross Trade Deadline Deal?

By Jeremy Brener
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qHbSd_0kgQcbg400

The NBA Trade Deadline is less than 48 hours away. Is the Orlando Magic panicking to get a trade done?

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic , along with the other 29 teams in the league, are just one sleep away from arguably the darkest day of the year ... the NBA Trade Deadline.

For players, the unknown can create a lot of tension, but the Magic is focused on winning basketball games.

"I think at times like this, all you can do is control what you can control," Magic point guard Markelle Fultz said. "Some stuff is out of our hands right now, but I think we're all locked in ready to help this team right now."

At 22-33, the Magic isn't among the worst teams in the league, but also remains three games back of the play-in tournament. With the team's current positioning as neither a firm buyer nor seller, Bleacher Report has determined that the Magic's trade panic meter is "low."

"The Orlando Magic have shown real growth this season," Bleacher Report writes . "With nearly 30 games left to go, they've already matched their 22-win total from last year. This young nucleus could be in the playoffs as early as next year. Orlando should be shopping any of its expendable veterans for draft picks and/or younger players."

Those "expendable" veterans include Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross and Gary Harris, but there's a decent chance all of them could remain with the Magic beyond Thursday's 3 p.m. deadline.

Given the Magic's chemistry, the front office could very easily decide that the best move to make is no move.

There isn't any urgency to make a deal, and even if it may not be the "sexy" decision, it could be the path that best helps the Magic at this moment in time.

