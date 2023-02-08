ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Rising Stars Rosters; Where Does Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Land?

By Zach Dimmitt
San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is set to suit up alongside other youngsters at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge for All-Star Weekend.

The team rosters for the NBA's Rising Stars Challenge were drafted Tuesday by former All-Stars Deron Williams, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol, giving fans a first look at who will be playing who when the event kicks off All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan was drafted by Noah, and finds himself on a team with some impressive talent.

Here is the full roster list:

Sochan finds himself on a roster that's highlighted with names like Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.

Notable selections from the G League include highly-touted 2023 draft prospect Scoot Henderson along with Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr. Former NBA guard Jason Terry will coach the G League team.

Sochan has continued to take some major strides this season after being the No. 9 overall pick out of Baylor in June. At the time of the announcement that'd be a Rising Star, Sochan was averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists through 41 starts.

The Spurs have relied on Sochan early and often in a rebuilding season and will now get to see him reap the rewards at All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. Tip-off for the Rising Stars Challenge will be on Friday, Feb. 17.

