NBA Rising Stars Rosters; Where Does Spurs' Jeremy Sochan Land?

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan is set to suit up alongside other youngsters at the NBA Rising Stars Challenge for All-Star Weekend.

The team rosters for the NBA's Rising Stars Challenge were drafted Tuesday by former All-Stars Deron Williams, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol, giving fans a first look at who will be playing who when the event kicks off All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City.

San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan was drafted by Noah, and finds himself on a team with some impressive talent.

Here is the full roster list:

Sochan finds himself on a roster that's highlighted with names like Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey and Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr.

Notable selections from the G League include highly-touted 2023 draft prospect Scoot Henderson along with Kenneth Lofton Jr. and Scotty Pippen Jr. Former NBA guard Jason Terry will coach the G League team.

Sochan has continued to take some major strides this season after being the No. 9 overall pick out of Baylor in June. At the time of the announcement that'd be a Rising Star, Sochan was averaging 10.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists through 41 starts.

The Spurs have relied on Sochan early and often in a rebuilding season and will now get to see him reap the rewards at All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. Tip-off for the Rising Stars Challenge will be on Friday, Feb. 17.

