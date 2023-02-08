ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Cowboys Signing Keenan Allen Idea: No Trade, Chargers' Move Awaits

By Adam Schultz
 3 days ago

With the Dallas Cowboys making no secret of the need for offensive help, veteran Keenan Allen could be available as rumors that the receiver could be a cap casualty refuse to go away.

The Dallas Cowboys are in the market for offensive firepower to help CeeDee Lamb. Does Keenan Allen qualify?

Several names, such as Odell Beckham Jr., DeAndre Hopkins , and Tee Higgins , have been floated around as potential options, but now another veteran might become available.

While just rumors at this stage, there are thoughts around the league that the Los Angeles Chargers could cut veteran Keenan Allen. Currently slated to have a $21.7 million cap hit in 2023, the receiver could be shipped out.

Why?

The Chargers are currently $23.4 million over the cap, and cutting Allen would save the franchise $14.8 million. Seems like a no-brainer.

But ...

Is Dallas interested? We can argue that Dallas should be ... Because not only does Dak Prescott need help - Lamb does, too. ... as even the player himself has acknowledged the need for "more weapons. ''

Adding another star receiver in Allen would give Dak Prescott another bonafide weapon at his disposal. Allen played 10 games, totaling 752 yards on 66 catches and four touchdowns this past season.

The five-time Pro Bowler (all in consecutive seasons) who has four 1,000+ receiving-yards seasons in his last six years has injury issues, and given his age (31 in April), Dallas might be hesitant to take that baggage on.

With Michael Gallup not progressing as the Cowboys would have liked and Noah Brown being seen as "just a guy," the addition of not only a veteran of the league but who some call a top-five receiver in the NFL is something that needs serious consideration.

Trade for Allen? Maybe, but that salary-cap charge amounts to about $19 million for 2023.

More palatable: Keep an eye on the Chargers maybe cutting him. They can save $15 million (with a pre-June 1 designation) or $17.5 million (post-June 1 designation). And then his new suitor will be free to create a new contract with him.

While other receivers on the market seem like a bigger splash , the Cowboys could do a very shrewd piece of business in convincing Allen to swap L.A. for Frisco. ... but only if and after the Chargers release him.

