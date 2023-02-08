Madonna SLAMS Haters Of Her 'Unrecognizable' Face At The Grammys: 'You Won't Break My Soul'

CBS

The Queen of Pop will never back down.

Madonna has fired back at millions of haters after she was deemed "unrecognizable" at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5.

The "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram with a lengthy message to critics alongside a video featuring clips from the star-studded night: One of which included Madonna locking lips — and tongues — with rapper Jozzy .

"It was an honor for me to introduce Kim Petras and Sam Smith at the Grammys," the 64-year-old icon's message began on Tuesday, February 7.

"I wanted to give the last award which was Album of the Year, but I thought it was more important that I present the first trans woman performing at the Grammys — a history making moment!! And on top of that she won a Grammy!! ♥️," Madonna continued of Petras — who said she didn't "think she could be here without Madonna" while accepting her award .

"Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech, which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim, many people chose to only talk about close-up photos of me taken with a long lens camera by a press photographer that would distort anyone’s face!!" the "Like a Virgin" vocalist stated after videos and images of Madonna on stage shocked viewers at home .

"Once again I am caught in the glare of ageism and misogyny that permeates the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women past the age of 45 and feels the need to punish her if she continues to be strong willed, hard-working and adventurous," the mother-of-six noted.

"I have never apologized for any of the creative choices I have made nor the way that I look or dress and I’m not going to start," Madonna added. "I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all a test and I am happy to do the trailblazing so that all the women behind me can have an easier time in the years to come."

"In the words of Beyoncé , 'You won’t break my soul ,'" the pop sensation quipped. "I look forward to many more years of subversive behavior, pushing boundaries, standing up to the patriarchy — and most of all enjoying my life ."

"Bow down b**ches! 💃🏼🪩🎤💄🎼👠," Madonna assertively concluded.