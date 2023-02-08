Boston culinary school helping adults facing barriers to employment

New England Culinary Arts Training helping adults facing barriers to employment 02:24

BOSTON – Chef Chris Faison is very honest when he tells you that cooking saved his life.

"I grew up in New Jersey and it was a tough neighborhood. Culinary wrapped me up and kept me off the streets. Kept me from doing dumb stuff," Faison said.

Now, Faison is paying it forward.

He is a culinary instructor for New England Culinary Arts Training (NECAT) . The non-profit helps adults who face barriers to employment. Under NECAT, Faison started first training individuals who were incarcerated.

"Behind the wall taught me to, I could see in your eyes and I could tell if you have the passion for it," Faison said.

Faison continued to share his knowledge and before heading into the kitchen, he and others help those in the classroom.

"I said 'Hey guys you are coming into the kitchen. You have to know how to sous vide or how to sauté, the proper way to do it. The proper temperatures. The proper way to break down a chicken," he said.

From the start of the day to the end of the evening at NECAT, students are getting the most out of a 14-week course. It's working because there are immediate success stories

"At the end of the day, who would have thought?" instructor Niurka Lebron said. "I came in as a student and I came back as an instructor. It's a wonderful opportunity and I just thank NECAT for being able to give me that opportunity."

"I love this thing. I really love what I do, I really love that I am giving back," Faison added.