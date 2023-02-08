ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire State

New Hampshire considers mental health days for students

By CBS Boston
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m3FE6_0kgQcCo100

World Mental Health Day, a CBS Boston special 23:51

By Holly Ramer, Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. - A woman whose teenage son died by suicide in 2017 urged New Hampshire lawmakers Tuesday to pass legislation allowing kindergarten through 12th-grade students excused absences from school to deal with mental and behavioral health issues.

Martha Dickey told the state House Education Committee that the bill would complement two other proposals she championed: a law passed last year adding the telephone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline to the back of every student ID card and a 2019 law that requires schools to develop policies and offer staff training on suicide prevention. The former was named the Jason Dickey Suicide Prevention Act in honor of her son, who died at age 19.

Dickey said the new proposal would help reduce the stigma of mental illness and help raise awareness that such conditions often interfere with a child's education.

"A mental health day is not intended for a student to avoid classes or assignments, rather an approved mental health absence can help open the door for schools to assist struggling students with overall mental health care," she said.

Twelve other states have similar laws and others are considering it, said Emma Sevigny of New Futures, a health advocacy group.

"Removing this barrier of having an absence on their report card removes the stigma of having mental illness and also improves the ability for students to take that time without fear of negative consequences to their grades and other aspects of their education," said Sevigny, the organization's policy coordinator for children's behavioral health.

No one at the public hearing spoke against the bill, which has both Republicans and Democrats as sponsors. That bipartisan support bodes well at a time when the 400-member House is nearly evenly split between the two parties.

Comments / 1

Related
informnny.com

New Hampshire students protest urinal ban in gender debate

Dozens of students walked out of their New Hampshire school after the district banned urinals in a compromise to a proposal that would have blocked children from using facilities based on their gender identity. The school board decided a few days before the Friday walkout to prohibit students at Milford...
MILFORD, NH
WMUR.com

Shaheen calls for relief funds to be used to boost affordable child care

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Kendra Brook gave birth to her third son, Liam, just one week ago, but she is already back on the job, working from home, as a real estate agent. Finding affordable child care for her children has been near impossible, Kendra said, adding that she has simply "given up" on identifying other options.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Text reminders help people get to court on time in Massachusetts

BOSTON - It's just a simple text, a small thing that can keep someone out of big trouble, even out of jail. "We send out text messages four days before, and 12 hours before the court date," said Pamerson Ifill, Deputy Commissioner of Massachusetts Probation Services. He says Massachusetts is the only place where these reminders are being sent statewide to anyone involved with the courts, about their upcoming hearings. "We have them in English, Spanish, got it translated in Portuguese," said Ifill as he thumbed through flyers posted throughout courthouses. The texts are translated in 10 different languages. Missing a court date...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

NH father who lost daughter to fentanyl overdose attends State of the Union

NASHUA - More attention is being brought to the addiction crisis across the nation following President Biden's State of the Union address. A New Hampshire father was in the audience as the president shared his daughter Courtney's story. "I heard the president say Courtney's name, good stuff," Doug Griffin told WBZ while at the airport on his way home from the address. Courtney was just 20 years old when she overdosed on fentanyl. "We thought we'd have time to get her treatment, to get help, then fentanyl came along, and it was too late," said Griffin....
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Warren introduces '$10 a day' child care legislation

BOSTON - Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing a plan that she says would cap child care costs at $10 a day for about half of American families.Under her proposal, a Massachusetts family with an infant and 2-year-old making about $130,000 a year wouldn't pay more than $10 per day or $200 a month. That would be a big drop-off from the current average cost of $3,128 a month.Massachusetts has some of the highest child care costs in the country, according to the latest Labor Department data. Parents spend between $16,000 and $26,000 dollars a year for child care -- that's...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WMUR.com

Testimony heard on 9 gun-related bills at New Hampshire State House

CONCORD, N.H. — Several gun-related bills are being considering in Concord, including proposals for waiting periods for buying a firearm and instituting a system of protection orders that could be used to prevent someone from buying a gun. Nine bills were discussed Wednesday at the State House, including a...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Boston

Lobster fishers sue to block closure meant to aid whales

By PATRICK WHITTLE Associated PressPORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A group of Massachusetts lobster fishers has sued the federal government over an emergency closure of fishing grounds that is designed to protect a vanishing species of whale.The closure, enacted Feb. 1, blocked off about 200 square miles (518 square kilometers) of Massachusetts Bay from lobster fishing until the end of April. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said the closure was necessary to protect North Atlantic right whales from dangerous entanglement in fishing rope.The whales number only about 340 in the world and return to the waters off New England every spring. But...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
VTDigger

After receiving report of off-duty racism and misogyny by Vermont troopers, public safety chief initially declined to take action

On Monday, Commissioner Jennifer Morrison “declined to open an internal investigation into this matter citing a lack of sufficient information,” a Vermont State Police sergeant wrote in an email obtained by VTDigger. An investigation launched two days later. Read the story on VTDigger here: After receiving report of off-duty racism and misogyny by Vermont troopers, public safety chief initially declined to take action.
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Seven iced-in loons rescued from New Hampshire lakes

TUFTONBORO, N.H. — At least seven loons were rescued from New Hampshire lakes because of last weekend's extreme cold, according to the Loon Preservation Committee. One iced-in loon was rescued on Newfound Lake and six loons were rescued on Lake Winnipesaukee on Monday and Tuesday. According to the Loon...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
105K+
Followers
31K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy