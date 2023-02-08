Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest Missouri robots featured in Super Bowl Tailgate Party
CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — A robotics company based in southwest Missouri will have their robots featured in a special TikTok Super Bowl party. Stokes Robotics in Carl Junction announced Thursday that they are in Glendale, Arizona and are joining forces with Jason Derulo’s dance team for a Super Bowl performance this weekend. Rehearsals with the robots started yesterday (Wednesday).
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin middle school continues Chiefs spirit week
JOPLIN, Mo. — Let’s head to South Middle School now where spirit week continued, Thursday. All kinds of Chiefs gear and decorations on display on what was “Tailgate Thursday.” Even the lunch ladies joined in on the fun — they made sloppy joes as a tailgate meal.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Pick of Litter
Once again we’re back at the Joplin Humane Society to show you some absolutely adorable animals looking for a loving home! Whether volunteering, donating or adopting, you’re saving a life and spreading love!
fourstateshomepage.com
LOCATED: Spencer Maynard-Poindexter
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Carthage authorities confirm a missing juvenile from Friday has been located. Spencer Maynard-Poindexter was located safely early Friday afternoon, an updated Carthage Police Department press release stated. Original. CARTHAGE, Mo. — A Carthage school resource officer reported a missing student Friday morning just before 10 am....
fourstateshomepage.com
Kindergarten Immunizations now available through Joplin Health Department
JOPLIN, Mo. — Pre-enrollment started for the Joplin School District on Febraury 6th, and the Health Department is ready to help parents and guardians get their little ones ready to attend school. The Joplin Health Department has listed the services it offers:. Immunize children who attend school in the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Ground breaks on $22mil Lawrence Co. Enforcement Center
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — Ground is broken in Mt. Vernon for something that’s been in the works for more than two years. It’s the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center. The new $22-million facility will be built at 1525 Missouri Drive — and will replace the current jail that was built in 1984. It will also allow the Sheriff’s Office to move its operations under one roof.
fourstateshomepage.com
Love at first flight: Students visit Flight Museum in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo — It’s one thing to learn about a subject by reading about it — but being able to learn by seeing can be even more educational. That was the case for some area home school students who took a trip, today, to the Freedom of Flight Museum in Joplin. It’s located inside the old Joplin Regional Airport terminal.
Body found buried on property in rural Cedar County
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. - Authorities find a female's body buried on a property in rural Cedar County, Missouri.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Simple Simon’s opens pizza preorders for The Big Game
JOPLIN, Mo. — With the exception of New Year’s Eve, Super Bowl Sunday is the second busiest day of the year for pizza delivery businesses. And when the home team is playing in that game, it’s an even bigger deal, according to the owner of Simple Simon’s Pizza.
KYTV
Cedar County, Mo. authorities find female body buried in a rural area
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the remains of a female body were discovered in a rural area of the county. According to a news release, authorities found the body buried on a property on February 8. Authorities say the investigation shows the woman had been buried there for several weeks.
fourstateshomepage.com
GMFS Facebook Question & Birthdays
A quick peek at our Birthdays today! And as always, a look at some of your answers to today’s Facebook Question of the Day and the Boys invite you to be a part of the show with our “I Do Drive-Thru”. Be sure you enter those birthdays on fourstateshomepage.com for a chance to have your name drawn for free tickets to B&B Theatre in Neosho!
koamnewsnow.com
Police pursuit ends at Zora and 249; College Heights Christian School has premise alert
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 7 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports that Webb City Police pursued a stolen vehicle from their city. The pursuit ended at Zora and 249 where the male subject fled on foot. Jasper County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Webb City Police began...
koamnewsnow.com
Carthage School bus collides with car
CARTHAGE, Mo. —Shortly after 7:15 a.m. Thursday, February 9, 2023, reports of a school bus collision at Chapel and Fir Road alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Mercy EMS, and Carthage Police responded.
fourstateshomepage.com
MCHS culinary art students put skills to the taste test
ANDERSON, Mo. — Some McDonald County High School (MCHS) students immersed themselves in the business of food service. They’re culinary arts students, who, yesterday, prepared and served their creations in a competition of sorts. It’s for an upcoming Gateway Readers awards luncheon at the school, where about 150...
fourstateshomepage.com
Southwest District Skills USA Welding Fabrication Competition
JOPLIN, Mo. — Sparks were flying today inside the “Advanced Training and Technology Center” in Joplin, but that was part of the plan. The facility — and Crowder College — are hosting this year’s “Southwest District Skills USA Welding Fabrication Competition.”. Close to...
Watch Border Collie in Missouri Dive Bomb Frozen Lake and Lose
There's enough serious news in the world that I think this video moment can provide some welcome relief. It's the moment when a border collie in Missouri saw a frozen lake as a challenger and decided to take on the non-moving water source head on. Literally. This dog versus pond...
fourstateshomepage.com
Tar Creek records could hold the clue to the disappearance of a missing Picher teenager
PICHER, Okla. – Investigators believe the Tar Creek lead and zinc fields hold the key to solving perhaps the state’s oldest cold case – the 1978 disappearance of an Ottawa County teenager. Cheryl Denise Taylor, 12, of Picher, was last seen on July 28, 1978, standing on...
Wild Security Cam Video Shows Car Blast Thru Joplin, MO Gamestop
The good news is that everyone is OK. The same can't be said for glass fixtures and games when a car blasted through the windows of a Joplin, Missouri game store as security camera video shows. This crazy scene happened on February 3, 2023 at a Joplin, Missouri Gamestop location....
fourstateshomepage.com
How two people played a major role in preserving Joplin’s history
JOPLIN, Mo. — Many people would like to leave the world a better place after they’ve left the earth, and a Joplin couple did their best to make sure that happened. If you’ve ever been to the “Post Art Library” section of the Joplin Public Library and wondered ‘who are the people in the two portraits?’ you aren’t alone. These Joplinites are Winfred and Elizabeth Post.
fourstateshomepage.com
JHS Principal Dr. Stephen Gilbreth announces retirement; “I will miss JHS!”
JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin High School principal said his time on campus is coming to an end. Dr. Stephen Gilbreth will retire from the position this year. He’s been with the Joplin School District since 1996, starting first as a teacher at North Middle School. He’s also served as both an assistant principal and principal at Joplin schools before moving to the central office, where he was the Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services for two years. He moved over to become the high school principal in 2019.
Comments / 0