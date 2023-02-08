Read full article on original website
CAR SAFETY SEAT CHECK AT PARK COLLECTIVE
Thanks to a grant from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, the Prescott Valley Police Department will be hosting several car seat installation verification checks over the next several months. ▪ All checks will be conducted in the parking lot at Park Collective, 7450 East Pav Way (Northwest...
Felony Fugitive Out of Nevada Apprehended by SWAT Team
Felony Fugitive Out of Nevada Apprehended by SWAT Team. On February 9, 2023, at approximately 4:30 P.M Prescott Police was contacted by Las Vegas Metro Police Department F.B.I. Criminal Apprehension Team in reference to information leading them to believe that a fugitive with a warrant for attempted homicide was currently in the Prescott area. Specifically, we were provided with information that the suspect was wanted for a shooting incident that occurred in Clark County, Las Vegas the day prior. Additional information provided indicated that the suspect may be located at a hotel in the 200 block of South Cortez St.
Prescott Valley seeks public opinion on allowing chickens, rabbits on residential lots
The Town of Prescott Valley has released a survey to poll residents about whether the Town should allow a limited number of chickens and rabbits on residential lots. The survey will run through Monday, February 20 at 5 p.m. Based on public comment, the Town Council asked staff to report...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Replies YRMC
Update: Yavapai Regional Medical Center Yavapai Regional Medical Center Declines Increase and Leaves Network Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Ready to Assist Members “We had every reason to believe that Yavapai Regional Medical Center intended to meet us in the middle and stay in network,” says Pam Kehaly, President and CEO, of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “Providers should absolutely be paid fairly and honored and respected for their talent, expertise, and compassion. To protect affordability, we all need to make sure that unnecessary increases be kept in check, especially in this case where hospital costs are double and triple what we see in other parts of the state. Because individuals and families can’t negotiate rates directly, we consider standing up for our members one of the most important things we do.” Yavapai Regional Medical Center’s decision to leave the network does not apply to nearly 80% of our 58,000 covered members in Yavapai County. Emergency care, even at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, is still covered at in-network rates. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona clinical care teams are making certain that patients can continue scheduled care, surgeries, and inpatient stays that are underway. We are working quickly to accommodate patients who have asked us to help them find alternate care settings and making special arrangements for those patients who may be facing a life altering diagnosis. “Our number 1 goal is getting our members the care they need,” says Dr. Cara Christ, Chief Medical Officer for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. “We are responding to each patient who reaches out with questions or needs guidance. Insurance is complicated and it is our job to sort out the details in this type of transition.” Members can:
Roughriders Ready For Spring E-Sports Season
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Winter and spring sports are in full swing at YC and now it's time for the Yavapai College E-Sports team to resume its 2022-23 season with the start of the spring season slated for next week. Head Coach Kevin Lewis has his program competing in three...
13-year-old arrested for terroristic threats directed towards students of a Cottonwood school
13-year-old arrested for terroristic threats directed towards students of a Cottonwood school. Cottonwood, AZ, February 10, 2023 - Yesterday afternoon, Cottonwood Police Officers arrested a 13- year-old student after he made threats towards several classmates. The 13-year-old and the involved victims in this case are all students of Mountain View Preparatory School (MVP). It was reported by MVP teachers that multiple students reported the boy making threats directed at them saying, “you’re on my kill list.” Following this, a teacher overheard students asking the 13-year-old student if they too were on his “list.”
A final decision has been made and we want to ensure everyone is aware.
YRMC Negotiations with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. A message from Anthony Torres, MD, President and CEO at Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center. As the president and CEO of Dignity Health Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) as well as a longtime physician and resident of the Yavapai County community, I want to share an update on the negotiations between YRMC and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (BCBSAZ).
City Seeks New Applications for the Fire Board of Appeals
City Seeks New Applications for the Fire Board of Appeals. The City Council Subcommittee on Appointments is seeking applications from citizens who are interested in serving on the Fire Board of Appeals. The City of Prescott is currently seeking applications for the following Boards, Committees and Commissions:. Boards, commissions and...
Roughrider Baseball Earns Mid-Week Sweep
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Yavapai College baseball team hosted Scottsdale Post Grad on a chilly Thursday afternoon at Roughrider Park and won both games of its home opener with final scores of 10-0 and 8-2, respectively. The sweep moves the Roughriders to 3-3 overall on the young season. “I...
