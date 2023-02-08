Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
Owners Under Fire as Once “Dead” U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Angry Tenants Over Reopening DelaysJoel EisenbergOklahoma City, OK
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
The Hornbeck and Penthouse Theater of Shawnee Okla. is MissedLarry E LambertShawnee, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
OU Softball: Oklahoma Powers Past Stanford Behind Big Second Inning
The Sooners plated four runs with two outs in the second inning to down the Stanford Cardinal at the Mark Campbell Invitational on Friday night.
voiceofmotown.com
Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early
Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
Six Former Oklahoma Players Land in XFL
The rebooted league, in which Bob Stoops now coaches, announced its final 51-man rosters this week.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Walks Off Liberty in Extra Innings
Alyssa Brito won the game for the Sooners in the eighth inning after an impressive defensive display from Liberty.
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
One critical after Oklahoma City trailer fire
One person is critical after a trailer fire in Oklahoma City Friday evening.
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Oklahoma
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
KOCO
Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma
A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
OnlyInYourState
The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas
We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
KTUL
Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
News On 6
Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In
The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
Peaceful protest or a trans 'mob'? Oklahoma demonstration riles the right
Hundreds of supporters of transgender people gathered at Oklahoma’s capitol this week to protest a slate of proposed legislation that would bar certain gender-affirming medical care for trans minors and young adults in the state. Though local reports describe the protest as peaceful, some right-wing media personalities have been...
OnlyInYourState
You Won’t Find Better All-You-Can-Eat Pizza, Pasta, And Salad Than At Andolini’s Pizzeria In Oklahoma
Andolini’s Pizzeria has been serving up delectable pizza, pasta, and salad for years, and their weekday all-you-can-eat special has become the talk of the town. The special is not your average, run-of-the-mill buffet in Oklahoma… it’s a full-service dining experience where you get to order your food fresh from the menu and enjoy all the pizza, pasta, and salad your stomach desires. Keep scrolling to learn more:
KOCO
Looking at road conditions after light snow overnight in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While rain and snow moved through parts of Oklahoma overnight, including in the Oklahoma City metro, the roads appear to be fine and in good condition Friday morning. The OKC metro saw some very light snow, and KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there may be...
KOCO
Route 66 stop that served as safe haven for decades could soon be open to Oklahoma travelers
LUTHER, Okla. — A Route 66 stop that served as a safe haven for decades could soon be open to travelers in Oklahoma again. KOCO 5 uncovered the people and places that played a big role in our area’s Black history and Threatt Filling Station is certainly one.
KOCO
Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties
CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
Devon Tower anti-abortion climber scales another skyscraper
Back in June of 2022, an anti-abortion activist, who calls himself "The Pro-Life Spiderman," made national news while scaling all 50-stories of Oklahoma City's tallest building, the Devon Tower - without a harness. Now, he's done it again in Phoenix, Arizona.
News On 6
Watch: NW OKC Crashes Caught On Camera
Two wrecks on Northwest 39th Expressway in Oklahoma City were caught on camera by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crashes.
