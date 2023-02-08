ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

voiceofmotown.com

Texas and Oklahoma Leaving Big 12 Early

Morgantown, West Virginia – Next season will be the final year that the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners will play in the Big 12 Conference. According to Ross Dellenger, “The Longhorns and Sooners have finalized an agreement with the Big 12, as well as its television partners, to exit the league one year earlier than scheduled. Under the agreement, the schools would join the SEC in July 2024, in time to participate in the ’24 football season.
NORMAN, OK
1600kush.com

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Wintry mix of snow, rain move into Oklahoma

A wintry mix of snow and rain moved into Oklahoma. On Wednesday evening, a winter weather advisory was issued for the snow moving in. Up to one inch of slushy snow was expected to stick to grass, cars and homes, but the roads will remain wet. Below is a running...
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

The Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma Where Every Order Comes With A Free Sopapillas

We are all familiar with the free sopapillas offered at Ted’s Cafe Escondido, but if you’re looking for another place that serves free sopapillas, we’ve got just the place. With three locations in Oklahoma, Alfredo’s Mexican Cafe is a great spot to get traditional Mexican food. The restaurant offers a variety of dishes, from tacos to burritos to enchiladas. But the best part about Alfredo’s is the free sopapillas they offer with every meal. These warm, fluffy, deep-fried pastries are the cherry on top of every meal. Interested in getting your hands on free sopapillas? Keep scrolling to learn more!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma bill increasing penalties for firearm thefts moves forward

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma lawmaker wants gun thieves to face a tougher punishment. Luckily for Senator Darrell Weaver of District 24 in Moore, his bill aiming to increase the penalties for firearm thefts in Oklahoma was approved by the Senate Public Safety Committee on Thursday. Senate Bill...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Rising Insulin Costs: Oklahoma Experts Weigh In

The cost of Insulin has increased 600 percent in 20 years. President Joe Biden told Americans he wants to cap insulin at $35 a month for everyone. Oklahoma healthcare experts say there are many factors contributing to the problem. Some things never change. While others adjust with each passing day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
OnlyInYourState

You Won’t Find Better All-You-Can-Eat Pizza, Pasta, And Salad Than At Andolini’s Pizzeria In Oklahoma

Andolini’s Pizzeria has been serving up delectable pizza, pasta, and salad for years, and their weekday all-you-can-eat special has become the talk of the town. The special is not your average, run-of-the-mill buffet in Oklahoma… it’s a full-service dining experience where you get to order your food fresh from the menu and enjoy all the pizza, pasta, and salad your stomach desires. Keep scrolling to learn more:
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Authorities investigate outbreak of unusual sickness in two Oklahoma counties

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities are investigating what caused 53 people in two counties to get the same serious illness. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said they still don't know where the outbreak that has impacted residents in Caddo and Custer counties came from. The department even called in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help.
CADDO COUNTY, OK

