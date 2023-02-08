Read full article on original website
GDOT promised better in Macon after cutting it in half it with I-75. Has the state kept its word?
Peter Givens was a teenager in the ‘60s when he watched one of Macon’s oldest Black cemeteries torn apart as the construction of Interstate 75 came through the heart of Pleasant Hill. Home from a military high school out of state, Givens watched from Walnut Street as dirt...
wgxa.tv
Mayor's Council and Clergy focus on strategic plans for youth mentorship and music
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Over 125 community members gathered at the Tubman Museum to kick off the 2023 Mayor's Council and Clergy luncheon. The Thursday luncheon is an annual event that brings multi-faith-based organizations together every other month to address issues that are important to the community. Mayor Lester said...
wgxa.tv
'That was a failure': Bibb County Sheriff apologizes for 12 hour long wait time
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Tuesday night's neighborhood watch meeting opened up more than a can of worms for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. "I asked about the homeless people and they told me there's no way they could walk to our neighborhood. I was scared stinkless. I promise you, I was scared," said one Macon resident.
Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
wgxa.tv
GMC releases letter calling on President William Caldwell's immediate resignation
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- After WGXA's Gloria Finney met with some of Georgia Military College (GMC) Preparatory School's faculty and parents about the immediate removal of former principal, Dr. Steve Greer, she reached out to the school's Director of Communications Jobie Sheilds, and former principal, Dr. Steve Greer for statements. They both redirected her to a coming letter written by GMC faculty and staff.
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
wgxa.tv
Suspect in Pulaski County shooting turns himself in
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man wanted for a shooting in Pulaski County has turned himself in. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says James Ian Spires, of Cochran, turned himself into the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Spires, who was once considered armed and dangerous,...
'We want everyone to be safe': Senate bill would require boat owners to take online training
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — One Central Georgia senator is trying to pass a bill that won't rock the boat but will try to help folks be safer as they operate one. Senate Bill 41 is one of the first that Senator Rick Williams is trying to pass. 13WMAZ's Jessica Cha...
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb Co. settles lawsuit for 2018 wreck for $350K
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County officials agreed to settle a lawsuit Tuesday following a 2018 wreck blamed on a county employee. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, the suit was filed in 2020 by Tarsha Smith, nearly two years after the wreck. She alleges injuries following a vehicle wreck in which a county employee, later identified as Kevin Kent, hit Smith's car.
wgxa.tv
Commission enacts alcohol license restrictions on Macon bar
Macon-Bibb County Commissioners placed restrictions on the alcohol license for 20s Pub after considering owner Tim Obelgoner’s history with the Thirsty Turtle that closed in 2021 after shootings in downtown. The commission voted to require that 20s Pub have a security officer certified with Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New State House bill would allow all ambulances to take patients to the hospital
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
wgxa.tv
Peach Co. BOE approves $259K for trailers at Byron Elem. ahead of remodel
BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach County School System is preparing to remodel Byron Elementary School, presenting a whole new set of problems. Where will the students go?. "We will be phasing in a total remodel of the inside of Byron Elementary School," says Peach County Schools' Director of Facilities and Operations Ben Maddox. "As we phase in each section of the remodel, certain classrooms will have to be relocated to the modular building for instruction and teaching."
wgxa.tv
1,300 third-grade entrepreneurs sell hand-made goods at Houston County's Marketplace
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- More than 1,300 Houston County third graders became entrepreneurs on Wednesday. Bringing the classroom to the real world, Christie Lehman and staff facilitated the District's annual Marketplace, where third graders from the Houston County School District sold handmade items. The event is a creative and...
wgxa.tv
'I'm desperate': Macon resident waits four years for referral for section eight housing
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- Section eight is causing housing headaches for thousands in Middle Georgia. Last week WGXA's Ereina Plunkett reported the two-year-long wait times for housing-- turns out the wait is even longer than that, and the calls confirming have been flooding into the station. One of them from struggling...
Zaxby’s in Henry County charging phony city surcharge ‘in error,’ officials say
City officials say there is no "city surcharge" being applied in the city limits.
wgxa.tv
'Significant Victory.': Jury awards over $9 mil in wrongful death against Atrium Health
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County jury has awarded over $9 million in a wrongful death verdict connected to Atrium Health Navicent. In court documents obtained by WGXA News, along with a media release from the family's attorneys, we've learned the patient, identified as Allen Turner, was having surgery in 2017 to remove a polyp from his intestine. During that surgery, the family alleged a surgeon and a surgical resident, employed by The Medical Center Navicent Health, cut a major artery in Turner's abdomen, cutting off blood flow to his small intestine. Turner had to have seven additional surgeries and spent 18 days in intensive care before he died.
Houston County DA office to look into defensive strategy against improper use of ankle monitors
(WDHN) — The Houston County District Attorney’s Office is committed to resolving issues with ankle monitoring like the lack of tracking defendants that are on parole or probation. “Especially if you got a guy charged with capital murder out on bond,” Russ Goodman said. This comes after Jamie Townes, a capital murder suspect in the […]
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb finishes minimum wage raises for government workers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and County Commissioners completed the second and final phase of raising the minimum wage for consolidated government employees to $15 per hour. “Our team is made up of great people, and we need to make sure we find ways to take care...
wgxa.tv
Multiple lanes closed on I-75 in Monroe County after Wednesday morning wreck
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Delays continue Wednesday morning on I-75 in Monroe County after a wreck. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a truck pulling a trailer of pine straw has flipped over on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 179. Multiple lanes remain...
wgxa.tv
Taylor County family loses everything after house fire
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A family is needing the community's help following a fire in Taylor County Wednesday. In a post on Facebook, the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Department says the Hodges-DuBose family's house caught fire and is a total loss. In addition to the house, the family lost most of their belongings too.
