ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
13WMAZ

Man shot in Putnam County when driving home from work

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Putnam county Sheriff’s Office says someone fired shots in the car of a man driving home from work Wednesday night,. They need your help in finding the shooter. Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 15 minutes before midnight near the intersection of...
PUTNAM COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

GMC releases letter calling on President William Caldwell's immediate resignation

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- After WGXA's Gloria Finney met with some of Georgia Military College (GMC) Preparatory School's faculty and parents about the immediate removal of former principal, Dr. Steve Greer, she reached out to the school's Director of Communications Jobie Sheilds, and former principal, Dr. Steve Greer for statements. They both redirected her to a coming letter written by GMC faculty and staff.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

Suspect in Pulaski County shooting turns himself in

PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man wanted for a shooting in Pulaski County has turned himself in. In a media release, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says James Ian Spires, of Cochran, turned himself into the Bleckley County Sheriff's Office Wednesday. Spires, who was once considered armed and dangerous,...
PULASKI COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb Co. settles lawsuit for 2018 wreck for $350K

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Macon-Bibb County officials agreed to settle a lawsuit Tuesday following a 2018 wreck blamed on a county employee. According to documents obtained by WGXA News, the suit was filed in 2020 by Tarsha Smith, nearly two years after the wreck. She alleges injuries following a vehicle wreck in which a county employee, later identified as Kevin Kent, hit Smith's car.
wgxa.tv

Commission enacts alcohol license restrictions on Macon bar

Macon-Bibb County Commissioners placed restrictions on the alcohol license for 20s Pub after considering owner Tim Obelgoner’s history with the Thirsty Turtle that closed in 2021 after shootings in downtown. The commission voted to require that 20s Pub have a security officer certified with Georgia’s Peace Officer Standards and...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Peach Co. BOE approves $259K for trailers at Byron Elem. ahead of remodel

BYRON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Peach County School System is preparing to remodel Byron Elementary School, presenting a whole new set of problems. Where will the students go?. "We will be phasing in a total remodel of the inside of Byron Elementary School," says Peach County Schools' Director of Facilities and Operations Ben Maddox. "As we phase in each section of the remodel, certain classrooms will have to be relocated to the modular building for instruction and teaching."
wgxa.tv

'Significant Victory.': Jury awards over $9 mil in wrongful death against Atrium Health

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Bibb County jury has awarded over $9 million in a wrongful death verdict connected to Atrium Health Navicent. In court documents obtained by WGXA News, along with a media release from the family's attorneys, we've learned the patient, identified as Allen Turner, was having surgery in 2017 to remove a polyp from his intestine. During that surgery, the family alleged a surgeon and a surgical resident, employed by The Medical Center Navicent Health, cut a major artery in Turner's abdomen, cutting off blood flow to his small intestine. Turner had to have seven additional surgeries and spent 18 days in intensive care before he died.
wgxa.tv

Macon-Bibb finishes minimum wage raises for government workers

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller and County Commissioners completed the second and final phase of raising the minimum wage for consolidated government employees to $15 per hour. “Our team is made up of great people, and we need to make sure we find ways to take care...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Multiple lanes closed on I-75 in Monroe County after Wednesday morning wreck

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Delays continue Wednesday morning on I-75 in Monroe County after a wreck. In a post on Facebook, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office says a truck pulling a trailer of pine straw has flipped over on Interstate 75 northbound near mile marker 179. Multiple lanes remain...
wgxa.tv

Taylor County family loses everything after house fire

TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A family is needing the community's help following a fire in Taylor County Wednesday. In a post on Facebook, the Taylor County Volunteer Fire Department says the Hodges-DuBose family's house caught fire and is a total loss. In addition to the house, the family lost most of their belongings too.
TAYLOR COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy