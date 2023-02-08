ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Blake Anderson Announces Changes On USU Football Coaching Staff

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State announced Ephraim Banda has been elevated to assistant head coach after serving two seasons as defensive coordinator. Banda’s promotion came amongst a series of coaching staff changes ahead of the 2023 season. Utah State announced the finalized football coaching staff on Thursday, February 9.
LOGAN, UT
Mountain West Reacts Results: San Diego State, March Madness, and more.

We asked the questions, you vote on the answers, we provide the results. DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation. Over half of the voters believe San Diego State to the best team in the conference. There was no close #2 team. Four Tourney Teams. Over half are...
The 10 Best Places to Live in San Diego

Best Places to Live in San Diego: San Diego seems straight out of a postcard with scenic hikes, an impressive skyline, year-round pleasant weather, and over 175 miles of coastline. Located on the southwestern tip of California, the state also has a vibrant arts and culture scene, excellent schools, and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Utah Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

Utah may not be known for delicious barbecue but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in the Beehive State. In fact, Smokin Bones BBQ in Bountiful is an unassuming local gem where you can find some of the best. With the juiciest meats, delicious sandwiches, burgers, and more, this BBQ restaurant in Utah is one bucket-list-worthy restaurant that will leave you impressed.
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Company plans 4,700 acres of solar development in Bear Lake County

If you’ve ever been driving through Idaho Falls or Utah and thought, “Why can’t we get some of these windmills and big solar arrays in Bear Lake?”...you’re in luck. Aurora Solar, a San Francisco-based company, has announced plans to turn 4,700 acres of agricultural land in Bear Lake County into a solar energy facility.
BEAR LAKE COUNTY, ID

