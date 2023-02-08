ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Fox Anchor Julie Banderas Goes Public With Divorce LIVE On-Air As She Trashes 'Stupid' Valentine's Day

Fox News anchor Julie Banderas had no shame in her game while announcing that she and husband Andrew Sansone are parting ways during a televised broadcast on February 9, RadarOnline.com has learned.The Emmy-winning TV star tipped off viewers on Twitter about her big reveal hours before going on-air, revealing that she had an update to share at the end of late-night show Gutfeld!Banderas didn't hold her feelings back about the romantic holiday, declaring, "F--- Valentine's Day," before disclosing the change in her relationship status. "Yeah, it's stupid. Even when I was married I didn't get s--- for Valentine's Day …...
Gochi Ez

Marc Anthony married a 23-year-old model. Let’s take a look at the story of Nadia Ferreira

On the 31st of January, 2023, photo model Nadia Ferreira shared a video from her wedding with singer Marc Anthony on her Instagram page. She had been dating him for about a year, and the press often referred to her as Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband’s bride. But Nadia is a perfectly impressive person herself. In her 23 years of life, she has achieved recognition in the beauty industry and gained fame as a volunteer and an advocate for women’s rights.

