No. 24 Rutgers tries to solve Illinois at Champaign
No. 24 Rutgers and host Illinois will both try to bounce back from a loss and make some headway in
Vanderbilt nails buzzer-beater in huge upset win
The Vanderbilt Commodores pulled off a college basketball upset their fans will never forget on Wednesday night in Nashville. Vanderbilt‘s Tyrin Lawrence nailed a buzzer-beating three to give the Commodores a 66-65 win over — SEC and in-state rival — No. 6 Tennessee. Trailing 65-63 with 4.8 seconds remaining, Vanderbilt executed an inbounds play beautifully Read more... The post Vanderbilt nails buzzer-beater in huge upset win appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Prominent Linebacker Transfer Announces Big Ten Commitment
Over the years, the Big Ten has seen its fair share of great linebackers. Names like LaVar Arrington and A.J. Hawk defined the conference's trademark physical play. A new transfer to the Iowa Hawkeyes hopes to add his name to that illustrious list. Linebacker Nick Jackson announced on Wednesday ...
Hummel chimes in on Purdue, Big Ten and more
Through his broadcasting roles with ESPN and the Big Ten Network, Purdue alum Robbie Hummel has gotten a front-row seat to watch his alma mater put together one of the finest seasons in the history of Purdue men’s basketball. Despite a defeat on Saturday at rival Indiana, the Boilermakers...
Northwestern looking to make history vs. No. 1 Purdue
While Zach Edey understandably has garnered most of the attention surrounding No. 1 Purdue, the Boilermakers keep showing they are
Illini basketball notebook: Perrin has 'made a huge jump'; Postponement 'helped us get rest'
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois coach Brad Underwood got a call on Monday morning from Minnesota head coach Ben Johnson. The Gophers, already battling injuries, were dealing with COVID-19 issues. That call turned into a discussion with the Big Ten office, and by Monday afternoon, the game that was originally scheduled...
