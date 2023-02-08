Read full article on original website
NME
Nintendo has finally given ‘Advance Wars 1+2’ a new release date
Nintendo has finally announced Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp will be released this April. The Nintendo Direct broadcast revealed last night (February 9) that the Nintendo Switch game will be released on April 21, according to EuroGamer. The game was originally due to be released at the end of 2021,...
NME
‘PUBG’ developer is making a ‘Tarkov’-style extraction shooter
PUBG Studios is currently working on an extraction shooter, it has been confirmed. As reported by The Loadout, back in November PUBG publisher Krafton shared that a “new PvPvE looter shooter” codenamed Project BlackBudget was in the works. While details were slim at the time, Krafton’s latest earnings report reveals the game will have “an ever-changing PvPvE open-world and satisfying gunplay” that will create “unpredictable” experiences.
NME
Here’s how much it could cost to keep sharing a Netflix account
Netflix has shared more details on its new rules against password sharing, revealing the potential costs to keep sharing an account. The streaming giant warned last year about an update that will prevent users from sharing passwords across several devices, and recently shared the mechanics of the new system on its website.
NME
‘Final Fantasy 14’ suspends housing demolition due to Turkey-Syria earthquake
Square Enix has announced that automatic housing demolition in Final Fantasy 14 has been suspended, following an earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday (February 6). The death toll for Monday’s earthquake currently sits at 22,765, and humanitarian efforts are currently underway to rescue survivors from debris and deliver...
NME
‘Dead Cells’ gives ‘Castlevania’-inspired expansion a release date
Motion Twin has confirmed a release date for the Castlevania-inspired downloadable content (DLC) for Dead Cells. According to Evil Empire, the Return To Castlevania DLC is “our very own love letter to the granddad of Dead Cells”. Announced earlier this week during a Nintendo Direct, Dead Cells: Return...
NME
Game Boy and Game Boy Colour titles arrive on Nintendo Switch Online
Game Boy and Game Boy Colour titles have officially launched on Nintendo Switch Online. Rumours of new emulators for games from the old-school consoles emerged in 2021. Last year, Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed that Switch’s online service would continue to expand its content offerings. Nintendo official announced the...
NME
‘Nier’ creator annouces odd mobile game where Sega has taken over the world
Yoko Taro, the creator of Nier and Drakengard, has confirmed his next project – an odd game that imagines Sega taking control of the world. 404 Game Re:Set – Error Game Reset is a free-to-play mobile game released in collaboration with Sega. According to a press release, 404...
NME
‘Metroid Prime’ remaster gets surprise launch for the Switch
Metroid Prime Remastered has been launched for the Nintendo Switch, following a surprise announcement during the Nintendo Direct showcase last night (February 8). While insiders reported on Metroid Prime Remastered‘s existence in both 2021 and 2022, the remaster came as a surprise to many fans as Nintendo had announced nothing prior to its reveal and same-day launch.
Engadget
Flipboard brings its notes feature to iOS and Android
The company says notes are an easy way to share ideas and kick off conversations. iOS and Android apps now include the notes feature that the company . The update brings more social elements to the Flipboard mobile apps. The company says notes are a simple way to start conversations, share ideas and perhaps build micro communities around a shared interest or theme.
NME
Nintendo confirms new steampunk-inspired ‘Professor Layton’ game
Nintendo has confirmed a new Professor Layton game will be coming to the Switch, six years after the release of Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle And The Millionaires’ Conspiracy. Revealed during yesterday’s (February 8) Direct livestream, Nintendo confirmed the existence of Professor Layton And The New World Of Steam...
NME
‘Assassin’s Creed: Origins’ director leaves Ubisoft after 17 years
Assassin’s Creed: Origins director Jean Guesdon has announced he is leaving Ubisoft after more than 17 years with the company. Taking to Linkedin to confirm his departure, Guesdon wrote: “2023 will start for me with the end of a bit more than 17 formidable years at Ubisoft Montreal.”
NME
‘Minecraft’ announces real world and ingame collaboration with Crocs
Minecraft has confirmed a collaboration with Crocs, with the footwear collection launching later this month. The camouflage-inspired range of shoes will be available to purchase from February 16. The range includes two classic clogs and two elevated slides, available in adult and child sizes. Minecraft is also set to release...
hypebeast.com
Check Out a New 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' Trailer
All aboard the hype train, Nintendo has brewed up a storm with yet another trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that has fans salivating for more. This time, voiceovers from Ganondorf and Zelda tease what to expect from the game’s storyline while exciting visuals hint at the return of creatures from previous games in the series such as Gleeoks. Adding to the madness, Link is spotted on a hoverboard-like vehicle as he glides over Hyrule.
NME
‘Octopath Traveler 2’ preview: heartful eight
In Octopath Traveler 2, adventure usually springs from tragedy. Though Square Enix’s Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) lets you pick from a cast of eight characters to begin your journey with, all with different backgrounds and classes, each have one thing in common: life can be bloody miserable when you’re the protagonist of a JRPG. Take Osvalt, the character I started with. Imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit – killing his wife and child in a house fire – the scholar now plots his escape from a high-security prison to track down his family’s real killer.
NME
Twitter outage sees users told they are “over daily limit for sending tweets”
Some Twitter users were unable to post tweets yesterday (February 8) after the platform experienced technical issues. Those affected by the bug received the following error message (via BBC News): “You are over the daily limit for sending tweets.”. It is said that DownDetector, a real-time outage monitoring website,...
