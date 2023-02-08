All aboard the hype train, Nintendo has brewed up a storm with yet another trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that has fans salivating for more. This time, voiceovers from Ganondorf and Zelda tease what to expect from the game’s storyline while exciting visuals hint at the return of creatures from previous games in the series such as Gleeoks. Adding to the madness, Link is spotted on a hoverboard-like vehicle as he glides over Hyrule.

