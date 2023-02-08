Read full article on original website
theScore
Jack Hughes week-to-week with upper-body injury
New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff announced star forward Jack Hughes is week-to-week with an upper-body injury, according to team reporter Amanda Stein. Hughes, 21, is in the midst of a career season with 35 goals and 67 points in 50 contests. He played 21:44 during the Devils' 5-4...
theScore
Hart Trophy Rankings: McDavid's exploits make it a battle for 2nd place
There's no point beating around the bush here. Connor McDavid is the obvious MVP front-runner as we move further into the unofficial second half of this NHL season. That's hardly a controversial statement, but let's be real: Everyone else garnering Hart Trophy consideration is clearly just vying to be a finalist at this point.
theScore
Report: Oilers, Sharks re-engage in Karlsson trade discussions
Ken Holland appears to have liked what he saw at the All-Star Game from Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Erik Karlsson. The San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers have re-engaged in trade talks about Karlsson, TSN's Chris Johnston reported Saturday. The teams have already discussed a deal at least once this season, Johnston notes.
theScore
Tortorella: Flyers 'need to work' on DeAngelo's defensive game
Flyers head coach John Tortorella didn't anticipate how much work defensively the team would need to put in with blue-liner Tony DeAngelo when Philadelphia acquired him from the Carolina Hurricanes this past offseason. "Last team he played for - Carolina - I think they could absorb some of that with...
theScore
Predators' Forsberg injured after taking hit from Flyers' Ristolainen
Nashville Predators star Filip Forsberg exited Saturday's contest against the Philadelphia Flyers after taking a hit along the boards from defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen. The incident occurred in the dying seconds of the opening frame. Forsberg struggled to get to his feet and had to be helped off the ice. He didn't return and ended up logging just over five minutes of ice time.
theScore
Maple Leafs sign Timmins to 2-year extension
The Toronto Maple Leafs announced a two-year, $2.2-million extension for defenseman Conor Timmins on Thursday. Timmins was scheduled for restricted free agency after this season. His current deal pays him $850,000. The Maple Leafs acquired Timmins in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes in November as they dealt with numerous...
theScore
Golden Knights' Thompson leaves game with apparent leg injury
Vegas Golden Knights netminder Logan Thompson departed Thursday's game against the Minnesota Wild after suffering an apparent injury. Thompson appeared to hurt himself on a non-contact play. He didn't put any weight on his left leg as he exited the ice. Backup goalie Adin Hill replaced Thompson in the contest.
theScore
Senators' Forsberg stretchered off vs. Oilers with apparent leg injury
Ottawa Senators goaltender Anton Forsberg was stretchered off the ice with an apparent leg injury late in the third period of Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Edmonton Oilers. Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic pushed Oilers forward Zach Hyman into Forsberg moments before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored Edmonton's sixth goal. Forsberg looked to...
theScore
Norris Trophy Rankings: Makar making a push to repeat
Welcome to the fifth edition of theScore's 2022-23 Norris Trophy Rankings and the fourth in-season version. New rankings are published once a month throughout the campaign. These rankings focus on analytics and the all-around ability of defensemen rather than just points or reputation. xGF% = the share of expected goals...
theScore
Report: Devils, Hurricanes among teams interested in Sharks' Meier
The New Jersey Devils and the Carolina Hurricanes are among several teams interested in San Jose Sharks winger Timo Meier, reports TSN's Pierre LeBrun. Meier was previously reported to be the top deadline target of the New York Rangers, but with the Blueshirts landing Vladimir Tarasenko on Thursday, they're likely out of the running for Meier.
theScore
Trade grades: Rangers land Tarasenko, Blues wave white flag
Vladi's off to the Big Apple. On Thursday afternoon, the New York Rangers acquired pending unrestricted free-agent forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a conditional 2023 first-round pick, a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder, forward Sammy Blais, and defenseman Hunter Skinner. The conditions:...
theScore
Report: Warriors send Wiseman to Pistons in 4-team deal with Hawks
The Golden State Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons as part of a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The Hawks are receiving forward Saddiq Bey from the Pistons, reported Wojnarowski, while five second-round picks are heading to...
theScore
Fantasy: Early 2023 breakout candidates for every NFC team
With free agency and the draft still ahead, NFL rosters will undergo significant changes over the next few months. Before the shuffling begins, let's take an early look at the NFC players positioned to break out in 2023. Breakout Candidates. AFC | NFC. Arizona Cardinals. Rondale Moore, WR - While...
theScore
Sky land Mabrey, DeShields joins Wings in 4-team deal
The Chicago Sky acquired Marina Mabrey in a four-team trade that sent Diamond DeShields to the Dallas Wings and Michaela Onyenwere to the Phoenix Mercury, the teams announced Saturday. Wings receive Sky receive Mercury receive Liberty receive. Diamond DeShields Marina Mabrey Michaela Onyenwere Leonie Fiebich. 1st-round pick (2023) 2nd-round pick...
theScore
Rangers acquire Tarasenko from Blues in blockbuster deal
The St. Louis Blues traded forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola to the New York Rangers in exchange for winger Sammy Blais, prospect Hunter Skinner, a conditional 2023 first-round pick, and a conditional fourth-round selection in 2024, the teams announced Thursday. St. Louis is also retaining 50% of Tarasenko's...
theScore
Doncic hopes to return Saturday vs. Kings, debut alongside Kyrie
Luka Doncic hopes to return Saturday for the second game of the Dallas Mavericks' back-to-back set against the Sacramento Kings, he said Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News' Brad Townsend. Doncic was reportedly expected to suit up for Friday's matchup against the Kings. However, Dallas later ruled him out...
theScore
'Pick your poison': How LeBron's scoring endured and evolved
As LeBron James marched towards the NBA's all-time scoring record, which he claimed from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on Feb. 7, the basketball world collectively reflected on the weight of the moment. With every additional James bucket, every ferocious drive that inched him closer, a greater sense of awe enveloped fans. Wherever...
theScore
Bucks beat Clippers 119-106 for 10th straight win
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-106 on Friday night for their first 10-game winning streak since 2019-20. Brook Lopez had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday added 19 points for the Bucks, who have won 12 of 13. They completed a back-to-back sweep in LA, having beaten the Lakers a night earlier.
theScore
Kyrie scores 24, leads Mavs past Clippers in debut
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kyrie Irving came out charging in his Dallas debut, keying a big run to open the game and sparking his new teammates in front of a cheering Luka Doncic on the bench. Irving scored 24 points and the Mavericks never trailed in beating the Los...
theScore
Raptors acquire Poeltl from Spurs
A familiar face returns to Toronto. The Raptors announced the acquisition of center Jakob Poeltl from the San Antonio Spurs, sending back Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick, and second-round picks in 2023 and 2025 in the trade. Toronto dealt Poeltl in the Kawhi Leonard trade during the...
