Angels News: 3 Future Halos Stars Make ESPN's Top 100 Prospects List

By Staff Writer
 3 days ago

Angels fans have something to be excited about in the future.

MLB insiders and experts have been dropping their top prospect lists over the last few weeks. Some lists have two Angels — Logan O'Hoppe and Zach Neto — while some have a third — Edgar Quero . ESPN prospect expert Kiley McDaniel recently dropped his list, and was one of the experts to include Quero on his list — and he was very high on him.

Here is what McDaniel said about the three Halos on his list, starting with Quero at No. 43:

"Quero was a nice sleeper pick at this time last year, then he had a huge 2022 season, particularly at the plate: He hit .312/.435/-530 with 17 homers, 12 stolen bases, 14% walks and 18% strikeouts as a teenage catcher at Low-A. It's pretty universal now to project Quero as an above-average offensive threat with power, patience and contact skills."

Next, at No. 62, was O'Hoppe:

"O'Hoppe delivered what many (including myself) thought would be a breakout 2022 season, hitting .275/.392/.496 with 15 homers in 75 games in Double-A for the Phillies before the trade.

"There probably isn't a plus tool here, but an average defensive catcher with solid-average offensive numbers is in the top 10-15 of the position and O'Hoppe might be that by the end of 2023."

Finally, at No. 84, was the Angels first-round pick in 2022, Zach Neto:

"Neto popped up in the 2021 fall as a potential late first-round pick and followed up with an excellent spring at Campbell en route to going No. 13 overall in last summer's draft. He's a lanky 6-footer with plus speed, a plus arm, an above-average glove at shortstop and plus feel for the bat head.

"Neto has a busy, max-effort swing that most scouts think he'll have to dial down when facing 95-plus mph on a regular basis, which would cut into his deceptively good exit velos and overall power production given his size. A 10-15 homer likelihood eats into his overall upside, but he may be plus at everything else on the field and has lots of pro scouting support for his ranking after an excellent 30-game stint in Double-A after signing."

You can read McDaniel's entire prospect list here , and I highly recommend you do.

