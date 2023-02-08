ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Comments / 0

Related
94.5 PST

NJ startups get grants to improve life for NJ mothers and babies

⚫ 17 NJ startup companies are developing high-tech ways to help new moms and infants. ⚫ $1.275 million in grants is handed out to companies across New Jersey. ⚫ The goal is to leverage technology and innovation to address maternal deaths. The New Jersey Commission on Science, Innovation and Technology...
94.5 PST

Big Joe’s Dinner Recipe for Love (penne and vodka sauce, Italian Love Cake)

While I am a fan of going out and supporting local New Jersey restaurants, the thought and effort into making a romantic dinner at home is a great way to impress your significant other. So in honor of Valentine’s Day I have selected two easy recipes that you can prepare that will get you in the mood for love! Enjoy and do the dishes together.
94.5 PST

The New Jersey cheesesteak David Portnoy gave a 9+ to

When it comes to pizza ratings, David Portnoy may be one of the greatest influencers in New Jersey. His "One Bite" reviews have gotten millions of hits. After which, people line up at said pizza places across New Jersey to sample a slice. You can check out his top twenty pizza reviews here.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

A new way of merging would speed traffic but NJ will hate it

Lane closures are a part of driving life in New Jersey. And Garden State drivers have been merging all wrong at these forever. You know how when the signs warn left lane closed ahead 2 miles, left lane closed ahead 1 mile, left lane closed ahead 1/2 mile? Here in New Jersey, the accepted practice is to get over early and get out of that lane which will be closed soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

NJ stadium among top 10 most Instagrammed in the world

It's hard to think of New Jersey as a sports capital. And, to be among one of the most Instagrammed locations when it comes to a sports venue seems like a stretch. A stretch that's made even harder to believe when compared to all of North America. But alas, New...
94.5 PST

A message for those in NJ who take smoke breaks at work

It's something that's been around for as long as we've been able to smoke. Every once in a while, those who do smoke take a quick five minutes to light up before going back to work. And in most industries, taking a smoke break isn't an issue whatsoever. As long...
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

94.5 PST plays the best contemporary hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Princeton, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wpst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy