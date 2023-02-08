ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record in Pink Nike LeBron 20

By Pat Benson
FanNation Kicks
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer while wearing pink and silver Nike shoes.

On Tuesday night, LeBron James once again made NBA history. The Los Angeles Lakers forward surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time scoring leader. With family, friends, and celebrities in attendance, it was a night that could only be scripted in Hollywood.

James, the face of Nike Basketball, did not waste the opportunity to debut new shoes during the momentous occasion. James wore his 20th signature basketball shoe, the Nike LeBron 20 , in an unreleased colorway.

The 19x NBA All-Star has worn his newest models and retro sneakers on the court this season. However, there was never any doubt that James planned to break the long-held record in the Nike LeBron 20.

James' player-exclusive colorway was noticeably different than other versions of the shoe. Nike used leather instead of knit on the pink upper and made the Swoosh logo stand out with shiny silver leather that popped off the shoe.

Unfortunately for fans, the pink and silver colorway has not been released online, and it may remain exclusive to James. However, there are currently several colorways of the Nike LeBron 20 available in full family sizing on Nike's website .

Nike LeBron 20

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

James and his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, wore the Nike LeBron 20 throughout last summer. By the time the Nike LeBron 20 finally launched in September 2022, fans were more than eager to get their hands on what was expected to be a legendary hoop shoe.

With James on track to become the league's all-time leader in points, Nike flexed its marketing muscles with a mix of heartfelt tributes and hilarious videos - all of which went viral.

The timing of James' milestone achievement coinciding with the release of his 20th signature basketball could not have been better. Over the past several years, lifestyle sneakers have replaced basketball shoes. James' bulky shoes were tough to wear on the court and even more challenging to pull off outside the gym.

However, the Nike LeBron 20 changed that. It was the first installment of James' signature line to debut as a low-cut model. Its premium materials made the shoe feel like a luxurious experience for whoever put them on.

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron. The stitched tag inside the tongue says, ‘Designed and Engineered to the Exact Specifications of the Next Generation.’ We took that line seriously as we designed the shoe. We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.” - Jason Petrie, Senior Footwear Designer for Men’s Basketball

The shoe is the lightest edition from James' signature line. The collar lining includes a Nike technology called "Nike Sphere" that initially appeared in the Air Zoom Generation. The cushion is provided by a foam midsole that contains a top-loaded Air Zoom Turbo unit under the forefoot and a larger Zoom Air unit under the heel.

Additional tech specs include a synthetic-wrapped lateral guardrail that helps secure the foot in place. Plus, a carbon fiber midfoot shank provides energy return and torsional rigidity. Traction is provided by a multidirectional outsole pattern that grips the floor.

Since the shoes' launch, James has debuted a multitude of exciting colorways. Fans of James and Nike should not expect the two partners to stop producing hits now. Los Angeles now focuses on making a postseason push, and James will be ready to break more records in the process.

FanNation Kicks

