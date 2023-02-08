Read full article on original website
DNR debuts free weekend for snowmobilers
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan offers more than 6,000 miles of snowmobile trails and this weekend you can ride those trails for free. The Michigan DNR is debuting its first ever free snowmobile weekend. Snowmobilers can enjoy the trails this Saturday and Sunday without a trail permit or a snowmobile registration.
Northern Michigan wolf population remains stable
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources conducts a wolf survey every other winter, both in the northern Lower Peninsula and eastern Upper Peninsula. "We want to be able to demonstrate to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that our wolves are stable and recovered in the state...
Lack of shelf ice on Lake Michigan concerning
St. Joseph, MI — Lake Michigan draws people every season for different activities and sights. That includes seeing shelf ice along the shoreline. But there's something different about this year's ice or the lack of it. There is ice on the lake but in normal years, the ice extends...
Spring weight restrictions to return to Michigan roadways
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, and local agencies are scheduled to enact spring weight restrictions on various Michigan roads starting Monday morning. Restrictions are expected to be imposed on all state trunkline highways from the Michigan - Indiana and Michigan - Ohio borders north to...
Three West Michigan counties awarded funding for outdoor recreation projects
LANSING, Mich. — Outdoor recreational projects in three West Michigan counties were among 21 who received Michigan Spark grant funding. The grants look to boost the creation, renovation, or redevelopment of public recreation opportunities for Michiganders and visitors, according to Michigan Department of Natural Resources, or DNR. “Under the...
AG Nessel issues Hawaiian distiller $25,000 for illegal activities in Michigan
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's Attorney General Dana Nessel and the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued a fine Tuesday of $25,000 to a Hawaiian-based distilling company for illegal sales and distribution to Michigan buyers. Island Distillers, Inc. allegedly performed illegal activities under the federal 21st Amendment Enforcement Act and Michigan's...
Lawmakers hope to provide input on DNR's Camp Grayling decision
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- It's not often that lawmakers make demands of the governor, but four in northern Michigan are doing just that. They are demanding to be heard when it comes to the proposal to expand Camp Grayling. "Really disappointing. I mean, we're not here to obstruct, we're here...
More police funds in Michigan budget proposal
The newest budget proposal for the state of Michigan includes a big push for recruiting and retaining people for police departments across the state. The proposed budget for 2024 is the largest in the state of Michigan's history. The area of law enforcement could be in for a big boost, from state police all the way down to local police departments.
Michigan health department reveals plan for initial opioids settlement funds
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, or MDHHS, revealed how they plan to spend their initial payments stemming from an $800 million opioids settlement. The $800 million allocated to state and local governments comes from a national $26 billion settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health and...
Consumers Energy: 30,000 thermostats offered to help with winter heating costs
JACKSON, Mich. — Natural gas customers who are financially vulnerable could get a Google Nest smart thermometer from Consumers Energy. The company announced Friday that they are giving away 30,000 thermometers to help Michiganders facing high household costs, according to Consumers Energy. The effort also comes with a reminder...
$2.4M to help expand health services for students, says MDHHS
LANSING, Mich. – School-age youth in 26 Michigan schools will benefit from $2.4 million in funding to plan for new health services. The funding will help students in 21 counties. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is funding communities to convene partners and identify locations in...
Gov. Whitmer's budget includes over $50M for state police training
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- In Governor Gretchen Whitmer's budget proposal, she included nearly $500 million dedicated to keeping communities safe. The money will be used to hire, train and retain local cops, firefighters and EMTs, along with upgrading facilities and equipment. Another story: Whitmer unveils $79 billion budget proposal, Michigan's...
No injuries after home was shot at in Georgetown Township, deputies say
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies received several calls around 9 p.m. Wednesday of shots fired in the area of City View Drive and Creek Ridge Drive in Georgetown Township, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Upon arrival, several shell casings were on the road and a home...
Michiganders to see price increase in recreation passport, first time in three years
Michiganders will have to pay a little more for the Recreation Passport. The Michigan Department on Natural Resources (DNR) said this increase in cost for Michigan residents is a "statutory provision that ensures Recreation Passport funding keeps pace with the economy." Starting March 1, the resident Recreation Passport fee will...
Local couple married for 75 years, anticipate upcoming anniversary
PLAINWELL, Mich. — Can love stand the test of time? For one couple, it certainly has. Loreto and Simona Martinez have been married for 75 years, tying the knot on Feb. 24, 1947. Loreto, 97, and Simona, 94, met and married in Texas, moving to Michigan shortly after. Loreto...
Michigan House narrowly passes Democrats' tax break plan after legislative twists
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan House was able to squeeze through a massive Democrat-led tax cut plan Thursday amidst a day filled with legislative twists and turns. The vote to pass HB 4001, titled "Lowering MI Taxes," passed 56-53 with nearly all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Mike Mueller, in support. The plan, pushed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Democratic legislative leadership, would repeal the state's decade-old tax on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit -referred to by the governor as the "Working Families Tax Credit" - and give out $180 "inflation relief checks" to each single filer taxpayer.
Tax break bill faces political antics in Michigan Legislature
LANSING, Mich. — Fireworks may be on the horizon in the Michigan Legislature, after what many would describe as a chaotic day in Lansing Thursday. Hours of boredom and waiting quickly turned into anger and frustration in both chambers of the legislature, as Democrats attempted to push through one of their first major priorities of the new term: HB 4001, a plan from Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to cut taxes on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, and give taxpayers $180 'inflation relief checks.'
Admitted Oxford school shooter to remain in jail, says judge
The teenager who pled guilty to the shooting at Oxford High School will continue to reside in the Oakland County Jail. Judge Rowe held a monthly court hearing by zoom on Friday to evaluate if the jail is the “right place” for Ethan Crumbley to continue to be held.
Early educators say Whitmer's goal of universal pre-K is doable, if other issues addressed
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has unveiled a plan designed for some Michiganders who may not be born yet. The governor announced Wednesday she's aiming to make pre-school free and accessible to all of the state's four-year-olds by the end of her second term in 2026. Gov. Whitmer...
