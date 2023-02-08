LANSING, Mich. — Fireworks may be on the horizon in the Michigan Legislature, after what many would describe as a chaotic day in Lansing Thursday. Hours of boredom and waiting quickly turned into anger and frustration in both chambers of the legislature, as Democrats attempted to push through one of their first major priorities of the new term: HB 4001, a plan from Democratic legislative leaders and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to cut taxes on retirees, increase the Earned Income Tax Credit, or EITC, and give taxpayers $180 'inflation relief checks.'

