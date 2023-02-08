Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE OLD MEMPHIS WRESTLING SET, WHERE'S RUSEV, ANDRE THE GIANT MUSEUM AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. With all these promotions on TV, AEW, etc. how is it Joey Styles hasn't returned to what he does best?. By his own choice. Styles is happily working outside the business and I know for a fact he's turned down a number overtures to do commentary, signings, etc. He's divorced himself from pro wrestling.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPRACTICAL JOKERS TRASHED, BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB IN ACTION, MARK BRISCOE & MORE: AEW RAMPAGE REPORT
It is Friday and AEW Rampage was recorded after Dynamite, Wednesday night from the El Paso County Coliseum in El Paso Texas. Our commentary team is Excalibur, Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, and Chris Jericho. Kip Sabian, Butcher, and Blade vs The Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BELLAS TAPE SPECIAL PODCAST AHEAD OF SUPERBOWL, HIGHLIGHTS RELEASED
WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella did a special edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast live from Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl. During their conversation, Brie and Nikki discuss the crazy things Brie does when inebriated, and they also chat with Frankie Muniz about his return to racing to make his son proud. Additional special guests include Artem Chigvintsev and the Eagles mascot and cheerleaders:
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY WWE ISN'T GOING TO START LETTING NXT TALENTS WORK INDEPENDENTS, CHARLOTTE MAIN EVENTING WRESTLEMANIA AGAIN, ROMAN & CREATIVE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How many matches did CM Punk end up officially having in AEW? Do you think he's done?. By my count, 25. He's not done until the day his AEW contract ends. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't understand how quickly pro wrestling can change on a dime. It takes one phone call to un-nuke the bridge.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TOP MATCHES SET FOR SMACKDOWN NEXT WEEK & MORE WWE NOTES
Announced for next week's SmackDown from Montréal:. *Madcap Moss versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. *Shotzi and Natalya versus Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. *Drew McIntyre and Sheamus versus The Viking Raiders. There is a WWE NXT live event tonight in Citrus Springs, Florida at the Citrus Springs Community...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRONSON REED TALKS, MAYOR MATT MORGAN, CENA CONFIRMED FOR 'FAST X' AND MORE
Bronson Reed is on the latest WWE After the Bell podcast. Bronson discusses his thoughts on being inside the Elimination Chamber, growing up a fan in Australia and his thoughts on Rhea Ripley representing his hometown of Adelaide at WrestleMania, and his pride for his home country. Plus, he talks about how his release and being in the WWE prepared him for life on the Indies again, working in New Japan, how things led to his return, trying to gain attention, making memorable moments, and much much more. Also on the podcast is,Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves discussing all the latest when it comes to The Road to Elimination Chamber including the return of Lita, Sami versus Cody in the eyes of the fans, Paul Heyman invoking The American Dream and best wishes to Jerry Lawler.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CARDONA VS. HENDRY, NO SURRENDER QUALIFYING BOUTS & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to this week's PWInsider.com Impact Wrestling report!. We open with a look at everything that has led to tonight's episode. Backstage, Matt Cardona enters the building and is brought to his own private locker room. He is excited with the spread but then realizes the backstage worker believes he's Joe Hendry. He's instead brought to another room that's just a store room.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NEWS AND NOTES
WWE Shop has a new Charlotte Flair 14× World Champion T-shirt and WrestleMania 39 championship side plates. The Great Khali Tries INTERNATIONAL CUISINE | Chakh Le WWE Season 2: WWE Now India. LIL MAJIN vs. Team UpUpDownDown — Tekken 7 Gauntlet Challenge (modded gameplay)" If you enjoy PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRING MANDY, WHAT WAS THE BEST WRESTLING OF ALL TIME, THE ONE ANGLE THAT COULD HAVE CONTINUED FOR YEARS AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. If Shawn Michaels, the head of WWE NXT, didn't fire Mandy Rose, then who did?. Well, it was pretty obvious to me the implication was that the upper tier execs in the company decided she needed to go. Whether that was Paul Levesque or someone else, that I haven't heard.
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE ANNOUNCER TO DEBUT TONIGHT, DETAILS BEHIND NEW WWE PERSONA
Blake Chadwick, a regular for a number of Florida-based promotions including Coastal Championship Wrestling, will debut tonight as a member of the WWE NXT Level Up broadcast team under his new on-screen name of Blake Howard:. PWInsider.com is told the Howard surname was chosen in honor of the late Howard...
Pro Wrestling Insider
JERRY LAWLER HEALTH UPDATE
Jerry Lawler's girlfriend Lauren, on the official Twitter account for former AWA World Champion and WWE Hall of Famer announced that Lawler has been released from Intensive Care:. The account notes that Lawler will return to his home in Florida for outpatient rehab for "limited speech and cognitive skills." PWInsider.com...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. Tonight's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Raj Shera vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. *Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona. *Tommy Dreamer & Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. The Good Hands. *Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Killer...
Pro Wrestling Insider
GUNTHER MAKES MODERN DAY WWE HISTORY
If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE NAMES REVEALED FOR WWE 2K23, ELIMINATION CHAMBER WEEKEND STORE & SIGNINGS ANNOUNCED AND MORE
Bronson Reed on testing himself inside the Elimination Chamber: WWE After The Bell, Feb. 10, 2023. The WWE Universe will have an opportunity to get their hands on exclusive WWE gear at WWE La Super Boutique, taking place during Elimination Chamber weekend Feb. 16-18 at Galerie PVM at Place Ville Marie in Montreal. WWE La Super Boutique will feature items such as championship replica titles, exclusive Elimination Chamber merchandise, Superstar apparel, and so much more! WWE La Super Boutique will be free and open to the public.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT: BROTHERS VERSUS 'BROTHERS', AND MORE
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Indi says she is coming off her first Royal Rumble match and she is knocking another thing off her bucket list by wrestling on Main Event. Match Number One: Dana Brooke versus Indi Hartwell. They lock up and Indi sends Dana to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
ANOTHER WWE NXT STAR INJURED, UNDERGOING SURGERY
WWE NXT star Amari Miller announced she has suffered a torn ACL and will undergo surgery next week:. Miller is the latest NXT injury. Nikkita Lyons also recently underwent an ACL surgery while JD McDonagh announced this afternoon he suffered a detached retina on NXT TV this past Tuesday. Miller...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW MATCH ADDED TO IMPACT WRESTLING NO SURRENDER PPV
Mike Bailey Accepts Jonathan Gresham’s Challenge for Highly-Anticipated Bout on Countdown to No Surrender. IMPACT Wrestling is home to some of the most athletically-gifted professional wrestlers in the world. Enter Mike Bailey and Jonathan Gresham. With unique styles to call their own, both Bailey and Gresham astonish the IMPACT Zone every time they step into the ring. After coming up short in a hard-fought contest against Eddie Edwards, Gresham bounced back with a pair of victories on IMPACT! and BTI before challenging Bailey to a match at No Surrender. Following his victory over Kenny King in a grueling Pit Fight, Bailey continued his momentum with a singles victory before accepting Gresham’s challenge. Countdown to No Surrender is the battleground for what will certainly be a jaw-dropping collision between “Speedball” and “The Octopus”!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE Main Event on Hulu:. Dana Brooke vs. Indi Hartwell. Gallows & Anderson vs. The Creed Brothers.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN ON THE FUTURE OF AEW, YUTA TALKS AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta was on yesterday's episode of the Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. The ROH Pure Champion discusses growing up with a dad in the Navy,, the art of playing steel drums and what got him into professional wrestling. Wheeler discusses the origins of his ring name, coming full circle with Ring of Honor, his matches against Daniel Garcia, joining The Blackpool Combat Club, working New Japan Best of Super Juniors tournament, connecting with his Japanese heritage and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
MORE NAMES CONFIRMED FOR WWE 2K23 VIDEO GAME
WWE Games revealed the following names for the forthcoming WWE 2K23 video game:. Zoey Stark and Drew McIntyre also have been announced officially for the WWE 2K23 roster.
