Saltillo, MS

West Point boys fall at host Saltillo in Region 1-5A tournament semifinals

By Brad Locke/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Commercial Dispatch
 2 days ago
Commercial Dispatch

Columbus boys basketball qualifies for state tournament after West Point forfeit

The Columbus High School boys basketball team is going to the playoffs. And the Falcons won’t even have to play Thursday night to get there. Columbus was set to play West Point on Thursday in the third-place game of the MHSAA Class 5A, Region 1 tournament. But the Green Wave have forfeited that contest because of an altercation after Tuesday’s game against host Saltillo.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

In two games of few chances, Caledonia basketball found itself at both ends of the spectrum

FULTON — The tale of the tape was much different on paper than what the final results yielded for Caledonia basketball on the floor Tuesday night in Fulton. Playing in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A, Region 1 tournament, the girls team, coming in as the No. 6 seed, was given a tough draw against No. 3-seeded Itawamba Agricultural while the No. 3-seeded boys team took on No. 6-seeded Tishomingo County. The lower seeds in both games were expected to lose by double digits, but at the.
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

How’s the weather? Ask Starkville Academy

STARKVILLE — A new weather station sits high atop the Starkville Academy football stadium press box in Volunteer blue and orange, facing the southwest and ready to see its first storm. The private school joins Mississippi State University as one of two homes in the state to a station...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

How Chris Jans, Mississippi State are adjusting to 3-point shooting woes

STARKVILLE — Basketball players aren’t exactly trained to pass up open shots. But the way Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7 Southeastern Conference) has been shooting the basketball from distance, coach Chris Jans knows that might be the Bulldogs’ best option in many cases. “We can’t just throw it...
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Utilizing depth key to Mississippi State’s signature win over Tennessee

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s 91-90 double-overtime win over Tennessee on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum took a lot of persistence. Head coach Sam Purcell wanted an offensive performance in the face of adversity, and MSU 16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) delivered that with both its opponent and the officials pushing back.
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 25 drawings, a lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing! The player won an estimated $905,168 in the record-breaking jackpot run. This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings

The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

It’s official: Ninth grade will move back to SHS

STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years. Returning freshmen to SHS — where they attended prior to the 2020-21 school year — would allow the students to have all of their.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on with Grant: Swoope Insurance acquired by regional Oakbridge agency

A longtime family owned local insurance agency has been acquired and will operate under a new name. Swoope Insurance Agency, at 3501 Bluecutt Road in Columbus, has been acquired by a regional company, Oakbridge Insurance Agency. Swoope owner Mark Hardy said the two companies combined in late January to assist...
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Margreat Manning

WEST POINT — Margreat Manning, 72, died Jan. 25, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Mt. Hermon M.B. Church, with the Rev. Timothy Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
WEST POINT, MS
wtva.com

Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide

MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
MACON, MS
wtva.com

Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House

(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

