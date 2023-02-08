West Point boys fall at host Saltillo in Region 1-5A tournament semifinals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Longstanding H&M is Closing in MississippiBryan DijkhuizenMississippi State
New Family Dollar Breaks Ground a Few Hundred Feet From Dollar GeneralJoel EisenbergTupelo, MS
Another popular retail store closing in MississippiKristen WaltersTupelo, MS
Related
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville Academy falls short in MAIS Class 5A North State quarterfinals
MENDENHALL — Starkville Academy lost to Simpson Academy in boys and girls basketball in the MAIS Class 5A North State quarterfinals on Wednesday night. The girls team lost, 54-41, while the boys team fell 49-33. With the losses, the Volunteers will not be advancing to the MAIS Class 5A...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus boys basketball qualifies for state tournament after West Point forfeit
The Columbus High School boys basketball team is going to the playoffs. And the Falcons won’t even have to play Thursday night to get there. Columbus was set to play West Point on Thursday in the third-place game of the MHSAA Class 5A, Region 1 tournament. But the Green Wave have forfeited that contest because of an altercation after Tuesday’s game against host Saltillo.
Commercial Dispatch
In two games of few chances, Caledonia basketball found itself at both ends of the spectrum
FULTON — The tale of the tape was much different on paper than what the final results yielded for Caledonia basketball on the floor Tuesday night in Fulton. Playing in the first round of the MHSAA Class 4A, Region 1 tournament, the girls team, coming in as the No. 6 seed, was given a tough draw against No. 3-seeded Itawamba Agricultural while the No. 3-seeded boys team took on No. 6-seeded Tishomingo County. The lower seeds in both games were expected to lose by double digits, but at the.
Commercial Dispatch
How’s the weather? Ask Starkville Academy
STARKVILLE — A new weather station sits high atop the Starkville Academy football stadium press box in Volunteer blue and orange, facing the southwest and ready to see its first storm. The private school joins Mississippi State University as one of two homes in the state to a station...
Friends to Foes: How Starkville High School Teammates Wound Up On Opposite Sides of the Big Game
A. J. Brown plays wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles. Willie Gay plays linebacker for the Kansas City Chiefs. Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein tells us how the former Starkville High School teammates grew up to be on opposite teams in the Big Game.
Commercial Dispatch
How Chris Jans, Mississippi State are adjusting to 3-point shooting woes
STARKVILLE — Basketball players aren’t exactly trained to pass up open shots. But the way Mississippi State (15-8, 3-7 Southeastern Conference) has been shooting the basketball from distance, coach Chris Jans knows that might be the Bulldogs’ best option in many cases. “We can’t just throw it...
Commercial Dispatch
Will Friend, Mike Schmidt ready to lead offensive line, tight ends on Zach Arnett’s Mississippi State staff
STARKVILLE — Two offensive line coaches? In this economy?. It might be unusual, but Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett saw the chance to double up on the Bulldogs’ O-line and ran with it. Arnett hired Will Friend from Auburn as MSU’s new offensive line coach, while Syracuse...
Commercial Dispatch
Utilizing depth key to Mississippi State’s signature win over Tennessee
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s 91-90 double-overtime win over Tennessee on Monday night at Humphrey Coliseum took a lot of persistence. Head coach Sam Purcell wanted an offensive performance in the face of adversity, and MSU 16-7, 5-5 Southeastern Conference) delivered that with both its opponent and the officials pushing back.
Commercial Dispatch
Fowl play: Former Mississippi State baseball stars Jake Mangum, JT Ginn cited for duck hunting violations in Clay County
On March 10, 2020, former Mississippi State University baseball star Jake Mangum announced the release of his new camouflage HAWK2 metal bat in a promotional video posted to Twitter. “Whether you’ve got a rifle in your hand or you’ve got a bow in your hand or a baseball bat in...
Winning Mississippi Match 5 ticket sold in West Point
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 25 drawings, a lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing! The player won an estimated $905,168 in the record-breaking jackpot run. This is the highest jackpot since the Mississippi Match 5 game launched in April 2021. The previous record amount of $665,000 was in […]
Commercial Dispatch
Three Golden Triangle restaurants in the running for best wings
The Mississippi Poultry Association recently asked the question, “Who has the best wings in Mississippi?” The answer to this question is to be decided by the people via the Best Wings online contest. Now, in the middle of its contest, it has whittled the list down to the...
wtva.com
Winning lottery ticket worth $900K purchased in West Point
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - One lucky player purchased a lottery ticket worth $905,168 in West Point, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced on Wednesday. The following is a copy of the Lottery’s announcement:. After 25 drawings, one lucky Mississippi Lottery player matched all five numbers from Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5...
Commercial Dispatch
It’s official: Ninth grade will move back to SHS
STARKVILLE — At the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, ninth-graders will be back at Starkville High School. Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustees unanimously approved the move Monday night at their monthly board meeting. Freshmen have been attending along with eighth-graders at Armstrong Junior High School for the last three years. Returning freshmen to SHS — where they attended prior to the 2020-21 school year — would allow the students to have all of their.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on with Grant: Swoope Insurance acquired by regional Oakbridge agency
A longtime family owned local insurance agency has been acquired and will operate under a new name. Swoope Insurance Agency, at 3501 Bluecutt Road in Columbus, has been acquired by a regional company, Oakbridge Insurance Agency. Swoope owner Mark Hardy said the two companies combined in late January to assist...
Mississippi lottery players claim $4 million Mega Millions ticket, $905K Match 5 ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two lucky players claimed $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket on Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket purchased for the January 3 drawing. She said she normally chooses her own […]
wtva.com
Section of Highway 8 could be renamed in memory of Chickasaw County deputy
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A piece of legislation being considered in Jackson would rename a section of Highway 8 the "Deputy Jeremy Allen Voyles Memorial Highway.”. Rep. Johnathan Ray Lancaster is the bill’s principle author. He represents Chickasaw and Pontotoc counties. The Mississippi House of Representatives unanimously passed the...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Mississippi
If you live in Mississippi and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are well-known for their delicious burgers.
Commercial Dispatch
Margreat Manning
WEST POINT — Margreat Manning, 72, died Jan. 25, 2023, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Mt. Hermon M.B. Church, with the Rev. Timothy Brinkley officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Carter’s Mortuary Services of West Point is in charge of arrangements.
wtva.com
Arrests expected soon in Macon homicide
MACON, Miss. (WTVA) - Macon Police expect to make arrests soon in connection to a weekend homicide. Officers found London Rupert on the night of Friday, Feb. 3 in an SUV on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Someone shot Rupert in the head and he later died at a...
wtva.com
Winner determined in runoff for local seat in Mississippi House
(WTVA) — We now know who has been elected to an open local seat in the Mississippi House of Representatives. Results certified Wednesday show Perry Van Bailey has defeated Andy Stepp to represent people in Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties who are in House District 23. Bailey finished...
Comments / 0