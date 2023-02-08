Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.

3 DAYS AGO