ajmc.com
Mitochondrial Stabilizing Drugs Have Potential to Reverse Vision Loss in Dry AMD
A review of data on 2 mitochondrial membrane stabilizers—risuteganib and elamipretide—has highlighted the potential to not just slow disease progression but actually reverse vision loss in patients with intermediate dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Although the dry form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is common, affecting approximately 80%...
ajmc.com
Migraine More Common in Patients With Psoriasis, Say Findings
The subset of patients with psoriatic arthritis had the highest odds ratio of migraine. Patients with psoriasis face a significantly higher risk of migraine compared with patients without the disease, found data from a recent study, which showed that these individuals faced a particularly high risk of migraine with aura.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Spy Balloon’s Impact on Drug Supply; Centene Settles Medicaid Overbilling Case; Pharma Deals Could Rise
China’s angry reaction after spy balloon retrieval rouses drug supply chain anxiety; after allegedly overcharging California’s Medi-Cal program, managed care company Centene will pay millions in a settlement; major drug companies are chasing new pharma deals amidst dropping patent exclusivity. US-China Medical Supply Chain Fears Arise After Spy...
ajmc.com
Bloodstream Infection Risk Associated With Race, SES Among Patients on Hemodialysis
Data released in the CDC’s latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report indicate that patients with end-stage kidney disease on hemodialysis who are Black, Hispanic/Latino, or of lower socioeconomic status (SES) are at greater risk of Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infections, with Hispanic/Latino ethnicity cited as an independent risk factor. Risk...
ajmc.com
Continuity of Opioid Prescribing Among Older Adults on Long-term Opioids
Among older adults with chronic noncancer pain on long-term opioid therapy, greater continuity of opioid prescribing was significantly associated with fewer opioid-related adverse outcomes. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To describe the continuity of opioid prescribing and prescriber characteristics among older adults with chronic noncancer pain (CNCP) who are on long-term opioid therapy...
Medical News Today
What signs may indicate kidney damage?
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, it's essential to get regular testing for chronic kidney disease
Most cases of chronic kidney disease relate to underlying conditions, so the best treatment for you depends on your health history and risk factors.
MedicalXpress
Lightheadedness may be a symptom of atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or stroke
Atrial fibrillation, cardiomyopathy or some types of stroke may cause people to experience lightheadedness or dizziness, according to the American Stroke Association. Sen. John Fetterman, who had a stroke late last year on the campaign trail, was treated overnight Wednesday (Feb. 8) at a Washington, D.C., hospital after feeling lightheaded. According to a statement from his office, initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke.
Healthline
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
Healthline
Is There a Difference Between Renal Failure and Kidney Failure?
“Renal” means something related to the kidneys. Healthcare professionals use the terms “renal failure” and “kidney failure” interchangeably. But there are other common terms you may also hear them use. Your kidneys are two bean-shaped organs that act like your body’s filtration system. They filter...
hcplive.com
Certain Antihypertensive Drugs may Increase Risk of Hyperuricemia, Gout
Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.
Healthline
How Psoriatic Arthritis Affects Your Bowel
If you have PsA or psoriasis, you may be at greater risk for several other chronic conditions like gastrointestinal diseases. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the joints. It typically occurs in people who have skin psoriasis, but it’s possible to have PsA without skin involvement.
hcplive.com
FDA Expands Label for Abrocitinib to Include Adolescents With Atopic Dermatitis
The treatment, developed by Pfizer, has been approved by the FDA for adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved abrocitinib (CIBINQO) for the treatment of adolescent patients 12-18 years with refractory, moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, whose disease is not adequately controlled with other systemic treatments, including biologics, or when use of those therapies is inadvisable.
ajmc.com
Dr Jessica Allegretti on Cost-effectiveness Implications of Rebyota Approval for the Prevention of Recurrent CDI
Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH, medical director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital, discussed how the FDA’s approval of Rebyota for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) may promote cost effective management of CDI for patients and health systems. Unlike other off-label therapies used...
ajmc.com
Reducing the Hospital Stay for Patients With GPP
Aaron Farberg, MD, and Mark G. Lebwohl, MD, explore the typical hospital length of stay for patients with an acute generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP) flare, and define treatment success with GPP therapies. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Farberg, if I can look to you, what is a typical length...
ajmc.com
Allo-HCT Not Linked With Better OS vs Consolidation Chemotherapy in AML Patients in Complete Remission
While treatment with allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT) showed improved disease-free survival compared with conventional consolidation chemotherapy, the findings suggest there may not be an overall survival (OS) benefit with allo-HCT for patients with intermediate-risk acute myeloid leukemia (AML) during first complete remission. Findings of a randomized clinical trial published...
ajmc.com
Despite High False-Positive Rate of FIT, Patients With Hemophilia Have High CRC Detection Rate
The researchers underscored the importance of their findings for a wide group of patients with inherited bleeding disorders, as most colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programs across the globe use fecal immunochemical testing (FIT). The detection rate of colorectal cancer (CRC) and/or advanced adenoma (AA) in patients with hemophilia is high,...
Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes
Phthalates are even added to fragrances to help the scent last longer on the skin. The post Chemicals found in shampoo can increase women’s risk of diabetes appeared first on Talker.
ajmc.com
BRUIN Trial: Pirtobrutinib and the Impact of BTKis
Callie Coombs, MD, discusses how pirtobrutinib (LOXO-305), a Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) being investigated in the BRUIN trial, might impact the BTKi landscape. Ryan Haumschild, PharmD, MS, MBA: Dr Coombs, we know that pirtobrutinib is a BTKi [Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor] that’s being investigated for use in B-cell malignancies in the phase 1 and 2 BRUIN trial. Based on the available data from this trial, how might this investigational agent impact the BTKi landscape?
CVS wants to be the doctor for Medicare patients
CVS is buying a primary care doctor's network, moving the pharmacy deeper into providing physician services for patients.
