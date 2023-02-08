Read full article on original website
Fuel Pipeline Leak ShutdowncreteCalifornia State
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Man Arrested in 42-Year-Old Las Vegas Cold Case MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Las Vegas, NV
New Farmer Boys Location at Henderson, The Ideal Joint For Your Quality Cook To Order MealsMadocHenderson, NV
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED NO SURRENDER PPV LINEUP, WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT WEEK'S IMPACT ON AXS TV PROGRAMMING
The updated Impact Wrestling No Surrender 2023 PPV lineup from Las Vegas on 2/24 features:. *Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann. *Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. Masha Slamovich. *Time Machine - The Motor City Machine Guns & KUSHIDA vs. Bullet Club - KENTA & Ace Austin...
Pro Wrestling Insider
CARDONA VS. HENDRY, NO SURRENDER QUALIFYING BOUTS & MORE: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
Welcome to this week's PWInsider.com Impact Wrestling report!. We open with a look at everything that has led to tonight's episode. Backstage, Matt Cardona enters the building and is brought to his own private locker room. He is excited with the spread but then realizes the backstage worker believes he's Joe Hendry. He's instead brought to another room that's just a store room.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL HEADLINE IMPACT ON AXS TONIGHT, TAYA TALKS, NEW JAPAN AND MORE
Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona for the Digital Media Championship will headline tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling. Online now for PWInsider Elite subscribers is a conversation with Taya Valkyrie discussing Impact's return to Las Vegas, her journey to WWE NXT, why a lot of her experience there made no sense, returning to Mexico this weekend, reuniting with Rosemary in Impact, Knockouts main eventing PPVs, a potential return to Wrestlehouse, talents she wants to face in Impact, what sets Vegas apart, John Morrison, their short film The Iron Sheik Massacre and more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS programming:. Tonight's BTI on YouTube will be headlined by Raj Shera vs. Speedball Mike Bailey. *Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry vs. Matt Cardona. *Tommy Dreamer & Knockouts Champion Mickie James vs. The Good Hands. *Knockouts Tag Team Champions The Death Dollz vs. Killer...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WOW'S COACH CAMPANELLI DISCUSSES THIS WEEKEND'S TV EPISODE, GETTING TO INSPIRE THROUGH HER PERFORMANCES ON THE SERIES, THE WOW TRYOUT PROCESS, RANDI RAH RAH, AJ LEE AND MORE
WOW - Women of Wrestling will present its ““Dancing To A Different Drum” episode this weekend nationally via syndication this weekend. Among the talents featured this weekend will be Coach Campanelli, teaming with her protege Randi Rah Rah to face The Disciplinarian and GI Jane. Since the return of WOW, Campanelli has been a regular feature in the ring, in vignettes and even representing the series recently on Let's Make A Deal. PWInsider.com sat down with the proud California native earlier this week to discuss the unique life experiece that comes with performing for WOW - Women of Wrestling and more.
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
Pro Wrestling Insider
IMPACT-NEW JAPAN MULTIVERSE EVENT ON SALE TODAY AND MORE IMPACT NOTES
Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling's dual event for Thursday 3/30 in Los Angeles at the Globe Theater will officially go on sale today at wrestlecon.com. Next week's Impact in 60 will feature classic bouts of Consequences Creed (aka Xavier Woods). The 2/23 episode will feature Jonathan Gresham. The...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW WWE ANNOUNCER TO DEBUT TONIGHT, DETAILS BEHIND NEW WWE PERSONA
Blake Chadwick, a regular for a number of Florida-based promotions including Coastal Championship Wrestling, will debut tonight as a member of the WWE NXT Level Up broadcast team under his new on-screen name of Blake Howard:. PWInsider.com is told the Howard surname was chosen in honor of the late Howard...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV TOMORROW FROM TAMPA, POST-PPV TV TAPINGS ALMOST SOLD OUT
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV, features:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW REVOLUTION PPV MAIN EVENT OFFICIAL AND LOTS MORE AEW NOTES FROM EL PASO
While it was always official, Bryan Danielson vs. MJF for the AEW title in a 60 minute Iron Man match is now storyline official for the 2023 Revolution PPV. For those who asked about Jamie Hayter vs. The Bunny last night, it appeared they went to the finish early after Bunny hit her head on the apron outside. There was concern backstage she was hurt after the match but we haven't confirmed that to be 100% the case.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BELLAS TAPE SPECIAL PODCAST AHEAD OF SUPERBOWL, HIGHLIGHTS RELEASED
WWE Hall of Famers Brie and Nikki Bella did a special edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas Podcast live from Phoenix ahead of the Super Bowl. During their conversation, Brie and Nikki discuss the crazy things Brie does when inebriated, and they also chat with Frankie Muniz about his return to racing to make his son proud. Additional special guests include Artem Chigvintsev and the Eagles mascot and cheerleaders:
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHY WWE ISN'T GOING TO START LETTING NXT TALENTS WORK INDEPENDENTS, CHARLOTTE MAIN EVENTING WRESTLEMANIA AGAIN, ROMAN & CREATIVE AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. How many matches did CM Punk end up officially having in AEW? Do you think he's done?. By my count, 25. He's not done until the day his AEW contract ends. Anyone who says otherwise doesn't understand how quickly pro wrestling can change on a dime. It takes one phone call to un-nuke the bridge.
Pro Wrestling Insider
FORMER WWE STAR BECOMES NATURALIZED AMERICAN CITIZEN
Sinn Bodhi aka former WWE star Kizarny announced that he has become a naturalized citizen of the United States:. https://www.facebook.com/sinnbodhi/posts/10158938693836951/. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
FIRST INDUCTEE INTO 2023 INDIE WRESTLING HALL OF FAME IS...
Christopher Daniels has been named the first inductee to the 2023 Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame class in Los Angeles. The ceremony will take place at Wrestlecon on Sunday afternoon 4/2:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN ON THE FUTURE OF AEW, YUTA TALKS AND MORE
Wheeler Yuta was on yesterday's episode of the Sessions with Renée Paquette podcast. The ROH Pure Champion discusses growing up with a dad in the Navy,, the art of playing steel drums and what got him into professional wrestling. Wheeler discusses the origins of his ring name, coming full circle with Ring of Honor, his matches against Daniel Garcia, joining The Blackpool Combat Club, working New Japan Best of Super Juniors tournament, connecting with his Japanese heritage and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX live from Uncasville, CT at the Mohegan Sun Arena:. *WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Braun Strowman & Ricochet. *Rey Mysterio vs. Madcap Moss vs. Karrion Kross vs. Santos Escobar to earn a WWE Intercontinental Championship bout. If you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT LEVEL UP PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network:. *Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon. *Lash Legend vs. Dani Palmer. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of New Japan on AXS TV:. "LIJ leader Tetsuya Naito faces Kongo's Kenoh one on one. IWGP World Heavywight Champion Kazuchika Okada meets GHC Heavyweight Champion Kaito Kiyomiya in tag team action." If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of AEW Rampage on TNT:. *AEW All-Elite Champion Orange Cassidy vs. Lee Moriarty with Stokely Hathaway. *The Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta & Jon Moxley & ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Kip Sabian. *Ruby Soho vs. Marina Shafir with Vickie...
Pro Wrestling Insider
TEXAS TORNADO TAG HEADLINES LOADED DYNAMITE IN LAREDO AND MORE AEW NOTES
AEW Dynamite to this Wednesday on TBS from Laredo, Texas will feature:. *AEW Champion MJF is contractually obligated to appear. *Texas Tornado Tag: Jon Moxley & ROH Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rush & Preston Vance. *Mark Briscoe vs. Josh Woods with Mark Sterling. *AEW All Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy &...
