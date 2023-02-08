Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Manhunt: Worcester Police Searching For Accused Murderer
Worcester police are asking for the public's help to track down a man accused of fatally shooting someone near a church last year. Kelvin Verde, 23, is wanted for murder stemming from the Oct. 24 shooting on Burncoat Street near the Church on Seven Hills, Worcester police said. Paramedics rushed the 28-year-old victim to a nearby hospital, but doctors couldn't save his life.
7-vehicle crash causing lengthy traffic delays on I-95 in Needham
A crash involving seven vehicles is causing lengthy traffic delays on a stretch of Interstate 95 that runs through Needham on Friday morning.
iheart.com
Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury Police searching for missing man
SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. According to information published on the department’s Facebook page around 1:45 p.m. Friday, 30-year-old Jonathan Vega was last seen in the area of 67 Boston Turnpike Road earlier this morning.
communityadvocate.com
Hudson discusses staffing levels at police, fire departments
HUDSON – Concerns about staffing levels at the Hudson Fire Department and Hudson Police Department were voiced by department leaders. During the Jan. 23 Select Board meeting, town staff from the community development, finance and IT, library, public works, fire, police and recreation departments presented their budget and capital plan requests.
Following standoff in Dudley, man arrested for firing shots in the open
DUDLEY — After a half-hour standoff with a large police presence in the area of Chase Avenue, a man who earlier fired shots in the air was taken into custody and charged with domestic assault and disturbing the peace. At 11:45 a.m. Dudley police responded to a disturbance where the man left the area with a black gun, according to a statement from Dudley Police Chief Marek Karlowicz. ...
millburysutton.com
DA: Tank top found in 1993 tied to Holly Piirainen case
SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are hoping a tank top will provide answers into the unsolved disappearance and death of Grafton native Holly Piirainen three decades ago. The tank top — with what Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni described as a “blue, purple, and pink colored Boston motif on the exterior front” — was found in the area where Holly’s remains were discovered Oct. 23, 1993, off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield.
WCVB
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
1 person dead after raging blaze tears through Plymouth home
Flames quickly engulfed the home as crews worked to get water on the fire.
fallriverreporter.com
Lane and ramp closures to take place in Boston, Fall River, Barnstable and Chelmsford to test Wrong Way Vehicle Detection Systems
BARNSTABLE, BOSTON, CHELMSFORD, FALL RIVER – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing it will be utilizing short duration, intermittent lane and ramp closures occurring nightly from 10:00 p.m. through 4:00 a.m. the following morning beginning on Monday night, February 13, through Friday morning, February 17. These intermittent closures are needed to test Wrong Way Vehicle Detection Systems at various locations.
Traffic to be detoured from Mass. Pike exit in Auburn
AUBURN — Overnight construction operations have been scheduled Monday night for the Massachusetts Turnpike's Route 12 ramp to Interstate 290 eastbound in Auburn, the state Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said in a release. A detour will be in place between 9 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday. Traffic will be detoured to Interstate 395 southbound to Route 20 eastbound. ...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her boyfriend held without bail
A Massachusetts woman charged with murdering her boyfriend was ordered held without bail on Thursday after being arraigned in Superior Court and pleading not guilty, Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker announced. 64-year-old Judy Church of Salisbury had previously been arraigned in Newburyport District Court after being arrested in...
communityadvocate.com
Grace P. Dyer, 90, of Marlborough
– Grace P. (Bufalieri) Dyer, 90 of Marlborough died at her home on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Paul and Susie (Francione) Bufalieri. She graduated from Marlborough High School, Class of ‘50 and worked for N.E. Telephone as a Switchboard Operator for many years.
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For February 10, 2023
I've said it before, and I'll say it again(probably numerous times), the Mass State Police(MSP) are very serious this year concerning impaired(meaning alcohol and/or drugs) drivers and getting them off the roads. I know that these sobriety checkpoints also piss off a lot of people, but this is one of...
whdh.com
Northborough police seek public’s help in search for missing teen
Police in Northborough asked for the public’s help Thursday night in a search for a teen reported missing. Michael Davis Jr., 15, was last seen in the Northborough area Thursday evening, according to police. Police described Davis as standing six feet tall, with a slender build and red hair.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police, local fire and police rescue suicidal woman after bridge jump
A suicidal woman was rescued by multiple agencies including Massachusetts State Police after a suicide attempt. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 9:45 p.m. last night the Massachusetts State Police Marine Unit and Troop H patrols, along with Boston Fire and Boston Police were notified that a woman was in the ocean off the North Washington Street Bridge.
fallriverreporter.com
Bristol County man held for alleged murder of Lori Medeiros indicted on new charges after gun, drugs, money found in stash house
The 34-year-old Norton and Medford man already being held without bail on charges of Second-Degree Murder and Reckless Motor Vehicle Homicide connected to the November 7, 2022 fatal crash on Kingman Road in Taunton which claimed the life of a 54-year-old Middleboro woman is now accused of a litany of other drug trafficking and illegal firearm charges, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn announced.
Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas at neighbors pleads guilty to criminal harassment
A Lexington man who allegedly threw bananas on the property of his Haitian neighbors pled guilty to charges of criminal harassment, a criminal civil rights violation and a slew of firearms-related charges, the Middlesex District Attorney’s office announced Thursday.
communityadvocate.com
John Beane III, 74, formerly of Marlborough
– John Ellsworth Beane, III, 74, of Yarmouth Port, MA., formerly of Marlborough, MA. passed away on Friday, February 3, 2023, after an illness at his home on Cape Cod. Born in Portsmouth, NH., he was the son of the late John E. Beane, Jr. and Rita (Davis) Lafiner, and the husband of Donna (Thibeault) Beane for the past 38 years. He graduated from Marlborough High School with the Class of 1967. He retired from the Shipping and Receiving Dept. at Independent Cable, of Hudson, MA.
communityadvocate.com
Joseph E. Majocha, 67, of Hudson
– Joe Majocha, Age 67, of Hudson, beloved husband, dad and Jaja/Jojo passed peacefully on February 05, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He was born on September 11, 1955 in Ware, MA to the late Julian and Josephine (Piechota) Majocha. He leaves behind his wife of 44 years, his...
