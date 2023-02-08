Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 12, 2022. Too often, fat women are told that they cannot wear certain things because of their size. They are instructed to wear "slimming" clothing to appear smaller than they are. One fashionista is challenging this mindset with her #SuperSizeTheLook series, proving that style has absolutely nothing to do with your size. Katie Sturino, an entrepreneur, author and body acceptance advocate, launched the series in 2015 because she found it difficult to find attire in her size. While there is still more work to be done, Sturino has built a community of almost 700,000 people passionate about size inclusivity in fashion, BuzzFeed reports.

1 DAY AGO